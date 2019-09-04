Avant / Après : Ernestine Anderson, Norah Jones, Herbie Hancock, Rahsaan Roland Kirk and more

Attention. Ce soir, en une fraction de secondes, tout peut basculer. Du ciel on bascule au sol. Du froid on chavire au feu. D'esseulé on se retrouve accompagné...

Programmation musicale

Ernestine Anderson -Keep An Eye on Love

Single de 1963

Sue Records

Mal Waldron - From this Moment On

Album Mal 2

Prestige

Denis Gancel Quartet - Aguilera

Single de 2019

Heavently Sweetness

Hampton Hawes Trio - High In the Sky

Album High in the Sky

Fresh Sound

Billie Holiday, Teddy Wilson - You Let Me Down

Album Lady Day : The Complete Billie Holiday on Columbia Vol 1

Columbia

Herbie Hancock - Hang Up Your Hang Ups

Album Man Child

Columbia

Norah Jones - Burn

Album Day Breaks

Blue Note

Rahsaan Roland Kirk - Making Love After Hours

Album Here Comes the Whistleman

Atlantic

The Souljazz Orchestra - Well Runs Dry

Album Chaos Theories

K7