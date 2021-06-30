Avis de fantômes : Charles Mingus, Clotilde Rullaud, Paul Jarret, Roy Hargrove and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Vous croyez aux fantômes ? Nous oui. Mieux : on essaie d'en faire nos amis.
Programmation musicale
Big Maybelle - I’ve Got A Feelin (Sidney J Wyche)
Big Maybelle (voix), Danny Mendelsohn Orchestra : Joe Wilder (trompette), Paul Ricci (saxophone alto), Sam Taylor (saxophone ténor), Dave McRae (saxophone baryton), Al Williams (piano), McHouston "Mickey" Baker (guitare), Lloyd Trotman (contrebasse), Jimmy Crawford (batterie), Danny Mendelsohn (direction)
Single de 1954
Okeh
Herbie Hancock - Thieves In The Temple (Prince)
Herbie Hancock (piano), Michael Brecker (saxophone ténor), John Scofield (guitare électrique), Dave Holland (basse électrique), Jack DeJohnette (batterie), Don Alias (percussions)
Album The New Standard
Verve
Matthieu Boré- Girls and Boys (Prince)
Matthieu Boré (voix, piano), Julien Matrot (trompette), Jean-Marc Labbé (saxophone), Stephen Harrison (contrebasse), Jeff Boudreaux (batterie)
Album Roots
Bonsaï Music
Clotilde Rullaud - Kiss (Prince)
Clotilde Rullaud (voix), Hugo Lippi (guitare)
Compilation Prince in Jazz
Wagram
Paul Jarret - Ghost Song #4 (Paul Jarret)
Paul Jarret (guitare), Julien Pontviane (saxophone ténor), Jozef Dumoulin (Fender Rhodes, synthétiseur basse), Jim Black (batterie)
Album Ghost Songs
NeuKlang
Charles Mingus - West Coast Ghost (Charles Mingus)
Charles Mingus (contrebasse), Clarence Shaw (trompette), Jimmy Knepper (trombone), Shafi Hadi (saxophone), Bill Evans (piano), Dannie Richmond (batterie)
Album East Coasting
Bethlehem
Julien Daïan Quintet - Trop c’est trop
Julien Daïan (saxophone alto), Alex Tassel (bugle), Cytil Benhamou (flûte), Edouard Monnin (piano), Tommaso Montagnani (basse), Oxtave Ducasse (batterie), Serge Gainsbourg (voix)
Album Cut-Up
French Paradox
Roy Hargrove Big Band - September in The Rain (Al Dubin, Harry Warren)
Roy Hargrove (trompette, arrangements), Frank Greene (trompette), Greg Gisbert (trompette), Darren Barrett (trompette), AMbros AKinmusire (trompette), Jason Jackson (trombone), Vincent Chandler (trombone), Saunders Sermons (trombone), Max Seigel (trombone basse), Bruce Williams (saxophone), Justin Robinson (saxophone alto, flûte), Norbert Stachel (saxophone alto, flûte), Keith Loftiss (saxophone ténor, flûte), Jason Marshall (saxophone baryton, flûte), Gerald Clayton (piano), Danton Boller (contrebasse), Montez Coleman (batterie), Saul Rubin (guitare), Roland Gerrero (percussions), Roberta Gambarini (voix)
Album Emergence
Groovin’ High
Ameen Saleem ft Cyrus Chestnut -For My Baby
Ameen Saleem (basse électrique), Cyrus Chestnut (claviers), Roy Hargrove (trompette, bugle), Stacy Dillard (saxophone soprano), Craig Magnano (guitare), Gregory Hutchinson (batterie), Jeremy "Bean" Clemons (batterie, percussions), Ramona Dunlap (voix), Mavis "Swan" Poole (voix)
Album The Groove Lab
Via Veneto Jazz
George Shearing Quintet, Nancy Wilson - Ghost of Yesterday (Irene Kitchings, Arthur Herzog Jr.)
Nancy Wilson (voix), George Shearing (piano), Eddie Costa (vibraphone), Dick Garcia (guitare), George Duvivier ? (contrebasse), Walter Bolden ? (batterie)
Album The Swingin’s Mutual
Capitol
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration