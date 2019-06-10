Programmation musicale
Lundi 10 juin 2019
Autour de Ray Charles : Shirley Horn, The Beatles, John Scofield, Django Reinhardt and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Nous sommes le 10 juin et cela fait 15 ans jour pour jour que Ray Charles nous a quitté. On pense à lui aujourd'hui, et évidemment, on y pense en dansant.
La programmation musicale :
- 19h00Ray Charles
Talkin' 'bout youAlbum Pure Genius : The Complete Atlantic Recordings / Cd 3 Label Atlantic (8122-74731-2/3) Année 2005
- 19h04Kenny Burrel & Jimmy Smith
What'd I SayRay Charles. : compositeur, Kenny Burrell (guitare), Jimmy Smith (orgue), George Duvivier (basse), Mel Lewis (batterie)Album Verve : The Sound Of America Label Verve (0600753455616) Année 2013
- 19h06Al Hirt
Talkin' 'bout that riverRay Charles. : compositeur, Al Hirt (trompette), Bob Moore (basse), Grady Martin (guitare), Ray Edenton (guitare), Floyd Cramer (piano), Anita Kerr Singers (choeur)Album Honey In The Horn Label Rca
- 19h10Willie Nelson & Wynton Marsalis
Hit the road JackPercy Mayfield : compositeur, Willie Nelson (voix, guitare), Norah Jones (voix), Wynton Marsalis (trompette), Dan Nimmer (piano), Walter Blanding (saxophone ténor), Carlos Henriquez (basse), Ali Jackson (batterie)Album Here We Go Again Label Blue Note (509990 96388 2 2) Année 2011
- 19h18Ray Charles
Blues waltzRay Charles. : compositeurAlbum At Newport Label Atlantic (7567-80765-2)
- 19h26Bobby Sharpcompositeur
Unchain my heartMagali Datzira (voix, contrebasse), Joan Chamorro (saxophone), Perico Sambeat (saxophone), Josep Traver (guitare), Ignasi Terraza (piano), Curro Galvez (contrebasse), Esteve Pi (batterie)Album Joan Chamorro Presenta Magalí Datzira Label Temps Record (TR1435CD) Année 2014
- 19h29John Scofield
BustedHarlan Howard : compositeur, John Scofield (guitare électrique), Larry Goldings (orgue Hammond B3), Steve Jordan (batterie)Album That's What I Say / John Scofield Plays The Music Of Ray Charles Label Verve Année 2005
- 19h37Shirley Horn
Bye bye loveFelice Bryant : compositeur, Boudleaux Bryant : compositeur, Shirley Horn (voix, piano), Gary Bartz (saxophone alto), Charles Ables (guitare), Tyler Mitchell (basse), Steve Williams (batterie)Album Light Out Of Darkness : A Tribute To Ray Charles Label Verve (519703-2) Année 1993
- 19h44Quintette Du Hot Club De France
Georgia on my mindH. Carmichael : compositeur, S. Gorell : compositeur, Freddy Taylor (voix), Django Reinhardt (guitare), Joseph Reinhardt (guitare), Baro Ferret (guitare), Stéphane Grappelli (violon), Lucien Simoens (contrebasse)Album Le Quintette À Cordes (Intégrale) / Cd 3 (1936 - 1937) Label Label Ouest (3040312/3) Année 2019
- 19h47Ray Charles & Milt Jackson
Blue funkRay Charles. : compositeur, Ray Charles (piano), Milt Jackson (vibraphone), Connie Kay (batterie), Skeeter Best (guitare), Billy Mitchell (saxophone ténor)Album Soul Brothers / Soul Meeting / Cd 1 Label Atlantic (7567-81951-2) Année 1989
- 19h53The Beatles
I got a womanRay Charles. : compositeurAlbum Live At The Bbc Label Apple (APLE 8317962) Année 1994
- 19h56The Coasters
Let's go get stonedJess Stone : compositeur, Valerie Simpson : compositeurAlbum Let's Go Get Stoned Label Warner
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
