Lundi 24 février 2020
59 min

Power of God : Lou Tavano, Vincent Artaud, Freddie Hubbard and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Power of God : Lou Tavano, Vincent Artaud, Freddie Hubbard and more
Lou Tavano, © Getty / Paul Charbit

Ce soir, on se tourne vers le ciel. On y cherche nos dieux, nos prophètes et nos déesses. On lui adresse nos prières, nos questions, nos doutes. Et la musique surgit...

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    Jesus gave me water - SAM COOKE
    Sam Cooke

    Jesus gave me water

    Campbell Lucie E : compositeur, Campbell Lucie E : auteur
    Album Roots of soul 1928 - 1962 Label Fremeaux Et Associes (FA 5430) Année 2014
  • 19h05
    Power of god - FALU
    FaluVoix

    Power of god

    Album Transcendence Label Motéma (233715) Année 2013
  • 19h12
    God only knows - BRAD MEHLDAU
    Brad MehldauPiano

    God only knows

    Album Ten years solo live Label Nonesuch (7559795075) Année 2015
  • 19h30
    Sun goddess - RAMSEY LEWIS
    Ramsey LewisPiano

    Sun goddess

    Album Columbia jazz : Sun goddess / CD 18 Label Columbia (88883735352-18) Année 2013
  • 19h35
    Le prophète - VINCENT ARTAUD
    Vincent Artaudcompositeur, Vincent Artaud

    Le prophète

    Divers
    Album La tour invisible Label Bflat Records (6132662) Année 2007
  • 19h39
    The dancer - LOU TAVANO
    Lou Tavanocompositeur, Lou TavanoChant, Traitement électronique

    The dancer

    Alexey Asantcheeff : compositeur, Alexey Asantcheeff : Piano, Guillaume Latil : Violoncelle, Ariel Tessier : Batterie, Percussions, Alexandre Perrot : Basse
    Album Uncertain Weather Label L'un L'une Année 2019
  • 19h45
    Waltz for goddess - SOIL&"PIMP" SESSIONS
    Soil&""pimp"" Sessions

    Waltz for goddess

    Album The kings of jazz Label Bbe (RR0058CD/1)
  • 19h49
    Luana - FREDDIE HUBBARD
    Freddie Hubbard

    Luana

    Album Hub cap Label Blue Note (7840732) Année 1988
