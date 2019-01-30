Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Mercredi 30 janvier 2019
59 min

Sono : Astrud Gilberto, Stefano Bollani, Julian Lage, The Souljazz Orchestra and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Sono : Astrud Gilberto, Stefano Bollani, Julian Lage, The Souljazz Orchestra and more
Astrud Gilberto, © Getty / Simon Ritter

Ce soir, notre sono Banzzaï nous emmènera du côté du Brésil. Elle nous racontera les feux qu'on alimente, les mers qu'on contemple, et les créatures célestes qu'on croise sans jamais les atteindre.

Andy Bey - Ain’t Necessarily So
Album Ain’t Necessarily So
12th Street Records

Gary Bartz, NTU Troops - Jujuman
Album I've Known Rivers And Other Bodies
Prestige

The Souljazz Orchestra - Celestial Blues
 Album Inner Fire
Strut

Cannonball Adderley Quintet - Inside Straight
Album Inside Straight
Fantasy

Dave Pike - Sono
Album Bossa Nova Carnival
New Jazz

Astrud Gilberto - Light My Fire
Album September 17, 1969
Verve

Egberto Gismonti - Frevo Rasgado
Album Nó Caipira
EMI

Stefano Bollani - Certe giornate al mare
Album Que Bom
Alobar

Caetano Veloso - Nega Maluca / Billie Jean / Eleanor Rigby
Album Caetano Veloso
Nonesuch

Julian Lage - Atlantic Limited - Live from Savannah Music Festival
Single de 2018
Mack Avenue

