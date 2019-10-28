Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Lundi 28 octobre 2019
Doux dragon : Shirley Horn, Théo Ceccaldi, Wynton Marsalis, Grant Green et Sophie Alour
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, on tord le cou du dragon, on lui fait prendre le soleil, on lui chante des berceuses en l'appelant Django. Ce soir on se prend pour Hercule, et qui nous privera de cette joie invisible ? Personne.
La programmation musicale :
- 19h01Shirley HornPiano
Don't let the sun catch you cryin'Charles Ables : Contrebasse, Steve Williams : PercussionsAlbum You Won't Forget Me Label Verve (847879-2) Année 1991
- 19h09Irving Berlincompositeur
Bolden : Russian lullabyReno Wilson : Chant, Wynton Marsalis : Trompette, Marcus Printup : Trompette, Wycliffe Gordon : Trombone, Victor Goines : Saxophone alto, Ted Nash : Saxophone alto, Walter Blanding : Saxophone ténor, Dan Nimmer : Piano, Don Vappie : Guitare, Carlos Henriquez : Contrebasse, Ali Jackson : Batterie, Wynton Marsalis : auteurAlbum Bof / Bolden Label Blue Engine Records Année 2019
- 19h11Aaron Neville
HerculesAlbum Jazz Magazine /jazzman - Les Grandes Voix, Blues & Soul Label Wagram Année 2013
- 19h16Allen Toussaint
Blue dragAlbum The Bright Mississippi Label Nonesuch Année 2009
- 19h20Josef Myrowcompositeur
Le cou du dragonTheo Ceccaldi Trio, Theo Ceccaldi : Violon, Guillaume Aknine : Guitare, Valentin Ceccaldi : VioloncelleAlbum Django Label Full Rhizome Année 2019
- 19h28Django ReinhardtGuitare
After you've goneStéphane Grappelli : Violon, Freddy Taylor, DiversAlbum Swing From Paris Label Conifer (CDHD 165) Année 1989
- 19h32Grant GreenGuitare
DjangoJoe Henderson : Saxophone ténor, Bobby Hutcherson : Vibraphone, Duke Pearson : Piano, Bob Cranshaw : Contrebasse, Al Harewood : BatterieAlbum Idle Moments Label Blue Note (4 154) Année 1964
- 19h40Sophie AlourFlûte
My Favorite ThingsFrederic Nardin : Orgue, Frederic Pasqua, Julien Alour : Bugle, Hugo Lippi : Guitare, Julie SauryAlbum Shaker Label Naive Records (NJ 623511) Année 2013
- 19h45Duke Ellington
Big NickJohn ColtraneAlbum Duke Ellington & John Coltrane Label Impulse (254636-2) Année 1987
- 19h50Dal Sasso Big Band
Le renouveauChristophe Dal Sasso. : compositeur, Christophe Dal Sasso (flûte, direction), Julien Alour (tompette, bugle), Joël Chausse (trompette, bugle), Quentin Ghomari (trompette, bugle), Jerry Edwards (trombone), Denis Leloup (trombone), Bastien Stil (tuba), Dominique Mandin (saxophone alto, flûte), Sophie Alour (saxophone ténor, clarinette, flûte), David El-Malek (saxophone ténor), Thomas Savy (clarinette basse, saxophone ténor), Pierre De Bethmann (piano), Manuel Marchès (contrebasse), Karl Jannuska (batterie)Album The Palmer Suite Label Jazz&people (JPCD819006) Année 2019
