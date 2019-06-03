Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Lundi 3 juin 2019
Ohé les charpentiers : Bill Evans, Orbit, Harry Connick Jr., Sylvain Luc and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Si on était charpentier, on se construirait une cabane à la Nouvelle Orléans, on mettrait des notes et de l'amour dedans, et on irait de l'avant, tout simplement !
La programmation musicale :
- 19h01James Bookercompositeur
« At Onkel Pö's Carnegie Hall, Hamburg 1976 » Live (Live)James Booker (voix, piano)Album At Onkel Pö's Carnegie Hall, Hamburg 1976 Label Jazzline Année 2019
- 19h11King Curtiscompositeur
« Everybody’s Talkin’» If I Were a CarpenterKing Curtis (saxophone ténor), Cornell Dupree (guitare), Jimmy Smith (orgue), James Booker (piano), Mervin Bronson (basse), Jerry Jemmott (basse), Keneth Rice (batterie)Album Everybody's Talkin' Label Atco (40 360) Année 1972
- 19h14Hank Mobleycompositeur
« Soul Station » Soul StationHank Mobley (saxophone ténor), Wynton Kelly (piano), Paul Chambers (basse), Art Blakey (batterie)Album Soul Station Label Blue Note Année 1999
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
