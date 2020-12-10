Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Jeudi 10 décembre 2020
Bang Bang : Gil Scott Heron, Lakecia Benjamin, Vincent Peirani, Dizzy Gillespie and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
"Tout le monde porte une arme. Et leur philosophie semble de dire "quand les autres rendront la leur, je rendrai la mienne"." Gil Scott Heron dans "Gun", en 1981.
La programmation musicale :
- 19h01Gil Scott-Heron.compositeur
GunGil Scott Heron, Gil Scott-Heron (chant), Kenny Sheffield (trompette), Vernon James (saxophone alto), Carl Cornwell (saxophone ténor), Ed Brady (guitare), Glen TUrner (piano électrique), Robert Gordon (basse), Kenny Powell (batterie)Album Reflections Label Arista (254094) Année 1981
- 19h06Vincent Peirani
Bang bangVincent Peirani. : compositeur, Vincent Peirani (accordéon, accordina, voix), Emile Parisien (saxophone soprano), Tony Paeleman (Fender Rhodes, claviers), Julien Hermé (basse électrique et guitare électrique), Yoann Serra (batterie), Valentin Liechti (traitement électronique)Album Living being II - Night walker Label Act Année 2018
- 19h09Meshell Ndegeocello
Atomic dog 2017George Clinton, Garry Shider, David Spradley. : compositeur, Meshell Ndegeocello (voix, basse), Chris Bruce (guitare), Jebin Bruni (claviers), Abraham Rounds (batterie)Album Ventriloquism Label Naive / Believe Année 2018
- 19h17Dizzy Gillespie
Bang ! Bang !J. Cuba, J. Sabater. : compositeur, Dizzy Gillespie (trompette), James Moody (saxophone ténor), Frank Schifano (contrebasse), Kenny Barron (piano), Bill Butler (guitare), Otis Candy Finch Jun. (batterie), Panama Francis (percussions), Candido (congas)Album The Melody Lingers On Label Mercury (220 035) Année 1967
- 19h20K.O.G.compositeur, Tom Excellcompositeur
FireK.O.G., K.O.G. (chant), Tom Excell (guitare et électronique), Wonky Logic (basse), Finn Booth (batterie)Album We no be machine Label Strut (STRUT217CD) Année 2020
- 19h27Charles Mingus
Gunslinging BirdCharles Mingus. : compositeur, Charles Mingus (contrebasse), Richard Williams (trompette), Booker Ervin (saxophone ténor), Benny Golson (saxophone ténor), John Handy (saxophone alto), Jerome Richardson (saxophone baryton), Jimmy Knepper (trombone), Teddy Charles (vibraphone), Roland Hanna (piano), Dannie Richmond (batterie)Album Mingus Dynasty : The Complete Columbia & RCA Albums collection / CD 3 Label Columbia (88697979592-4) Année 2012
- 19h32Lakecia Benjamin
PremaAlice Coltrane. : compositeur, Lakecia Benjamin (saxophone alto), Gamel Lyons (flute), Sorya Botofasina (piano), Lonnie Plaxico (basse), Reggie Workman (basse), Darrell Green (batterie), Jarvis Benson (alto), Juliette Jones (alto), Malcolm Parson (violoncelle), Brandee Younger (harpe)Album Pursuance : The Coltranes Label Ropeadope Records (RAD535) Année 2020
- 19h39Joe Henderson
Mode for joeCedar Walton. : compositeur, Joe Henderson (sasophone ténor), Lee Morgan (trompette), Curtis Fuller (trombone), Bobby Hutcherson (vibraphone), Cedar Walton (piano), Ron Carter (contrebrasse), Joe Chambers (batterie)Album Mode for Joe Label Blue Note (7842272) Année 1988
- 19h47Irreversible Entanglements
The code noir / AminaKeir Neuringer. : compositeur, Camae Ayewa (voix, textes), Keir Neuringer (saxophone, percussions), Aquiles Navarro (trompette, percussions), Luke Stewart (contrebasse, percussions), Tcheser Holmes (batterie, congas)Album Who Sent You ? Label International Anthem (IARC0031) Année 2020
- 19h56Steve Shehan
Smoking gunsSteve Shehan. : compositeur, Steve Shehan (basses, piano, sagattes, tom basse, castagnettes, cymbales, claviers), Charles Lucas (solo de basse acoustique), Olomuc String EnsembleAlbum Hang with you Label Naive Records (NJ 623311) Année 2013
