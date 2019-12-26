Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Jeudi 26 décembre 2019
59 min

Dans la neige 2/2 : Yusef Lateef, Eric Legnini, Claude Nougaro, Gary Bartz and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Dans la neige 2/2 : Yusef Lateef, Eric Legnini, Claude Nougaro, Gary Bartz and more
Yusef Lateef , © Getty / Tom Copi/Michael Ochs Archives

Ce soir, dans Banzzaï, on a encore les pieds dans la neige. Voyons voir les traces que l'on y dessine en dansant!

Programmation musicale

Sing Twice
Sing Twice , © Anteprima/Discograph

Eric Legnini - Hugh Coltman
Sing Twice : Snow falls
Hugh Coltman, chant  
Eric Legnini, piano  
Thomas Bramerie, contrebasse  
Franck Agulhon, batterie  
Anteprima/Discograph

Love is eternal
Love is eternal , © IMC Music

Yusef Lateef  Love is eternal  : The snow green
Lonnie Hillyer, trompette  
Yusef Lateef, saxophone ténor  
Hugh Lawson, piano  
Herman Wright, contrebasse  
Frank Gant, batterie
IMC Music

Follow the medicine man
Follow the medicine man, © Milestone

Traditionel arr Gary Bartz
Follow the medicine man : Etoiles des neiges
Gary Bartz, saxophone  
Andy Bey, synthétiseur et chant
Stafford James, contrebasse et chant  
Howard King, batterie et chant  
Milestone

Ain't It Funky Now! (The Original Jam Master, Volume One)
Ain't It Funky Now! (The Original Jam Master, Volume One), © Blue Note

T.Bell – L.Creed
Ain't It Funky Now! (The Original Jam Master, Volume One) : Betcha By Golly Wow
Shelton Laster, orgue  
Claude Bartee, saxophone ténor  
Gary Coleman, vibraphone  
Wilton Felder, basse  Bobbye
Porter Hall, percussion  
Greg Williams, batterie  
Blue Note  

"La Neige" Et "A Musset"
"La Neige" Et "A Musset" , © Philips

Cl. Nougaro - F. Dallone
"La Neige" Et "A Musset" : La Neige
Claude Nougaro, chant  Eddy Louiss,
Maurice Vander, accompagnement
Philips

BJO's finest - Live!
BJO's finest - Live! , © Saphrane

Nathalie Loriers arr Lode Mertens
BJO's finest - Live! : Neige
Brussels Jazz Orchestra                 
Frank Vaganee, saxophone soprano  
Dieter Limbourg, saxophone alto  
Kurt Van Herck, saxophone ténor  
Bart Defoort, saxophone ténor  
Bo Van Der Werf, saxophone baryton  
Serge Plume, trompette  
Saphrane

Harry for the holidays
Harry for the holidays, © Columbia

Harry Connick Jr
Harry for the holidays : Frosty the snowman
Columbia

Ball The Wall! Live At Tipitina's 1978
Ball The Wall! Live At Tipitina's 1978 , © Night Train International

Professor Longhair
Ball The Wall! Live At Tipitina's 1978 : Gone So Long
Professor Longhair, piano  
Night Train International

Stardust melody/Beloved and rare songs of Hoagy Carmichael
Stardust melody/Beloved and rare songs of Hoagy Carmichael , © A Records

Hoagy Carmichael
Stardust melody/Beloved and rare songs of Hoagy Carmichael : Snowball
Dick Sudhalter, trompette  
Ben Aronov, piano  
Howard Alden, guitare  
Jim Ferguson, contrebasse  
A Records

"The New York session man"
"The New York session man", © Timeless

Unknown
"The New York session man" : The rhythm of the snowflakes
Robertson Dick & His Orchestra  
Timeless

L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
mercredi 25 décembre 2019
59 min
Dans la neige 1/2 : Meshell Ndegeocello, Stéphane Tsapis, Franck Sinatra, E.S.T. and more
émission suivante
vendredi 27 décembre 2019
59 min
Oops ! : Rokia Traoré, Emilien Véret, D’Angelo, Ambrose Akinmusire and more