Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Mardi 14 septembre 2021
59 min

Bad Boys : Roberto Fonseca, Maryam Saleh, Csaba Palotai, Stanley Turrentine and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Bad Boys : Roberto Fonseca, Maryam Saleh, Csaba Palotai, Stanley Turrentine and more
Roberto Fonseca, © Getty / Paul Charbit

Uh-Huh ? Wahoo ! Il n'y a que les bad boys qui réussissent à nous faire vibrer, tout en onomatopées.

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    You're no good - BETTY EVERETT
    Betty Everett

    You're No Good

    Clint Ballard Jr. : compositeur, Betty Everett (voix)
    Album Just 60' S Label Lm Music (296.5344.027)
  • 19h04
    Coffee - HYPNOTIC BRASS BAND
    Hypnotic Brass Ensemble

    Coffee

    Hypnotic Brass Ensemble. : compositeur, Amal Hubert (Baji) (trompette), Jafar Graves (Yosh) (trompette), Tarik Graves (Smoove) (trompette), Gabriel Hubert (Hudah) (trompette), Saiph Graves (Cid) (trombone), Seba Graves (Clef) (trombone), Uttama Hubert (Rocco) (euphonium), Parker McAllister (basse électrique), Kevin Vo Era Hunt (guitares), Jett Carter (batterie), Cinque Kemp (batterie)
    Album Bad Boys of Jazz Label Pheelco Année 2020
  • 19h08
    Bulgarian rhythm 1 - CSABA PALOTAI , STEVE ARGUELLES
    Csaba Palotaï & Steve Argüelles

    Bulgarian Rhythm 1

    Béla Bartók. : compositeur, Csaba Palotaï. : compositeur, Steve Argüelles. : compositeur, Csaba Palotaï (guitare), Steve Argüelles (guitare préparée, percussions)
    Album Cabane perchée Label Bmc (BMC CD 303) Année 2021
  • 19h12
    Bulgarian - ROBERTO FONSECA
    Roberto Fonseca

    Bulgarian

    Roberto Fonseca. : compositeur, Roberto Fonseca (piano), Javier Zalba (clarinette), Omar Gonzales (basse), Ramses Rodriguez (batterie), Joel Hierrezuelo (percussions)
    Album Akokan Label Enja (ENJ-9534 2) Année 2009
  • 19h17
    Bulgarian time - PIERRE MARCUS
    Pierre Marcus

    Bulgarian Time

    Tradit Bulgarie. : compositeur, Pierre Marcus (contrebasse), Baptiste Herbin (saxophone alto), Simon Chivallon (piano), Thomas Delor (batterie)
    Album Following the Right Way Label Jazz Family (416973) Année 2020
  • 19h24
    Uh huh - MILT JACKSON, RAY BROWN BIG BAND
    Milt Jackson with the Ray Brown Big Band

    Uh-Huh

    Ray Brown. : compositeur, Milt Jackson (vibraphone), Ray Brown (contrebasse, direction), Buddy Childers (trompette), John Audino (trompette), Harry Edison (trompette), Randy Aldcroft (trombone), John T. Johnson (tuba), Ernie Watts (saxophone alto), Jim Horn (flûte, saxophone alto), John Lowe (saxophone baryton), Mike Melvoin (piano), Fred Robinson (guitare), Earl Palmer (batterie)
    Album Memphis Jackson Label Impulse ! (AS 9 193) Année 1970
  • 19h27
    Modjadji - MAKRAM ABOUL HOSN
    Makram Aboul Hosn

    Modjadji

    Makram Aboul Hosn. : compositeur, Makram Aboul Hosn (contrebasse), Tarek Amery (flûte), Tom Hornig (saxophone), Nidal Abou Samra (saxophone), Christopher Michael (vibraphone), Khaled Yassine (percussions)
    Album Transmigration Label Makramusic Année 2021
  • 19h34
    Teskar tebki (Drunk you weep like a kid) - MARYAM SALEH, MAURICE LOUKA, TAMER ABU GHAZALEH
    Maryam Saleh

    Teskar tebki (Drunk you weep like a kid)

    Maryam Saleh (voix), Tamer Abu Ghazaleh (voix), Maurice Louca, Mahmoud Waly (basse, synthétiseur), Khaled Yassine (batterie), Ghassan Bouz (percussions), Mido Zoheir. : auteur
    Album Lekhfa Label Moskatell Année 2017
  • 19h40
    Stephano's dance - JOE HARRIOTT, AMANCIO D'SILVA Quartet
    Joe Harriott, Amancio D'Silva Quartet

    Stephano's Dance

    Amancio D'Silva. : compositeur, Joe Harriott (saxophone alto), Ian Carr (trompette), Amancio D'Silva (guitare), Norma Winstone (voix), Dave Green (basse), Bryan Spring (batterie)
    Album Hum Dono Label Vocalion Année 2015
  • 19h49
    Wahoo (aka Stanley's blues) - STANLEY TURRENTINE
    Stanley Turrentine

    Wahoo (aka Stanley's Blues)

    Duke Pearson. : compositeur, Stanley Turrentine (saxophone ténor), Blue Mitchell (trompette), Curtis Fuller (trombone), Herbie Hancock (piano), Bob Cranshaw (contrebasse), Otis Candy Finch (batterie)
    Album The Blue Note Stanley Turrentine Quintet- Sextets Sessions vol.4 Label Blue Note Année 2011
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
lundi 13 septembre 2021
59 min
Les oiseaux funk : Marc Ribot, Kahil El’ Zabar, Gaël Horellou, Louis Jordan and more
émission suivante
mercredi 15 septembre 2021
59 min
Les sons les plus doux : Laura Mvula, Sarah Vaughan, Julien Lourau, Quincy Jones and more