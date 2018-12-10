La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Aretha Franklin, Florian Pellissier, Ray Charles, Hervé Celcal and more

Ce soir, Ray Charles s'inquiète, Muhal Richard Abrams voit tout en bleu sombre, Kenny Barron nage en eaux profondes, ce soir, dans Banzzai, on a le blues.

Programmation musicale

Ray Charles - Worried Life Blues

Album Ingredients in a Recipe for Soul

ABC

Jack Teagarden - The Blues

Single

Royale

Lloyd Price and His Orchestra - Who Coulda’ Told You

Single

ABC

The Muhal Richard Abrams Orchestra - Blu Blu Blu

Album Blu Blu Blu

Black Saint

Aretha Franklin - Ramblin’

Album Soul 69’

Atlantic

Junior Mance - Don’t Worry ‘Bout It

Album I Believe to my Soul

Atlantic

Florian Pellissier - The Hipster

Album Cap de Bonne espérance

Heavently Sweetness

Hervé Celcal - Colombo

Album Colombo

Ting Bang

Harold McNair - The Umbrella Man

Album Flute and Nut

RCA

Chene Noir - La musique d’Orphée

Album Freedom Jazz France

Heavently Sweetness

Kenny Barron Quintet - Blue Waters

Album Concentric Circles

Decca

Elizabeth Shepherd Trio - Roots

Album Start To Move

Do Right! music