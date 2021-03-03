Banzzaï
Mercredi 3 mars 2021
59 min

Avec les bandits : Naïssam Jalal, Colette Magny, Dollar Brand, Simon Goubert, Etoile de Dakar and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Naïssam Jalal, © Seka

Trop difficile de trouver quelqu'un de bien ? Pas de problème. Ce soir dans Banzzaï nous traînerons avec les bandits.

Programmation musicale

Colette Magny - Why Is a Good Man so Hard to Find (Jimmy "Lover Man" Davis)
Album 1963-1965 - les années CBS
Colette Magny (voix), Jean Bouchety (direction, arrangements)
Legacy

Colette Magny
Colette Magny

Cal Tjader, Eddie Palmieri - Los Bandidos (Cal Tadjer, Eddie Palmieri)
Album El Sonido Nuevo
Cal Tadjer (vibraphone), Eddie Palmieri (piano), Barry Rogers (congas), Bobby Rodriguez (contrebasse), Tommy Lopez (batterie), Manny Oquendo (batterie), Ismael Quintana (percussions)
Verve 

El Sonido Nuevo
El Sonido Nuevo

Offering - Love in the Darkness (Christian Vander)
 Album Offering Part 1 - Part 2
Christian Vander (Rhodes, piano, voix)
Jaro

Offering Part 1 - Part 2
Offering Part 1 - Part 2

Simon Goubert - Luskellerez Evid Eur Bugel Koz (Pierre-Jakez Hélias)
Album Nous verrons...
Annie Ebrel (voix), Michel Edelin (flûtes), Vincent Lê Quang (saxophones), Sylvain Kassap (clarinettes), Sophia Domancich (piano), Emmanuel Bex (orgue Hammond B3), Hélène Labarrière (contrebasse), Simon Goubert (batterie, claviers)
Ex-tension

Nous verrons...
Nous verrons...

Thelonious Monk - Nutty (Thelonious Monk)
Album Mønk
Thelonious Monk (piano), Charlie Rouse (saxophone ténor), John Ore (contrebasse), Frankie Dunlop (batterie)
Gearbox

Mønk
Mønk

Dollar Brand - Vary- Oo- Vum (Dollar Brand)
Album Dollar Brand Plays Sphere Jazz
Dollar Brand (piano), Hugh Masekela (trompette), Jonas Gwangwa (trombone), Kippie Moeketsi (saxophone alto), Johnny Gertze (contrebasse), Makaya Ntshoko (batterie)
Phono

Dollar Brand Plays Sphere Jazz
Dollar Brand Plays Sphere Jazz

Naissam Jalal & Rhythms of Resistance - Hymne à la noix (Naïssam Jalal)
Album Un autre monde
Naïssam Jalal (flûte, voix), Mehdi Chaib (saxophone ténor, karkab), Karsten Hochapfel (guitare), Damien Varaillon (contrebasse), Arnaud Dolmen (batterie)
Les couleurs du son

Un autre monde
Un autre monde

Etoile de Dakar - Misterioso
Album Star Band de Dakar Youssou N'Dour (voix), El Hadji Faye (voix), Eric MBacke N'Doye (voix), Badou N'Diaye (guitare solo), Alpha Seyni Kante (guitare rythmique), Kabou Gueye (basse), Matar Gueye (congas), Abdou Fall (timbales), Assane Thiam (tama), Mar Seck (voix), Alla Seck (voix, maracas)
Ostinato

Star Band de Dakar
Star Band de Dakar
