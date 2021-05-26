Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Mercredi 26 mai 2021
59 min

Avis de tempête : Peggy Lee, Makram Aboul Hosn, Ethel Waters, Movézom and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Peggy Lee, © Getty / Heritage Images

Vous aimez les éclairs ? La pluie en déluge ? Les ciels orageux ? Ca tombe bien, ce soir dans Banzzaï, c'est tempête !

Programmation musicale

Peggy Lee - Is That All There is (Jerry Leiber, Mike Stoller)
Peggy Lee (voix), Randy Newman (direction, arrangements)
Album Is That All There Is ?
Capitol

Is That All There Is ?
Peggy Lee - The Gypsy With Fire In His Shoes (Peggy Lee, Daurindo Aleida)
Peggy Lee (voix), Sammy Davis Jr. (Tap Dance)
Album The Fabulous Peggy Lee
Decca

The Fabulous Peggy Lee
Duke Pearson - Los Malos Hombres (Duke Pearson)
Freddie Hubbard (trompette), Garnett Brown (trombone), James Spaulding (saxophone alto), Jerry Dodgion (saxophone alto), Stanley Turrentine (saxophone ténor), Duke Pearson (piano), Gene Taylor (contrebasse), Grady Tate (batterie)
 Album The Right Touch
Blue Note

The Right Touch
Movézom - The Offering (C. F. Davis, François Malandrin)
François "Movézom" Malandrin (batterie, machines, arrangements cordes), Abiodun Oyewole (voix), Ricardo Izquierdo (saxophone ténor), Welcome String Quartet : Youri Bessière (violon), Yohan Renard (violon), Cyprien Busolini (alto), Julien Grattard (violoncelle)
Album Revisting the Trane
Futura et Marge

Revisting the Trane
Ron Carter - All Blues (Miles Davis)
Joe Henderson (saxophone ténor), Roland Hanna (piano), Ron Carter (contrebasse), Billy Cobham (batterie)
Album All Blues
CTI

All Blues
Makram Aboul Hosn - Papa Bear (Makram Aboul Hosn)
Tom Horning (saxophone), Nidal Abou Samra (saxophone), Makram Aboul Hosn (contrebasse), Christo^pher Michael (batterie), Khaled Yassine (percussions)
Album Transmigration
Makramusic

Transmigration
Rare Silk - Storm (Marylynn Gillaspie, Stanley Turrentine)
Jack Waltrip (saxophone soprano), Eric Gunnison (claviers), Kip Kuepper (basse), Michael Berry (batterie), Manolo Badrena (percussions), Rare Silk : Barbara Reeves, Gaile Gillaspie, Marylynn Gillaspie, Todd Buffa
Album American Eyes
Palo Alto (réédition 2019, Emotional Rescue)

American Eyes
Stanley Turrentine - Storm (Stanley Turrentine)
Stanley Turrentine (saxophone ténor), Eumir Deodato (claviers), Horace Parlan (claviers), Richard Tee (claviers), Eric Gale (guitare), Ron Carter (basse), Arito Moreira (batterie, percussions), Bill Cobham (batterie), Brenda Katzman (voix), Margaret Branch (voix), Patricia Smith (voix)
Album Salt Song
CTI

Salt Song
George Winston - Riders on the Storm (The Doors)
George Winston (piano)
Album Night Divides the Day : The Music of the Doors
Windham Hill 

Night Divides the Day : The Music of the Doors
Ethel Waters - Stormy Weather (Ted Koehler, Harold Arlen)
Ethel Waters (voix)
Single de 1933
Brunswick

Stormy Weather
