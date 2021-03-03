Avec les bandits : Naïssam Jalal, Colette Magny, Dollar Brand, Simon Goubert, Etoile de Dakar and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Trop difficile de trouver quelqu'un de bien ? Pas de problème. Ce soir dans Banzzaï nous traînerons avec les bandits.
Programmation musicale
Colette Magny - Why Is a Good Man so Hard to Find (Jimmy "Lover Man" Davis)
Album 1963-1965 - les années CBS
Colette Magny (voix), Jean Bouchety (direction, arrangements)
Legacy
Cal Tjader, Eddie Palmieri - Los Bandidos (Cal Tadjer, Eddie Palmieri)
Album El Sonido Nuevo
Cal Tadjer (vibraphone), Eddie Palmieri (piano), Barry Rogers (congas), Bobby Rodriguez (contrebasse), Tommy Lopez (batterie), Manny Oquendo (batterie), Ismael Quintana (percussions)
Verve
Offering - Love in the Darkness (Christian Vander)
Album Offering Part 1 - Part 2
Christian Vander (Rhodes, piano, voix)
Jaro
Simon Goubert - Luskellerez Evid Eur Bugel Koz (Pierre-Jakez Hélias)
Album Nous verrons...
Annie Ebrel (voix), Michel Edelin (flûtes), Vincent Lê Quang (saxophones), Sylvain Kassap (clarinettes), Sophia Domancich (piano), Emmanuel Bex (orgue Hammond B3), Hélène Labarrière (contrebasse), Simon Goubert (batterie, claviers)
Ex-tension
Thelonious Monk - Nutty (Thelonious Monk)
Album Mønk
Thelonious Monk (piano), Charlie Rouse (saxophone ténor), John Ore (contrebasse), Frankie Dunlop (batterie)
Gearbox
Dollar Brand - Vary- Oo- Vum (Dollar Brand)
Album Dollar Brand Plays Sphere Jazz
Dollar Brand (piano), Hugh Masekela (trompette), Jonas Gwangwa (trombone), Kippie Moeketsi (saxophone alto), Johnny Gertze (contrebasse), Makaya Ntshoko (batterie)
Phono
Naissam Jalal & Rhythms of Resistance - Hymne à la noix (Naïssam Jalal)
Album Un autre monde
Naïssam Jalal (flûte, voix), Mehdi Chaib (saxophone ténor, karkab), Karsten Hochapfel (guitare), Damien Varaillon (contrebasse), Arnaud Dolmen (batterie)
Les couleurs du son
Etoile de Dakar - Misterioso
Album Star Band de Dakar Youssou N'Dour (voix), El Hadji Faye (voix), Eric MBacke N'Doye (voix), Badou N'Diaye (guitare solo), Alpha Seyni Kante (guitare rythmique), Kabou Gueye (basse), Matar Gueye (congas), Abdou Fall (timbales), Assane Thiam (tama), Mar Seck (voix), Alla Seck (voix, maracas)
Ostinato
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration