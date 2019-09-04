Avant / Après : Ernestine Anderson, Norah Jones, Herbie Hancock, Rahsaan Roland Kirk and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Attention. Ce soir, en une fraction de secondes, tout peut basculer. Du ciel on bascule au sol. Du froid on chavire au feu. D'esseulé on se retrouve accompagné...
Programmation musicale
Ernestine Anderson -Keep An Eye on Love
Single de 1963
Sue Records
Mal Waldron - From this Moment On
Album Mal 2
Prestige
Denis Gancel Quartet - Aguilera
Single de 2019
Heavently Sweetness
Hampton Hawes Trio - High In the Sky
Album High in the Sky
Fresh Sound
Billie Holiday, Teddy Wilson - You Let Me Down
Album Lady Day : The Complete Billie Holiday on Columbia Vol 1
Columbia
Herbie Hancock - Hang Up Your Hang Ups
Album Man Child
Columbia
Norah Jones - Burn
Album Day Breaks
Blue Note
Rahsaan Roland Kirk - Making Love After Hours
Album Here Comes the Whistleman
Atlantic
The Souljazz Orchestra - Well Runs Dry
Album Chaos Theories
K7
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration