La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Aretha Franklin, Florian Pellissier, Ray Charles, Hervé Celcal and more

Les blues
Ce soir, Ray Charles s'inquiète, Muhal Richard Abrams voit tout en bleu sombre, Kenny Barron nage en eaux profondes, ce soir, dans Banzzai, on a le blues.
Ray Charles - Worried Life Blues
Album Ingredients in a Recipe for Soul
ABC
Jack Teagarden - The Blues
Single
Royale
Lloyd Price and His Orchestra - Who Coulda’ Told You
Single
ABC
The Muhal Richard Abrams Orchestra - Blu Blu Blu
Album Blu Blu Blu
Black Saint
Aretha Franklin - Ramblin’
Album Soul 69’
Atlantic
Junior Mance - Don’t Worry ‘Bout It
Album I Believe to my Soul
Atlantic
Florian Pellissier - The Hipster
Album Cap de Bonne espérance
Heavently Sweetness
Hervé Celcal - Colombo
Album Colombo
Ting Bang
Harold McNair - The Umbrella Man
Album Flute and Nut
RCA
Chene Noir - La musique d’Orphée
Album Freedom Jazz France
Heavently Sweetness
Kenny Barron Quintet - Blue Waters
Album Concentric Circles
Decca
Elizabeth Shepherd Trio - Roots
Album Start To Move
Do Right! music
