Dans la neige 2/2 : Yusef Lateef, Eric Legnini, Claude Nougaro, Gary Bartz and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, dans Banzzaï, on a encore les pieds dans la neige. Voyons voir les traces que l'on y dessine en dansant!
Programmation musicale
Eric Legnini - Hugh Coltman
Sing Twice : Snow falls
Hugh Coltman, chant
Eric Legnini, piano
Thomas Bramerie, contrebasse
Franck Agulhon, batterie
Anteprima/Discograph
Yusef Lateef Love is eternal : The snow green
Lonnie Hillyer, trompette
Yusef Lateef, saxophone ténor
Hugh Lawson, piano
Herman Wright, contrebasse
Frank Gant, batterie
IMC Music
Traditionel arr Gary Bartz
Follow the medicine man : Etoiles des neiges
Gary Bartz, saxophone
Andy Bey, synthétiseur et chant
Stafford James, contrebasse et chant
Howard King, batterie et chant
Milestone
T.Bell – L.Creed
Ain't It Funky Now! (The Original Jam Master, Volume One) : Betcha By Golly Wow
Shelton Laster, orgue
Claude Bartee, saxophone ténor
Gary Coleman, vibraphone
Wilton Felder, basse Bobbye
Porter Hall, percussion
Greg Williams, batterie
Blue Note
Cl. Nougaro - F. Dallone
"La Neige" Et "A Musset" : La Neige
Claude Nougaro, chant Eddy Louiss,
Maurice Vander, accompagnement
Philips
Nathalie Loriers arr Lode Mertens
BJO's finest - Live! : Neige
Brussels Jazz Orchestra
Frank Vaganee, saxophone soprano
Dieter Limbourg, saxophone alto
Kurt Van Herck, saxophone ténor
Bart Defoort, saxophone ténor
Bo Van Der Werf, saxophone baryton
Serge Plume, trompette
Saphrane
Harry Connick Jr
Harry for the holidays : Frosty the snowman
Columbia
Professor Longhair
Ball The Wall! Live At Tipitina's 1978 : Gone So Long
Professor Longhair, piano
Night Train International
Hoagy Carmichael
Stardust melody/Beloved and rare songs of Hoagy Carmichael : Snowball
Dick Sudhalter, trompette
Ben Aronov, piano
Howard Alden, guitare
Jim Ferguson, contrebasse
A Records
Unknown
"The New York session man" : The rhythm of the snowflakes
Robertson Dick & His Orchestra
Timeless
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Solal MazeranCollaboration