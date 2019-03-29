Programmation musicale
Vendredi 29 mars 2019
Bang Bang Boogaloo : Dizzy Gillespie, Umlaut Big Band, Roy Eldridge and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, une fièvre latine s'empare de nos corps. On danse au son du Boogaloo, entre New York et l'Amérique latine, avec Joe Cuba, Dizzy Gillespie, The Jazz Crusaders et Roy Eldridge...
La programmation musicale :
19:00
Dizzy Gillespie
« The Melody Lingers On » Bang ! Bang !Dizzy Gillespie (trompette), James Moody (saxophone Ténor), Bill Butler (guitare), Kenny Barron (piano), Frank Schifano (basse), Otis Candy Finch Jun (batterie), Panama Francis (percussions), Candido (conga)LABEL : MercuryANNÉE : 1967
19:05
Dizzy Gillespie
« Dizzy Gillespie At Newport » Manteca ThemeDizzy Gillespie (trompette), Benny Golson (saxophone Ténor), Wynton Kelly (piano), Billy Mitchell (saxophone), Ernie Henry (saxophone), Jimmy Powell (saxophone), Pee Wee Moore (saxophone), Al Gray (trombone), Chuck Conner (trombone), Melba Liston (trombone), Carl Warwick (trompette), E.v. Perry (trompette), Lee Morgan (trompette), Talib Dawud (trompette), Paul West (basse), Charles Persip (batterie)ALBUM : Dizzy Gillespie at newportLABEL : VerveANNÉE : 1992
19:12
Joe Cuba
« Fania Records - 1964-1994 - 30 Great Years » El Pito (I’ll Never Go Back to Georgia)Joe CubaLABEL : Fania RecordsANNÉE : 1994
19:19
Dizzy Gillespie & Roy Eldridge
« Jazz Maturity... Where It's Coming From » Quasi-BoogalooRoy Eldridge (trompette), Dizzy Gillespie (trompette), Oscar Peterson (piano), Ray Brown (basse), Mickey Roker (batterie)LABEL : PabloANNÉE : 1978
19:28
Fred Nardin
« Look Ahead » Just EasyFred Nardin (piano), Or Bareket (contrebasse), Leon Parker (batterie)LABEL : NAIVEANNÉE : 2018
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
