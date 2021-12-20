Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
Jazz
Lundi 20 décembre 2021
Arcs en ciel : Clara Ward, Cal Tjader, Poncho Sanchez, Otis Brown III and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
On chasse les arcs en ciel ce soir ! On en a vu en Belgique...
La programmation musicale :
- 19h00Clara Ward
How I got overHerbert W Brewster. : compositeur, Clara Ward (piano, chant), The Ward Singers (chant), Herbert W Brewster : auteurAlbum BD Music present a gospel story Label Bdmusic (78495) Année 2015
- 19h05Canned Heat
Lookin' for my rainbowJames Shane. : compositeur, James Shane and Clara Ward with the Calra Ward Singers (chant), Janes Shane (dobro), Ed Breyer (piano), Richard Hite (contrebasse)Album The new age Label United Artists (Et Pm) (UAS29455) Année 1973
- 19h10Raphael
ArchangeloPhil Raphael. : compositeur, Phil Raphael (piano, cowbell, Nye-Arabian flute), Rose Thompson (chant), Johnny Peret (vibraphone, bells, bongo), Robert Pernet (batterie)Album Spiritual Jazz Vol. 2 Europe / Esoteric, modal & deep european jazz 1960 - 78 Label Jazzman Records (JMANCD 046)
- 19h21Jack Sels.compositeur
Minor worksLucky Thompson & Jack Sels Sextet, Lucky Thompson (saxophone ténor), Jack Sels (saxophone ténor), Ado Broodboom (trompette), Sadi (vibraphone), Jean Fanis (piano), Benoît Quersin (contrebasse), Rudy Frankel (batterie)Album Let's get swinging modern jazz in Belgium Label Sdbansdban (SDBANCD07) Année 2017
- 19h25Cal Tjader & Carmen Mac Rae
Don't you worry 'bout a thingCarmen Mac Rae (chant), Cal Tjader (vibraphone), Al Bent (trombone), Mike Heathman (trombone), Rob Fisher (contrebasse), Poncho Sanchez (conga, percussions), Ramon Banda (timables, percussion), Marl LevineAlbum Heat wave Label Concord Jazz Année 1982
- 19h30Sanchez Poncho
Listen here/cold duck timeSanchez Poncho (chant congas, perc ussions), David Torres (piano), Ramon Banda (timbales), Tony Banda (basse, chant), Jose ""Papo"" Rodriguez ( bongos, congas), Sal Cracchiolo (trompette), Scott Martin (saxophones, flute), Francisco Torres (trombone)Album Latin soul Label Picante (CCD-4863-2) Année 1999
- 19h35Nabou
You knowNabou Claerhout. : compositeur, Nabou, Nabou Claerhout (trombone), Roeland Celis (guitare), Trui Amerlinck (contrebasse), Mathias Vercammen (batterie)Album You know Label Outhere (OTN 643) Année 2021
- 19h42Suwi
99 100Cyriel Vandenabeele (guitare), Mattias Geernaert (basse), Elias Devoldere (batterie)Album French with Simona Label W.e.r.f Année 2021
