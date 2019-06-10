Banzzaï
Lundi 10 juin 2019
59 min

Autour de Ray Charles : Shirley Horn, The Beatles, John Scofield, Django Reinhardt and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Autour de Ray Charles : Shirley Horn, The Beatles, John Scofield, Django Reinhardt and more
Ray Charles, © Getty / David Redfern

Nous sommes le 10 juin et cela fait 15 ans jour pour jour que Ray Charles nous a quitté. On pense à lui aujourd'hui, et évidemment, on y pense en dansant.

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    Talkin' 'bout you - RAY CHARLES
    Ray Charles

    Talkin' 'bout you

    Album Pure Genius : The Complete Atlantic Recordings / Cd 3 Label Atlantic (8122-74731-2/3) Année 2005
  • 19h04
    What'd I say - KENNY BURRELL, JIMMY SMITH
    Kenny Burrel & Jimmy Smith

    What'd I Say

    Ray Charles. : compositeur, Kenny Burrell (guitare), Jimmy Smith (orgue), George Duvivier (basse), Mel Lewis (batterie)
    Album Verve : The Sound Of America Label Verve (0600753455616) Année 2013
  • 19h06
    Talkin' 'bout that river - AL HIRT
    Al Hirt

    Talkin' 'bout that river

    Ray Charles. : compositeur, Al Hirt (trompette), Bob Moore (basse), Grady Martin (guitare), Ray Edenton (guitare), Floyd Cramer (piano), Anita Kerr Singers (choeur)
    Album Honey In The Horn Label Rca
  • 19h10
    Hit the road jack - WILLIE NELSON,WYNTON MARSALIS ,NORAH JONES
    Willie Nelson & Wynton Marsalis

    Hit the road Jack

    Percy Mayfield : compositeur, Willie Nelson (voix, guitare), Norah Jones (voix), Wynton Marsalis (trompette), Dan Nimmer (piano), Walter Blanding (saxophone ténor), Carlos Henriquez (basse), Ali Jackson (batterie)
    Album Here We Go Again Label Blue Note (509990 96388 2 2) Année 2011
  • 19h18
    Blues waltz - RAY CHARLES
    Ray Charles

    Blues waltz

    Ray Charles. : compositeur
    Album At Newport Label Atlantic (7567-80765-2)
  • 19h26
    Unchain my heart - JOAN CHAMORRO , MAGALI DATZIRA
    Bobby Sharpcompositeur

    Unchain my heart

    Magali Datzira (voix, contrebasse), Joan Chamorro (saxophone), Perico Sambeat (saxophone), Josep Traver (guitare), Ignasi Terraza (piano), Curro Galvez (contrebasse), Esteve Pi (batterie)
    Album Joan Chamorro Presenta Magalí Datzira Label Temps Record (TR1435CD) Année 2014
  • 19h29
    Busted - JOHN SCOFIELD
    John Scofield

    Busted

    Harlan Howard : compositeur, John Scofield (guitare électrique), Larry Goldings (orgue Hammond B3), Steve Jordan (batterie)
    Album That's What I Say / John Scofield Plays The Music Of Ray Charles Label Verve Année 2005
  • 19h37
    Bye bye love - SHIRLEY HORN
    Shirley Horn

    Bye bye love

    Felice Bryant : compositeur, Boudleaux Bryant : compositeur, Shirley Horn (voix, piano), Gary Bartz (saxophone alto), Charles Ables (guitare), Tyler Mitchell (basse), Steve Williams (batterie)
    Album Light Out Of Darkness : A Tribute To Ray Charles Label Verve (519703-2) Année 1993
  • 19h44
    Georgia on my mind - DJANGO REINHARDT, FREDDY TAYLOR ,QUINTETTE DU HOT CLUB DE FRANCE
    Quintette Du Hot Club De France

    Georgia on my mind

    H. Carmichael : compositeur, S. Gorell : compositeur, Freddy Taylor (voix), Django Reinhardt (guitare), Joseph Reinhardt (guitare), Baro Ferret (guitare), Stéphane Grappelli (violon), Lucien Simoens (contrebasse)
    Album Le Quintette À Cordes (Intégrale) / Cd 3 (1936 - 1937) Label Label Ouest (3040312/3) Année 2019
  • 19h47
    Blue funk - RAY CHARLES , MILT JACKSON
    Ray Charles & Milt Jackson

    Blue funk

    Ray Charles. : compositeur, Ray Charles (piano), Milt Jackson (vibraphone), Connie Kay (batterie), Skeeter Best (guitare), Billy Mitchell (saxophone ténor)
    Album Soul Brothers / Soul Meeting / Cd 1 Label Atlantic (7567-81951-2) Année 1989
  • 19h53
    I got a woman - THE BEATLES
    The Beatles

    I got a woman

    Ray Charles. : compositeur
    Album Live At The Bbc Label Apple (APLE 8317962) Année 1994
  • 19h56
    Let's go get stoned - THE COASTERS
    The Coasters

    Let's go get stoned

    Jess Stone : compositeur, Valerie Simpson : compositeur
    Album Let's Go Get Stoned Label Warner
