Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Mardi 14 septembre 2021
Bad Boys : Roberto Fonseca, Maryam Saleh, Csaba Palotai, Stanley Turrentine and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Uh-Huh ? Wahoo ! Il n'y a que les bad boys qui réussissent à nous faire vibrer, tout en onomatopées.
La programmation musicale :
- 19h00Betty Everett
You're No GoodClint Ballard Jr. : compositeur, Betty Everett (voix)Album Just 60' S Label Lm Music (296.5344.027)
- 19h04Hypnotic Brass Ensemble
CoffeeHypnotic Brass Ensemble. : compositeur, Amal Hubert (Baji) (trompette), Jafar Graves (Yosh) (trompette), Tarik Graves (Smoove) (trompette), Gabriel Hubert (Hudah) (trompette), Saiph Graves (Cid) (trombone), Seba Graves (Clef) (trombone), Uttama Hubert (Rocco) (euphonium), Parker McAllister (basse électrique), Kevin Vo Era Hunt (guitares), Jett Carter (batterie), Cinque Kemp (batterie)Album Bad Boys of Jazz Label Pheelco Année 2020
- 19h08Csaba Palotaï & Steve Argüelles
Bulgarian Rhythm 1Béla Bartók. : compositeur, Csaba Palotaï. : compositeur, Steve Argüelles. : compositeur, Csaba Palotaï (guitare), Steve Argüelles (guitare préparée, percussions)Album Cabane perchée Label Bmc (BMC CD 303) Année 2021
- 19h12Roberto Fonseca
BulgarianRoberto Fonseca. : compositeur, Roberto Fonseca (piano), Javier Zalba (clarinette), Omar Gonzales (basse), Ramses Rodriguez (batterie), Joel Hierrezuelo (percussions)Album Akokan Label Enja (ENJ-9534 2) Année 2009
- 19h17Pierre Marcus
Bulgarian TimeTradit Bulgarie. : compositeur, Pierre Marcus (contrebasse), Baptiste Herbin (saxophone alto), Simon Chivallon (piano), Thomas Delor (batterie)Album Following the Right Way Label Jazz Family (416973) Année 2020
- 19h24Milt Jackson with the Ray Brown Big Band
Uh-HuhRay Brown. : compositeur, Milt Jackson (vibraphone), Ray Brown (contrebasse, direction), Buddy Childers (trompette), John Audino (trompette), Harry Edison (trompette), Randy Aldcroft (trombone), John T. Johnson (tuba), Ernie Watts (saxophone alto), Jim Horn (flûte, saxophone alto), John Lowe (saxophone baryton), Mike Melvoin (piano), Fred Robinson (guitare), Earl Palmer (batterie)Album Memphis Jackson Label Impulse ! (AS 9 193) Année 1970
- 19h27Makram Aboul Hosn
ModjadjiMakram Aboul Hosn. : compositeur, Makram Aboul Hosn (contrebasse), Tarek Amery (flûte), Tom Hornig (saxophone), Nidal Abou Samra (saxophone), Christopher Michael (vibraphone), Khaled Yassine (percussions)Album Transmigration Label Makramusic Année 2021
- 19h34Maryam Saleh
Teskar tebki (Drunk you weep like a kid)Maryam Saleh (voix), Tamer Abu Ghazaleh (voix), Maurice Louca, Mahmoud Waly (basse, synthétiseur), Khaled Yassine (batterie), Ghassan Bouz (percussions), Mido Zoheir. : auteurAlbum Lekhfa Label Moskatell Année 2017
- 19h40Joe Harriott, Amancio D'Silva Quartet
Stephano's DanceAmancio D'Silva. : compositeur, Joe Harriott (saxophone alto), Ian Carr (trompette), Amancio D'Silva (guitare), Norma Winstone (voix), Dave Green (basse), Bryan Spring (batterie)Album Hum Dono Label Vocalion Année 2015
- 19h49Stanley Turrentine
Wahoo (aka Stanley's Blues)Duke Pearson. : compositeur, Stanley Turrentine (saxophone ténor), Blue Mitchell (trompette), Curtis Fuller (trombone), Herbie Hancock (piano), Bob Cranshaw (contrebasse), Otis Candy Finch (batterie)Album The Blue Note Stanley Turrentine Quintet- Sextets Sessions vol.4 Label Blue Note Année 2011
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration