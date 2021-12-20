Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Lundi 20 décembre 2021
59 min

Arcs en ciel : Clara Ward, Cal Tjader, Poncho Sanchez, Otis Brown III and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Arcs en ciel : Clara Ward, Cal Tjader, Poncho Sanchez, Otis Brown III and more
The Clara Ward Singers, © discogs

On chasse les arcs en ciel ce soir ! On en a vu en Belgique...

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    How i got over - CLARA WARD
    Clara Ward

    How I got over

    Herbert W Brewster. : compositeur, Clara Ward (piano, chant), The Ward Singers (chant), Herbert W Brewster : auteur
    Album BD Music present a gospel story Label Bdmusic (78495) Année 2015
  • 19h05
    Lookin' for my rainbow - CANNED HEAT
    Canned Heat

    Lookin' for my rainbow

    James Shane. : compositeur, James Shane and Clara Ward with the Calra Ward Singers (chant), Janes Shane (dobro), Ed Breyer (piano), Richard Hite (contrebasse)
    Album The new age Label United Artists (Et Pm) (UAS29455) Année 1973
  • 19h10
    Archangelo - RAPHAEL
    Raphael

    Archangelo

    Phil Raphael. : compositeur, Phil Raphael (piano, cowbell, Nye-Arabian flute), Rose Thompson (chant), Johnny Peret (vibraphone, bells, bongo), Robert Pernet (batterie)
    Album Spiritual Jazz Vol. 2 Europe / Esoteric, modal & deep european jazz 1960 - 78 Label Jazzman Records (JMANCD 046)
  • 19h21
    Minor works - LUCKY THOMPSON
    Jack Sels.compositeur

    Minor works

    Lucky Thompson & Jack Sels Sextet, Lucky Thompson (saxophone ténor), Jack Sels (saxophone ténor), Ado Broodboom (trompette), Sadi (vibraphone), Jean Fanis (piano), Benoît Quersin (contrebasse), Rudy Frankel (batterie)
    Album Let's get swinging modern jazz in Belgium Label Sdbansdban (SDBANCD07) Année 2017
  • 19h25
    Don't you worry 'bout a thing - CAL TJADER & CARMEN MAC RAE
    Cal Tjader & Carmen Mac Rae

    Don't you worry 'bout a thing

    Carmen Mac Rae (chant), Cal Tjader (vibraphone), Al Bent (trombone), Mike Heathman (trombone), Rob Fisher (contrebasse), Poncho Sanchez (conga, percussions), Ramon Banda (timables, percussion), Marl Levine
    Album Heat wave Label Concord Jazz Année 1982
  • 19h30
    Listen here/cold duck time - SANCHEZ PONCHO
    Sanchez Poncho

    Listen here/cold duck time

    Sanchez Poncho (chant congas, perc ussions), David Torres (piano), Ramon Banda (timbales), Tony Banda (basse, chant), Jose ""Papo"" Rodriguez ( bongos, congas), Sal Cracchiolo (trompette), Scott Martin (saxophones, flute), Francisco Torres (trombone)
    Album Latin soul Label Picante (CCD-4863-2) Année 1999
  • 19h35
    You know - NABOU CLAERHOUT
    Nabou

    You know

    Nabou Claerhout. : compositeur, Nabou, Nabou Claerhout (trombone), Roeland Celis (guitare), Trui Amerlinck (contrebasse), Mathias Vercammen (batterie)
    Album You know Label Outhere (OTN 643) Année 2021
  • 19h42
    99 100 - CYRIEL VANDENABEELE
    Suwi

    99 100

    Cyriel Vandenabeele (guitare), Mattias Geernaert (basse), Elias Devoldere (batterie)
    Album French with Simona Label W.e.r.f Année 2021
L'équipe de l'émission :
