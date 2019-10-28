Banzzaï
Banzzaï
Lundi 28 octobre 2019
59 min

Doux dragon : Shirley Horn, Théo Ceccaldi, Wynton Marsalis, Grant Green et Sophie Alour

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Doux dragon : Shirley Horn, Théo Ceccaldi, Wynton Marsalis, Grant Green et Sophie Alour
Shirley Horn , © Getty / David Redfern

Ce  soir, on tord le cou du dragon, on lui fait prendre le soleil, on lui chante des berceuses en l'appelant Django. Ce soir on se prend pour Hercule, et qui nous privera de cette joie invisible ? Personne. 

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h01
    Don't let the sun catch you cryin' - JOE GREENE
    Shirley HornPiano

    Don't let the sun catch you cryin'

    Charles Ables : Contrebasse, Steve Williams : Percussions
    Album You Won't Forget Me Label Verve (847879-2) Année 1991
  • 19h09
    Bolden : Russian lullaby - RENO WILSON
    Irving Berlincompositeur

    Bolden : Russian lullaby

    Reno Wilson : Chant, Wynton Marsalis : Trompette, Marcus Printup : Trompette, Wycliffe Gordon : Trombone, Victor Goines : Saxophone alto, Ted Nash : Saxophone alto, Walter Blanding : Saxophone ténor, Dan Nimmer : Piano, Don Vappie : Guitare, Carlos Henriquez : Contrebasse, Ali Jackson : Batterie, Wynton Marsalis : auteur
    Album Bof / Bolden Label Blue Engine Records Année 2019
  • 19h11
    Hercules - AARON NEVILLE
    Aaron Neville

    Hercules

    Album Jazz Magazine /jazzman - Les Grandes Voix, Blues & Soul Label Wagram Année 2013
  • 19h16
    Blue drag - ALLEN TOUSSAINT
    Allen Toussaint

    Blue drag

    Album The Bright Mississippi Label Nonesuch Année 2009
  • 19h20
    Le cou du dragon - THEO CECCALDI
    Josef Myrowcompositeur

    Le cou du dragon

    Theo Ceccaldi Trio, Theo Ceccaldi : Violon, Guillaume Aknine : Guitare, Valentin Ceccaldi : Violoncelle
    Album Django Label Full Rhizome Année 2019
  • 19h28
    After you've gone - DJANGO REINHARDT
    Django ReinhardtGuitare

    After you've gone

    Stéphane Grappelli : Violon, Freddy Taylor, Divers
    Album Swing From Paris Label Conifer (CDHD 165) Année 1989
  • 19h32
    Django - GRANT GREEN
    Grant GreenGuitare

    Django

    Joe Henderson : Saxophone ténor, Bobby Hutcherson : Vibraphone, Duke Pearson : Piano, Bob Cranshaw : Contrebasse, Al Harewood : Batterie
    Album Idle Moments Label Blue Note (4 154) Année 1964
  • 19h40
    My favorite things - SOPHIE ALOUR
    Sophie AlourFlûte

    My Favorite Things

    Frederic Nardin : Orgue, Frederic Pasqua, Julien Alour : Bugle, Hugo Lippi : Guitare, Julie Saury
    Album Shaker Label Naive Records (NJ 623511) Année 2013
  • 19h45
    Big nick - DUKE ELLINGTON
    Duke Ellington

    Big Nick

    John Coltrane
    Album Duke Ellington & John Coltrane Label Impulse (254636-2) Année 1987
  • 19h50
    Le renouveau - CHRISTOPHE DAL SASSO
    Dal Sasso Big Band

    Le renouveau

    Christophe Dal Sasso. : compositeur, Christophe Dal Sasso (flûte, direction), Julien Alour (tompette, bugle), Joël Chausse (trompette, bugle), Quentin Ghomari (trompette, bugle), Jerry Edwards (trombone), Denis Leloup (trombone), Bastien Stil (tuba), Dominique Mandin (saxophone alto, flûte), Sophie Alour (saxophone ténor, clarinette, flûte), David El-Malek (saxophone ténor), Thomas Savy (clarinette basse, saxophone ténor), Pierre De Bethmann (piano), Manuel Marchès (contrebasse), Karl Jannuska (batterie)
    Album The Palmer Suite Label Jazz&people (JPCD819006) Année 2019
