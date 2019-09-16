Banzzaï
Lundi 16 septembre 2019
Arpenter les rues : Dinah Washington, James Brown, Clément Landais, Abbey Lincoln and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Arpenter les rues : Dinah Washington, James Brown, Clément Landais, Abbey Lincoln and more
Dinah Washington, © Getty / Gai Terrell

Ce soir, notre champ d'exploration, c'est la rue. On se mêle aux passants, on attrape le soleil, on se prend à rêver de la Nouvelle Orléans et de trottoirs dansants. 

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    Sunnyside of the street - Dorothy Fields , Jimmy McHugh
    Dinah Washington

    Sunnyside of the Street

    Dorothy Fiels. : compositeur, Jimmy McHugh. : compositeur, Dinah Washington (voix), Hal Mooney & His Orchestra, Cannonball Adderley (saxophone alto), Junior Mance (piano)
    Album In The Land Of Hi-Fi Label Emarcy
  • 19h04
    Beale street - Sylvester Kyner
    Donald Byrd

    Beale Street

    Sylvester Kyner. : compositeur, Donald Byrd (trompette), Sonny Red (saxophone alto), Hank Mobley (saxophone ténor), Cedar Walton (piano), Walter Booker (basse), Billy Higgins (batterie)
    Album Blue Break Beats Label Blue Note (60075368668) Année 1992
  • 19h09
    Got myself a good man - Whitfield, Strong
    Pucho & The Latin Soul Brothers

    Got Myself a Good Man

    Norman Whitfield. : compositeur, Barrett Strong. : compositeur, Earl Neal Creque (piano électrique), Billy Butler (guitare), Eddie Pazant (saxophone ténor), Seldon Powell (saxophones, flûte), Al Pazant (trompette), Seaborn Westbrook (Fender basse), Bernard Purdie (batterie), Pucho (timbales), Billy Bivins (vibraphone, percussions), Norberto Appellaniz (bongos), Joe Armstrong (congas)
    Album Heat ! / Jungle Fire ! Label Fantasy (CDBGPD 047)
  • 19h16
    People get up and drive your funky soul (remix) - JAMES BROWN , FRED WESLEY
    James Brown

    People Get Up and Drive Your Funky Soul (remix)

    James Brown. : compositeur, Fred Wesley. : compositeur, Saint-Clair Pinckney. : compositeur, James Brown (voix), Fred Wesley (trombone, direction), The JBs, Maceo Parker (saxophone alto), Saint-Clair Pinckney (saxophone ténor), Jimmy 'Chank' Nolen (guitare), Johnny Griggs (congas)
    Album Motherlode Label Polydor (837126-2) Année 1988
