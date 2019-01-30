Sono : Astrud Gilberto, Stefano Bollani, Julian Lage, The Souljazz Orchestra and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, notre sono Banzzaï nous emmènera du côté du Brésil. Elle nous racontera les feux qu'on alimente, les mers qu'on contemple, et les créatures célestes qu'on croise sans jamais les atteindre.
Programmation musicale
Andy Bey - Ain’t Necessarily So
Album Ain’t Necessarily So
12th Street Records
Gary Bartz, NTU Troops - Jujuman
Album I've Known Rivers And Other Bodies
Prestige
The Souljazz Orchestra - Celestial Blues
Album Inner Fire
Strut
Cannonball Adderley Quintet - Inside Straight
Album Inside Straight
Fantasy
Dave Pike - Sono
Album Bossa Nova Carnival
New Jazz
Astrud Gilberto - Light My Fire
Album September 17, 1969
Verve
Egberto Gismonti - Frevo Rasgado
Album Nó Caipira
EMI
Stefano Bollani - Certe giornate al mare
Album Que Bom
Alobar
Caetano Veloso - Nega Maluca / Billie Jean / Eleanor Rigby
Album Caetano Veloso
Nonesuch
Julian Lage - Atlantic Limited - Live from Savannah Music Festival
Single de 2018
Mack Avenue
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration