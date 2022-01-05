Banzzaï
Banzzaï
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19h
Mercredi 5 janvier 2022
59 min

Arcadia : The Buttshakers, George Benson, Thierry Maillard, Évé and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Arcadia : The Buttshakers, George Benson, Thierry Maillard, Évé and more
The Buttshakers, © jpgimenez.photographe.lyon (courtesy of www.thebuttshakers.com)

Ce soir, on vise Arcadia ! Des terres idylliques, enchantées, où la musique résonne en beauté.

La programmation musicale :
  • Not In My Name - The Buttshakers
    The Buttshakers

    Not In My Name

    Ciara Thompson (voix), Léo Ouilon (flûte traversière, saxophone), Simon Girard (trombone), Sylvain Lorens (guitare), Jean Joly (basse), Josselin Soutrenon (batterie), Cindy Pooch (choeurs), Célia Kaméni (choeurs)
    Album Arcadia Label Underdog Année 2021
  • City Of Peace - George Adams
    George Adams

    City Of Peace

    George Adams. : compositeur, George Adams (saxophone ténor), Ron Burton (piano), Don Pate (contrebasse), Al Foster (batterie), Azzedin Weston (percussions)
    Album Paradise Space Shuttle Label Timeless (CDSJP 127) Année 1979
  • On the Hoko Moko Side - The Kidoodlers
    The Kidoodlers

    On the Hoko Moko Side

    Bill Kearns, Paul Cordner, Bob Remington, Ed Lewis
    Album Primitive Paradise Label University Of Vice Records (UOVR015) Année 2015
  • Return to Paradise - David 'Fathead' Newman
    David 'Fathead' Newman

    Return to Paradise

    Dimitri Tiomkin. : compositeur, Ned Washington. : compositeur, David 'Fathead' Newman (saxophone soprano), John Hicks (piano), Steve Novosel (contrebasse), Winard Harper (batterie), Bryan Carrott (vibraphone)
    Album Chillin' Label Highnote (HCD 7036) Année 1999
  • Balimba - Stéphane Olivier
    Stéphane Olivier, Nakara Percussions

    Balimba

    Stéphane Olivier. : compositeur, Nakara Percussions. : compositeur, Christian Berthier (balafons, clovhes, maracas, caxixi, surdo, batterie, flûte, gong, crotales, timbales, voix), Stéphane Olivier (congas, balafon, lunga, anklung, romble, orgue à bouche, appeaux, woodblock, bamboo, pandeira, thalassophone, voix), Gérard Kurdijan (congas, bongos, kalibas, agogo, berimbau, anklung, darbouka, tablas, cuica, appeaux, gopi, chang, claves, cabasa, crotales, voix)
    Album Alexis Le-Tan & Jess Present Space Oddities : a Compilation of Rare European Library Grooves From 1975 - 1984 Label Permanent Vacation (PERMVAC 025-2) Année 2008
  • Canto Aberto - Evé
    Evé

    Canto Aberto

    Everaldo Marcial. : compositeur, Everaldo Marcial (guitare, voix), Osias (contrebasse), Bruce Tobé Grant (flûte), Pascal De Loutchek (guitare, cavaquinho, voix), Armando Assouline (percussions), Eduardo Bartolotti (percussions)
    Album Canto Aberto Label Komos (KOS010) Année 2021
  • Dugu - Louis Matute Quartet
    Louis Matute Quartet

    Dugu

    Louis Matute. : compositeur, Louis Matute (guitare), Léon Phal (saxophone ténor), Virgile Rosselet (contrebasse), Nathan Vandenbulcke (batterie)
    Album How Great This World Can Be Label Qftf (QFTF/173) Année 2020
  • Luggala estate - MLB Trio
    MLB Trio

    Luggala estate

    Thierry Maillard. : compositeur, Stéphane Belmondo (trompette, bugle), Thierry Maillard (claviers), Sylvain Luc (guitare)
    Album Birka Label Ilona Records (741974 / LIR9210121) Année 2021
  • Kind Folk - Kenny Wheeler & Brian Dickinson
    Kenny Wheeler & Brian Dickinson

    Kind Folk

    Kenny Wheeler. : compositeur, Kenny Wheeler (bugle), Brian Dickinson (piano)
    Album Still Waters Label Dodicilune Année 2005
  • Humpty Dumpty - Kenny Wheeler
    Kenny Wheeler

    Humpty Dumpty

    Kenny Wheeler. : compositeur, Kenny Wheeler (bugle), Norma Winstone (voix), Nikki Iles (piano), Mark Lockheart (saxophone), Steve Watts (contrebasse), James Maddren (batterie), London Vocal Project, Pete Churchill (direction), Lewis Carroll. : auteur
    Album Mirrors Label Edition Records (EDN1038) Année 2013
  • Shape Of Things To Come - George Benson
    George Benson

    Shape Of Things To Come

    Barry Mann. : compositeur, Cynthia Weill. : compositeur, George Benson (guitare), Burt Collins (trompette), Joe Shepley (trompette), Marvin Stamm (bugle), Alan Raph (trombone), Wayne Andre (trombone), Stanley Webb (flûte), Hank Jones (piano), Charles Covington (orgue), Ron Carter (basse), Leo Morris (batterie), Johnny Pacheco (congas), Bernard Eichen (violon), Charles Libove (violon), George Marge (violoncelle), Romeo Penque (violoncelle), Don Sebesky (direction)
    Album Shape of Things to Come Label Verve (0602517426672) Année 2007
L'équipe de l'émission :
