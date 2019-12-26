Dans la neige 2/2 : Yusef Lateef, Eric Legnini, Claude Nougaro, Gary Bartz and more

Ce soir, dans Banzzaï, on a encore les pieds dans la neige. Voyons voir les traces que l'on y dessine en dansant!

Programmation musicale

, © Anteprima/Discograph

Eric Legnini - Hugh Coltman

Sing Twice : Snow falls

Hugh Coltman, chant

Eric Legnini, piano

Thomas Bramerie, contrebasse

Franck Agulhon, batterie

Anteprima/Discograph

, © IMC Music

Yusef Lateef Love is eternal : The snow green

Lonnie Hillyer, trompette

Yusef Lateef, saxophone ténor

Hugh Lawson, piano

Herman Wright, contrebasse

Frank Gant, batterie

IMC Music

, © Milestone

Traditionel arr Gary Bartz

Follow the medicine man : Etoiles des neiges

Gary Bartz, saxophone

Andy Bey, synthétiseur et chant

Stafford James, contrebasse et chant

Howard King, batterie et chant

Milestone

, © Blue Note

T.Bell – L.Creed

Ain't It Funky Now! (The Original Jam Master, Volume One) : Betcha By Golly Wow

Shelton Laster, orgue

Claude Bartee, saxophone ténor

Gary Coleman, vibraphone

Wilton Felder, basse Bobbye

Porter Hall, percussion

Greg Williams, batterie

Blue Note

, © Philips

Cl. Nougaro - F. Dallone

"La Neige" Et "A Musset" : La Neige

Claude Nougaro, chant Eddy Louiss,

Maurice Vander, accompagnement

Philips

, © Saphrane

Nathalie Loriers arr Lode Mertens

BJO's finest - Live! : Neige

Brussels Jazz Orchestra

Frank Vaganee, saxophone soprano

Dieter Limbourg, saxophone alto

Kurt Van Herck, saxophone ténor

Bart Defoort, saxophone ténor

Bo Van Der Werf, saxophone baryton

Serge Plume, trompette

Saphrane

, © Columbia

Harry Connick Jr

Harry for the holidays : Frosty the snowman

Columbia

, © Night Train International

Professor Longhair

Ball The Wall! Live At Tipitina's 1978 : Gone So Long

Professor Longhair, piano

Night Train International

, © A Records

Hoagy Carmichael

Stardust melody/Beloved and rare songs of Hoagy Carmichael : Snowball

Dick Sudhalter, trompette

Ben Aronov, piano

Howard Alden, guitare

Jim Ferguson, contrebasse

A Records

, © Timeless

Unknown

"The New York session man" : The rhythm of the snowflakes

Robertson Dick & His Orchestra

Timeless