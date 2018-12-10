Banzzaï
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Vendredi 4 janvier 2019
59 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Aretha Franklin, Florian Pellissier, Ray Charles, Hervé Celcal and more

Les blues

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Aretha Franklin, Florian Pellissier, Ray Charles, Hervé Celcal and more
Aretha Franklin, © Getty / Val Wilmer/Redferns

Ce soir, Ray Charles s'inquiète, Muhal Richard Abrams voit tout en bleu sombre, Kenny Barron nage en eaux profondes, ce soir, dans Banzzai, on a le blues.

Les blues
Les blues

Programmation musicale

Ray Charles - Worried Life Blues
Album Ingredients in a Recipe for Soul
ABC

Jack Teagarden - The Blues
Single
Royale

Lloyd Price and His Orchestra - Who Coulda’ Told You
Single
ABC

The Muhal Richard Abrams Orchestra - Blu Blu Blu
Album Blu Blu Blu
Black Saint

Aretha Franklin - Ramblin’
Album Soul 69’
Atlantic

Junior Mance - Don’t Worry ‘Bout It
Album I Believe to my Soul
Atlantic

Florian Pellissier - The Hipster
Album Cap de Bonne espérance
Heavently Sweetness

Hervé Celcal - Colombo
Album Colombo
Ting Bang

Harold McNair - The Umbrella Man
Album Flute and Nut
RCA

Chene Noir - La musique d’Orphée
Album Freedom Jazz France
Heavently Sweetness  

Kenny Barron Quintet - Blue Waters
Album Concentric Circles
Decca 

Elizabeth Shepherd Trio - Roots
Album Start To Move
Do Right! music  

