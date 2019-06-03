Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Lundi 3 juin 2019
59 min

Ohé les charpentiers : Bill Evans, Orbit, Harry Connick Jr., Sylvain Luc and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Ohé les charpentiers : Bill Evans, Orbit, Harry Connick Jr., Sylvain Luc and more
Bill Evans, © Getty / Tom Copi

Si on était charpentier, on se construirait une cabane à la Nouvelle Orléans, on mettrait des notes et de l'amour dedans, et on irait de l'avant, tout simplement !

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h01
    Live (Live) - JAMES BOOKER
    James Bookercompositeur

    « At Onkel Pö's Carnegie Hall, Hamburg 1976 » Live (Live)

    James Booker (voix, piano)
    Album At Onkel Pö's Carnegie Hall, Hamburg 1976 Label Jazzline Année 2019
  • 19h11
    If I were a carpenter - KING CURTIS
    King Curtiscompositeur

    « Everybody’s Talkin’» If I Were a Carpenter

    King Curtis (saxophone ténor), Cornell Dupree (guitare), Jimmy Smith (orgue), James Booker (piano), Mervin Bronson (basse), Jerry Jemmott (basse), Keneth Rice (batterie)
    Album Everybody's Talkin' Label Atco (40 360) Année 1972
  • 19h14
    Soul station - HANK MOBLEY
    Hank Mobleycompositeur

    « Soul Station » Soul Station

    Hank Mobley (saxophone ténor), Wynton Kelly (piano), Paul Chambers (basse), Art Blakey (batterie)
    Album Soul Station Label Blue Note Année 1999
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
vendredi 31 mai 2019
59 min
Go Django : Django Reinhardt, Peggy Lee, Christian Escoudé, Raphael Fays, Barney Wilen and more
émission suivante
mardi 4 juin 2019
59 min
Des Riffs Staccato : Duke Ellington, David Murray, Theo Croker and more