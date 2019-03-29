Banzzaï
Banzzaï
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Vendredi 29 mars 2019
59 min

Bang Bang Boogaloo : Dizzy Gillespie, Umlaut Big Band, Roy Eldridge and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Bang Bang Boogaloo : Dizzy Gillespie, Umlaut Big Band, Roy Eldridge and more
Dizzy Gillespie, © Getty / David Redfern

Ce soir, une fièvre latine s'empare de nos corps. On danse au son du Boogaloo, entre New York et l'Amérique latine, avec Joe Cuba, Dizzy Gillespie, The Jazz Crusaders et Roy Eldridge...

La programmation musicale :
    19:00
    Dizzy Gillespie

    « The Melody Lingers On » Bang ! Bang !

    Dizzy Gillespie (trompette), James Moody (saxophone Ténor), Bill Butler (guitare), Kenny Barron (piano), Frank Schifano (basse), Otis Candy Finch Jun (batterie), Panama Francis (percussions), Candido (conga)LABEL : MercuryANNÉE : 1967
    19:05
    Dizzy Gillespie

    « Dizzy Gillespie At Newport » Manteca Theme

    Dizzy Gillespie (trompette), Benny Golson (saxophone Ténor), Wynton Kelly (piano), Billy Mitchell (saxophone), Ernie Henry (saxophone), Jimmy Powell (saxophone), Pee Wee Moore (saxophone), Al Gray (trombone), Chuck Conner (trombone), Melba Liston (trombone), Carl Warwick (trompette), E.v. Perry (trompette), Lee Morgan (trompette), Talib Dawud (trompette), Paul West (basse), Charles Persip (batterie)ALBUM : Dizzy Gillespie at newportLABEL : VerveANNÉE : 1992
    19:12
    Joe Cuba

    « Fania Records - 1964-1994 - 30 Great Years » El Pito (I’ll Never Go Back to Georgia)

    Joe CubaLABEL : Fania RecordsANNÉE : 1994
    19:19
    Dizzy Gillespie & Roy Eldridge

    « Jazz Maturity... Where It's Coming From » Quasi-Boogaloo

    Roy Eldridge (trompette), Dizzy Gillespie (trompette), Oscar Peterson (piano), Ray Brown (basse), Mickey Roker (batterie)LABEL : PabloANNÉE : 1978
    19:28
    Fred Nardin

    « Look Ahead » Just Easy

    Fred Nardin (piano), Or Bareket (contrebasse), Leon Parker (batterie)LABEL : NAIVEANNÉE : 2018
L'équipe de l'émission :
