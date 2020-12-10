Banzzaï
Jeudi 10 décembre 2020
59 min

Bang Bang : Gil Scott Heron, Lakecia Benjamin, Vincent Peirani, Dizzy Gillespie and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Gill Scott Heron, © Getty / Tom Copi

"Tout le monde porte une arme. Et leur philosophie semble de dire "quand les autres rendront la leur, je rendrai la mienne"." Gil Scott Heron dans "Gun", en 1981.

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h01
    Gun - GIL SCOTT-HERON
    Gil Scott-Heron.compositeur

    Gun

    Gil Scott Heron, Gil Scott-Heron (chant), Kenny Sheffield (trompette), Vernon James (saxophone alto), Carl Cornwell (saxophone ténor), Ed Brady (guitare), Glen TUrner (piano électrique), Robert Gordon (basse), Kenny Powell (batterie)
    Album Reflections Label Arista (254094) Année 1981
  • 19h06
    Bang bang - VINCENT PEIRANI
    Vincent Peirani

    Bang bang

    Vincent Peirani. : compositeur, Vincent Peirani (accordéon, accordina, voix), Emile Parisien (saxophone soprano), Tony Paeleman (Fender Rhodes, claviers), Julien Hermé (basse électrique et guitare électrique), Yoann Serra (batterie), Valentin Liechti (traitement électronique)
    Album Living being II - Night walker Label Act Année 2018
  • 19h09
    Atomic dog 2017 - MESHELL NDEGEOCELLO
    Meshell Ndegeocello

    Atomic dog 2017

    George Clinton, Garry Shider, David Spradley. : compositeur, Meshell Ndegeocello (voix, basse), Chris Bruce (guitare), Jebin Bruni (claviers), Abraham Rounds (batterie)
    Album Ventriloquism Label Naive / Believe Année 2018
  • 19h17
    Bang ! bang ! - DIZZY GILLESPIE
    Dizzy Gillespie

    Bang ! Bang !

    J. Cuba, J. Sabater. : compositeur, Dizzy Gillespie (trompette), James Moody (saxophone ténor), Frank Schifano (contrebasse), Kenny Barron (piano), Bill Butler (guitare), Otis Candy Finch Jun. (batterie), Panama Francis (percussions), Candido (congas)
    Album The Melody Lingers On Label Mercury (220 035) Année 1967
  • 19h20
    Fire - K.O.G.
    K.O.G.compositeur, Tom Excellcompositeur

    Fire

    K.O.G., K.O.G. (chant), Tom Excell (guitare et électronique), Wonky Logic (basse), Finn Booth (batterie)
    Album We no be machine Label Strut (STRUT217CD) Année 2020
  • 19h27
    Gunslinging bird - CHARLES MINGUS
    Charles Mingus

    Gunslinging Bird

    Charles Mingus. : compositeur, Charles Mingus (contrebasse), Richard Williams (trompette), Booker Ervin (saxophone ténor), Benny Golson (saxophone ténor), John Handy (saxophone alto), Jerome Richardson (saxophone baryton), Jimmy Knepper (trombone), Teddy Charles (vibraphone), Roland Hanna (piano), Dannie Richmond (batterie)
    Album Mingus Dynasty : The Complete Columbia & RCA Albums collection / CD 3 Label Columbia (88697979592-4) Année 2012
  • 19h32
    Prema - LAKECIA BENJAMIN
    Lakecia Benjamin

    Prema

    Alice Coltrane. : compositeur, Lakecia Benjamin (saxophone alto), Gamel Lyons (flute), Sorya Botofasina (piano), Lonnie Plaxico (basse), Reggie Workman (basse), Darrell Green (batterie), Jarvis Benson (alto), Juliette Jones (alto), Malcolm Parson (violoncelle), Brandee Younger (harpe)
    Album Pursuance : The Coltranes Label Ropeadope Records (RAD535) Année 2020
  • 19h39
    Mode for joe - JOE HENDERSON
    Joe Henderson

    Mode for joe

    Cedar Walton. : compositeur, Joe Henderson (sasophone ténor), Lee Morgan (trompette), Curtis Fuller (trombone), Bobby Hutcherson (vibraphone), Cedar Walton (piano), Ron Carter (contrebrasse), Joe Chambers (batterie)
    Album Mode for Joe Label Blue Note (7842272) Année 1988
  • 19h47
    The code noir / Amina - IRREVERSIBLE ENTANGLEMENTS
    Irreversible Entanglements

    The code noir / Amina

    Keir Neuringer. : compositeur, Camae Ayewa (voix, textes), Keir Neuringer (saxophone, percussions), Aquiles Navarro (trompette, percussions), Luke Stewart (contrebasse, percussions), Tcheser Holmes (batterie, congas)
    Album Who Sent You ? Label International Anthem (IARC0031) Année 2020
  • 19h56
    Smoking guns - STEVE SHEHAN
    Steve Shehan

    Smoking guns

    Steve Shehan. : compositeur, Steve Shehan (basses, piano, sagattes, tom basse, castagnettes, cymbales, claviers), Charles Lucas (solo de basse acoustique), Olomuc String Ensemble
    Album Hang with you Label Naive Records (NJ 623311) Année 2013
