Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Lundi 24 février 2020
Power of God : Lou Tavano, Vincent Artaud, Freddie Hubbard and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, on se tourne vers le ciel. On y cherche nos dieux, nos prophètes et nos déesses. On lui adresse nos prières, nos questions, nos doutes. Et la musique surgit...
La programmation musicale :
- 19h00Sam Cooke
Jesus gave me waterCampbell Lucie E : compositeur, Campbell Lucie E : auteurAlbum Roots of soul 1928 - 1962 Label Fremeaux Et Associes (FA 5430) Année 2014
- 19h05FaluVoix
Power of godAlbum Transcendence Label Motéma (233715) Année 2013
- 19h12Brad MehldauPiano
God only knowsAlbum Ten years solo live Label Nonesuch (7559795075) Année 2015
- 19h30Ramsey LewisPiano
Sun goddessAlbum Columbia jazz : Sun goddess / CD 18 Label Columbia (88883735352-18) Année 2013
- 19h35Vincent Artaudcompositeur, Vincent Artaud
Le prophèteDiversAlbum La tour invisible Label Bflat Records (6132662) Année 2007
- 19h39Lou Tavanocompositeur, Lou TavanoChant, Traitement électronique
The dancerAlexey Asantcheeff : compositeur, Alexey Asantcheeff : Piano, Guillaume Latil : Violoncelle, Ariel Tessier : Batterie, Percussions, Alexandre Perrot : BasseAlbum Uncertain Weather Label L'un L'une Année 2019
- 19h45Soil&""pimp"" Sessions
Waltz for goddessAlbum The kings of jazz Label Bbe (RR0058CD/1)
- 19h49Freddie Hubbard
LuanaAlbum Hub cap Label Blue Note (7840732) Année 1988
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
