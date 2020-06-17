Avec Gordon Beck : Helen Merrill, Herbie Hancock, Daniel Humair and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Ce soir dans Banzzaï, nous partons sur les traces du pianiste Gordon Beck. Grande figure du jazz anglais, il déboule à Londres dans les années 60, et devient le pianiste maison de l'incontournable Ronnie Scott's. Il côtoie la crème du jazz européen, est aussi très à l'aise avec les américains. Il accompagne les stars du hit parade comme les projets les plus expérimentaux, et ne cessera de se réinventer... vous verrez !

Programmation musicale

Helen Merrill, Gordon Beck - When I Look In Your Eyes (Leslie Bricusse)

Album No Tears… No Goodbyes

Helen Merrill (voix), Gordon Beck (piano électrique)

Owl Records

Tubby Hayes Quintet - In the Night (Tubby Hayes)

Album Down in the Village

Tubby Hayes (saxophone soprano), Gordon Beck (piano), Freddy Logan (contrebasse), Allan Granley (batterie)

Fontana

Tony Crombie - The Gang-Busters (Tony Crombie)

Album Whole Lotta Tony

Harold McNair (saxophone alto), Bobby Wellins (saxophone ténor), Gordon Beck (piano), Malcolm Cecil (contrebasse), Tony Crombie (batterie)

Ember Records International

Georgie Fame and The Harry South Big Band - Papa’s Got A Brand New Bag (James Brown)

Album Sound Venture

Georgie Fame (voix), Alan Branscombe (saxophone), Dick Morrissey (saxophone), Jackie Sharpe (saxophone), Ray Warleigh (saxophone, Ronnie Scott (saxophone), Tubby Hayes (saxophone), Tony Coe (flûte), Bert Courtley (trompette), Greg Bowen (trompette), Ian Hamer (trompette), Jimmy Deuchar (trompette), Les Condon (trompette), Tony Fisher (trompette), Kenny Wheeler (bugle), Chris Smith (trombone), Gib Wallace (trombone), Keith Christie (trombone), Ken Goldie (trombone), Colin Green (guitare), Gordon Beck (piano), Stan Tracey (piano), Phil Bates (basse), Bill Eyden (batterie), Phil Seamen (batterie)

Columbia

Herbie Hancock -The Naked Camera (Herbie Hancock)

Album Blow Up (The Original Sound Track Recordings)

Freddie Hubbard (trompette), Joe Newman (trompette), Joe Henderson (saxophone ténor), Phil Woods (saxophone alto), Herbie Hancock (piano), Ron Carter (contrebasse), Jack DeJohnette (batterie)

MGM

Gordon Beck - The Hustler (Gordon Beck)

Single de 1968

Gordon Beck (piano), Kenny Baldock (contrebasse), Jackie Dougan (batterie)

Jazzman

Ian Carr - Hector’s House (Brian Smith)

Album Belladonna

Ian Carr (trompette), Brian Smith (saxophone soprano), Gordon Beck (piano électrique), Dave McRae (Fender), Alan Holdworth (guitare), Roy Babbigton (basse électrique), Clive Thacker (batterie), Trevor Tomkins (percussions)

Mercury

Phil Woods - The Day When the World (Gordon Beck)

Album Phil Woods and His European Rhythm Machine

Phil Woods (saxophone), Gordon Beck (piano électrique), Henri Texier (contrebasse), Daniel Humair (batterie)

Les disques Pierre Cardin

Daniel Humair, François Jeanneau, Henri Texier - Nebbia (Henri Texier)

Album Akagera

François Jeanneau (saxophone), Gordon Beck (piano), Henri Texier (contrebasse), Daniel Humair (batterie)

JMS

The Gordon Beck Trio - Einbahnstrasse (Ron Carter)

Album Not the Last Waltz

Gordon Beck (piano), Bruno Rousselet (contrebasse), Philippe Soirat (batterie)

Art Of Life Records

Roy Castle - Rain Rain (Don’t Go Away)

Album Songs For a Rainy Day

Roy Castle (voix), Gordon Beck (piano), Ike Isaacs (guitare), Eddie Blair (trompette), Greg owen (trompette), Kenny Baker (trompette), Leon Calvert (trompette), Don Lusher (trombone), Jackie Armstrong (trombone), Johnny Edwards (trombone), Johnny Marshall (trombone), Al Newman (flûte), Ray Swinfield (flûte), Jeff Clyne (basse), Joe Olivier (batterie)

Columbia