Avis de tempête : Peggy Lee, Makram Aboul Hosn, Ethel Waters, Movézom and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Vous aimez les éclairs ? La pluie en déluge ? Les ciels orageux ? Ca tombe bien, ce soir dans Banzzaï, c'est tempête !

Programmation musicale

Peggy Lee - Is That All There is (Jerry Leiber, Mike Stoller)

Peggy Lee (voix), Randy Newman (direction, arrangements)

Album Is That All There Is ?

Capitol

Peggy Lee - The Gypsy With Fire In His Shoes (Peggy Lee, Daurindo Aleida)

Peggy Lee (voix), Sammy Davis Jr. (Tap Dance)

Album The Fabulous Peggy Lee

Decca

Duke Pearson - Los Malos Hombres (Duke Pearson)

Freddie Hubbard (trompette), Garnett Brown (trombone), James Spaulding (saxophone alto), Jerry Dodgion (saxophone alto), Stanley Turrentine (saxophone ténor), Duke Pearson (piano), Gene Taylor (contrebasse), Grady Tate (batterie)

Album The Right Touch

Blue Note

Movézom - The Offering (C. F. Davis, François Malandrin)

François "Movézom" Malandrin (batterie, machines, arrangements cordes), Abiodun Oyewole (voix), Ricardo Izquierdo (saxophone ténor), Welcome String Quartet : Youri Bessière (violon), Yohan Renard (violon), Cyprien Busolini (alto), Julien Grattard (violoncelle)

Album Revisting the Trane

Futura et Marge

Ron Carter - All Blues (Miles Davis)

Joe Henderson (saxophone ténor), Roland Hanna (piano), Ron Carter (contrebasse), Billy Cobham (batterie)

Album All Blues

CTI

Makram Aboul Hosn - Papa Bear (Makram Aboul Hosn)

Tom Horning (saxophone), Nidal Abou Samra (saxophone), Makram Aboul Hosn (contrebasse), Christo^pher Michael (batterie), Khaled Yassine (percussions)

Album Transmigration

Makramusic

Rare Silk - Storm (Marylynn Gillaspie, Stanley Turrentine)

Jack Waltrip (saxophone soprano), Eric Gunnison (claviers), Kip Kuepper (basse), Michael Berry (batterie), Manolo Badrena (percussions), Rare Silk : Barbara Reeves, Gaile Gillaspie, Marylynn Gillaspie, Todd Buffa

Album American Eyes

Palo Alto (réédition 2019, Emotional Rescue)

Stanley Turrentine - Storm (Stanley Turrentine)

Stanley Turrentine (saxophone ténor), Eumir Deodato (claviers), Horace Parlan (claviers), Richard Tee (claviers), Eric Gale (guitare), Ron Carter (basse), Arito Moreira (batterie, percussions), Bill Cobham (batterie), Brenda Katzman (voix), Margaret Branch (voix), Patricia Smith (voix)

Album Salt Song

CTI

George Winston - Riders on the Storm (The Doors)

George Winston (piano)

Album Night Divides the Day : The Music of the Doors

Windham Hill

Ethel Waters - Stormy Weather (Ted Koehler, Harold Arlen)

Ethel Waters (voix)

Single de 1933

Brunswick