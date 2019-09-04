Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Mercredi 4 septembre 2019
59 min

Avant / Après : Ernestine Anderson, Norah Jones, Herbie Hancock, Rahsaan Roland Kirk and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Ernestine Anderson, © Getty / David Redfern

Attention. Ce soir, en une fraction de secondes, tout peut basculer. Du ciel on bascule au sol. Du froid on chavire au feu. D'esseulé on se retrouve accompagné...

Ernestine Anderson -Keep An Eye on Love
Single de 1963
Sue Records

Mal Waldron - From this Moment On
Album Mal 2
Prestige

Denis Gancel Quartet - Aguilera
Single de 2019
Heavently Sweetness

Hampton Hawes Trio - High In the Sky
Album High in the Sky
Fresh Sound

Billie Holiday, Teddy Wilson - You Let Me Down
Album Lady Day : The Complete Billie Holiday on Columbia Vol 1
Columbia

Herbie Hancock - Hang Up Your Hang Ups
Album Man Child
Columbia

Norah Jones - Burn
Album Day Breaks
Blue Note

Rahsaan Roland Kirk - Making Love After Hours
Album Here Comes the Whistleman
Atlantic

The Souljazz Orchestra - Well Runs Dry
Album Chaos Theories
K7

