Avis de fantômes : Charles Mingus, Clotilde Rullaud, Paul Jarret, Roy Hargrove and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Vous croyez aux fantômes ? Nous oui. Mieux : on essaie d'en faire nos amis.

Programmation musicale

Big Maybelle - I’ve Got A Feelin (Sidney J Wyche)

Big Maybelle (voix), Danny Mendelsohn Orchestra : Joe Wilder (trompette), Paul Ricci (saxophone alto), Sam Taylor (saxophone ténor), Dave McRae (saxophone baryton), Al Williams (piano), McHouston "Mickey" Baker (guitare), Lloyd Trotman (contrebasse), Jimmy Crawford (batterie), Danny Mendelsohn (direction)

Single de 1954

Okeh

Herbie Hancock - Thieves In The Temple (Prince)

Herbie Hancock (piano), Michael Brecker (saxophone ténor), John Scofield (guitare électrique), Dave Holland (basse électrique), Jack DeJohnette (batterie), Don Alias (percussions)

Album The New Standard

Verve

Matthieu Boré- Girls and Boys (Prince)

Matthieu Boré (voix, piano), Julien Matrot (trompette), Jean-Marc Labbé (saxophone), Stephen Harrison (contrebasse), Jeff Boudreaux (batterie)

Album Roots

Bonsaï Music

Clotilde Rullaud - Kiss (Prince)

Clotilde Rullaud (voix), Hugo Lippi (guitare)

Compilation Prince in Jazz

Wagram

Paul Jarret - Ghost Song #4 (Paul Jarret)

Paul Jarret (guitare), Julien Pontviane (saxophone ténor), Jozef Dumoulin (Fender Rhodes, synthétiseur basse), Jim Black (batterie)

Album Ghost Songs

NeuKlang

Charles Mingus - West Coast Ghost (Charles Mingus)

Charles Mingus (contrebasse), Clarence Shaw (trompette), Jimmy Knepper (trombone), Shafi Hadi (saxophone), Bill Evans (piano), Dannie Richmond (batterie)

Album East Coasting

Bethlehem

Julien Daïan Quintet - Trop c’est trop

Julien Daïan (saxophone alto), Alex Tassel (bugle), Cytil Benhamou (flûte), Edouard Monnin (piano), Tommaso Montagnani (basse), Oxtave Ducasse (batterie), Serge Gainsbourg (voix)

Album Cut-Up

French Paradox

Roy Hargrove Big Band - September in The Rain (Al Dubin, Harry Warren)

Roy Hargrove (trompette, arrangements), Frank Greene (trompette), Greg Gisbert (trompette), Darren Barrett (trompette), AMbros AKinmusire (trompette), Jason Jackson (trombone), Vincent Chandler (trombone), Saunders Sermons (trombone), Max Seigel (trombone basse), Bruce Williams (saxophone), Justin Robinson (saxophone alto, flûte), Norbert Stachel (saxophone alto, flûte), Keith Loftiss (saxophone ténor, flûte), Jason Marshall (saxophone baryton, flûte), Gerald Clayton (piano), Danton Boller (contrebasse), Montez Coleman (batterie), Saul Rubin (guitare), Roland Gerrero (percussions), Roberta Gambarini (voix)

Album Emergence

Groovin’ High

Ameen Saleem ft Cyrus Chestnut -For My Baby

Ameen Saleem (basse électrique), Cyrus Chestnut (claviers), Roy Hargrove (trompette, bugle), Stacy Dillard (saxophone soprano), Craig Magnano (guitare), Gregory Hutchinson (batterie), Jeremy "Bean" Clemons (batterie, percussions), Ramona Dunlap (voix), Mavis "Swan" Poole (voix)

Album The Groove Lab

Via Veneto Jazz

George Shearing Quintet, Nancy Wilson - Ghost of Yesterday (Irene Kitchings, Arthur Herzog Jr.)

Nancy Wilson (voix), George Shearing (piano), Eddie Costa (vibraphone), Dick Garcia (guitare), George Duvivier ? (contrebasse), Walter Bolden ? (batterie)

Album The Swingin’s Mutual

Capitol