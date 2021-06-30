Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Mercredi 30 juin 2021
59 min

Avis de fantômes : Charles Mingus, Clotilde Rullaud, Paul Jarret, Roy Hargrove and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Avis de fantômes : Charles Mingus, Clotilde Rullaud, Paul Jarret, Roy Hargrove and more
Charles Mingus, © Getty / David Redfern

Vous croyez aux fantômes ? Nous oui. Mieux : on essaie d'en faire nos amis.

Programmation musicale

Big Maybelle - I’ve Got A Feelin (Sidney J Wyche)
Big Maybelle (voix), Danny Mendelsohn Orchestra : Joe Wilder (trompette), Paul Ricci (saxophone alto), Sam Taylor (saxophone ténor), Dave McRae (saxophone baryton), Al Williams (piano), McHouston "Mickey" Baker (guitare), Lloyd Trotman (contrebasse), Jimmy Crawford (batterie), Danny Mendelsohn (direction)
Single de 1954
Okeh

Big Maybelle
Big Maybelle

Herbie Hancock - Thieves In The Temple (Prince)
Herbie Hancock (piano), Michael Brecker (saxophone ténor), John Scofield (guitare électrique), Dave Holland (basse électrique), Jack DeJohnette (batterie), Don Alias (percussions)
Album The New Standard
Verve

The New Standard
The New Standard

Matthieu Boré- Girls and Boys (Prince)
Matthieu Boré (voix, piano), Julien Matrot (trompette), Jean-Marc Labbé (saxophone), Stephen Harrison (contrebasse), Jeff Boudreaux (batterie)
 Album Roots
Bonsaï Music

Roots
Roots

Clotilde Rullaud - Kiss (Prince)
Clotilde Rullaud (voix), Hugo Lippi (guitare)
Compilation Prince in Jazz
Wagram

Prince in Jazz
Prince in Jazz

Paul Jarret - Ghost Song #4 (Paul Jarret)
Paul Jarret (guitare), Julien Pontviane (saxophone ténor), Jozef Dumoulin (Fender Rhodes, synthétiseur basse), Jim Black (batterie)
Album Ghost Songs
NeuKlang

Ghost Songs
Ghost Songs

Charles Mingus - West Coast Ghost (Charles Mingus)
Charles Mingus (contrebasse), Clarence Shaw (trompette), Jimmy Knepper (trombone), Shafi Hadi (saxophone), Bill Evans (piano), Dannie Richmond (batterie)
Album East Coasting
Bethlehem

East Coasting
East Coasting

Julien Daïan Quintet - Trop c’est trop
Julien Daïan (saxophone alto), Alex Tassel (bugle), Cytil Benhamou (flûte), Edouard Monnin (piano), Tommaso Montagnani (basse), Oxtave Ducasse (batterie), Serge Gainsbourg (voix)
Album Cut-Up
French Paradox

Cut-Up
Cut-Up

Roy Hargrove Big Band - September in The Rain (Al Dubin, Harry Warren)
Roy Hargrove (trompette, arrangements), Frank Greene (trompette), Greg Gisbert (trompette), Darren Barrett (trompette), AMbros AKinmusire (trompette), Jason Jackson (trombone), Vincent Chandler (trombone), Saunders Sermons (trombone), Max Seigel (trombone basse), Bruce Williams (saxophone), Justin Robinson (saxophone alto, flûte), Norbert Stachel (saxophone alto, flûte), Keith Loftiss (saxophone ténor, flûte), Jason Marshall (saxophone baryton, flûte), Gerald Clayton (piano), Danton Boller (contrebasse), Montez Coleman (batterie), Saul Rubin (guitare), Roland Gerrero (percussions), Roberta Gambarini (voix)
Album Emergence
Groovin’ High

Emergence
Emergence

Ameen Saleem ft Cyrus Chestnut -For My Baby
Ameen Saleem (basse électrique), Cyrus Chestnut (claviers), Roy Hargrove (trompette, bugle), Stacy Dillard (saxophone soprano), Craig Magnano (guitare), Gregory Hutchinson (batterie), Jeremy "Bean" Clemons (batterie, percussions), Ramona Dunlap (voix), Mavis "Swan" Poole (voix)
Album The Groove Lab
Via Veneto Jazz

The Groove Lab
The Groove Lab

George Shearing Quintet, Nancy Wilson - Ghost of Yesterday (Irene Kitchings, Arthur Herzog Jr.)
Nancy Wilson (voix), George Shearing (piano), Eddie Costa (vibraphone), Dick Garcia (guitare), George Duvivier ? (contrebasse), Walter Bolden ? (batterie)
Album The Swingin’s Mutual
Capitol

The Swingin’s Mutual
The Swingin’s Mutual
