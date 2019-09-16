Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Lundi 16 septembre 2019
Arpenter les rues : Dinah Washington, James Brown, Clément Landais, Abbey Lincoln and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, notre champ d'exploration, c'est la rue. On se mêle aux passants, on attrape le soleil, on se prend à rêver de la Nouvelle Orléans et de trottoirs dansants.
La programmation musicale :
- 19h00Dinah Washington
Sunnyside of the StreetDorothy Fiels. : compositeur, Jimmy McHugh. : compositeur, Dinah Washington (voix), Hal Mooney & His Orchestra, Cannonball Adderley (saxophone alto), Junior Mance (piano)Album In The Land Of Hi-Fi Label Emarcy
- 19h04Donald Byrd
Beale StreetSylvester Kyner. : compositeur, Donald Byrd (trompette), Sonny Red (saxophone alto), Hank Mobley (saxophone ténor), Cedar Walton (piano), Walter Booker (basse), Billy Higgins (batterie)Album Blue Break Beats Label Blue Note (60075368668) Année 1992
- 19h09Pucho & The Latin Soul Brothers
Got Myself a Good ManNorman Whitfield. : compositeur, Barrett Strong. : compositeur, Earl Neal Creque (piano électrique), Billy Butler (guitare), Eddie Pazant (saxophone ténor), Seldon Powell (saxophones, flûte), Al Pazant (trompette), Seaborn Westbrook (Fender basse), Bernard Purdie (batterie), Pucho (timbales), Billy Bivins (vibraphone, percussions), Norberto Appellaniz (bongos), Joe Armstrong (congas)Album Heat ! / Jungle Fire ! Label Fantasy (CDBGPD 047)
- 19h16James Brown
People Get Up and Drive Your Funky Soul (remix)James Brown. : compositeur, Fred Wesley. : compositeur, Saint-Clair Pinckney. : compositeur, James Brown (voix), Fred Wesley (trombone, direction), The JBs, Maceo Parker (saxophone alto), Saint-Clair Pinckney (saxophone ténor), Jimmy 'Chank' Nolen (guitare), Johnny Griggs (congas)Album Motherlode Label Polydor (837126-2) Année 1988
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
