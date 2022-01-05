Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Mercredi 5 janvier 2022
Arcadia : The Buttshakers, George Benson, Thierry Maillard, Évé and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, on vise Arcadia ! Des terres idylliques, enchantées, où la musique résonne en beauté.
La programmation musicale :
- The Buttshakers
Not In My NameCiara Thompson (voix), Léo Ouilon (flûte traversière, saxophone), Simon Girard (trombone), Sylvain Lorens (guitare), Jean Joly (basse), Josselin Soutrenon (batterie), Cindy Pooch (choeurs), Célia Kaméni (choeurs)Album Arcadia Label Underdog Année 2021
- George Adams
City Of PeaceGeorge Adams. : compositeur, George Adams (saxophone ténor), Ron Burton (piano), Don Pate (contrebasse), Al Foster (batterie), Azzedin Weston (percussions)Album Paradise Space Shuttle Label Timeless (CDSJP 127) Année 1979
- The Kidoodlers
On the Hoko Moko SideBill Kearns, Paul Cordner, Bob Remington, Ed LewisAlbum Primitive Paradise Label University Of Vice Records (UOVR015) Année 2015
- David 'Fathead' Newman
Return to ParadiseDimitri Tiomkin. : compositeur, Ned Washington. : compositeur, David 'Fathead' Newman (saxophone soprano), John Hicks (piano), Steve Novosel (contrebasse), Winard Harper (batterie), Bryan Carrott (vibraphone)Album Chillin' Label Highnote (HCD 7036) Année 1999
- Stéphane Olivier, Nakara Percussions
BalimbaStéphane Olivier. : compositeur, Nakara Percussions. : compositeur, Christian Berthier (balafons, clovhes, maracas, caxixi, surdo, batterie, flûte, gong, crotales, timbales, voix), Stéphane Olivier (congas, balafon, lunga, anklung, romble, orgue à bouche, appeaux, woodblock, bamboo, pandeira, thalassophone, voix), Gérard Kurdijan (congas, bongos, kalibas, agogo, berimbau, anklung, darbouka, tablas, cuica, appeaux, gopi, chang, claves, cabasa, crotales, voix)Album Alexis Le-Tan & Jess Present Space Oddities : a Compilation of Rare European Library Grooves From 1975 - 1984 Label Permanent Vacation (PERMVAC 025-2) Année 2008
- Evé
Canto AbertoEveraldo Marcial. : compositeur, Everaldo Marcial (guitare, voix), Osias (contrebasse), Bruce Tobé Grant (flûte), Pascal De Loutchek (guitare, cavaquinho, voix), Armando Assouline (percussions), Eduardo Bartolotti (percussions)Album Canto Aberto Label Komos (KOS010) Année 2021
- Louis Matute Quartet
DuguLouis Matute. : compositeur, Louis Matute (guitare), Léon Phal (saxophone ténor), Virgile Rosselet (contrebasse), Nathan Vandenbulcke (batterie)Album How Great This World Can Be Label Qftf (QFTF/173) Année 2020
- MLB Trio
Luggala estateThierry Maillard. : compositeur, Stéphane Belmondo (trompette, bugle), Thierry Maillard (claviers), Sylvain Luc (guitare)Album Birka Label Ilona Records (741974 / LIR9210121) Année 2021
- Kenny Wheeler & Brian Dickinson
Kind FolkKenny Wheeler. : compositeur, Kenny Wheeler (bugle), Brian Dickinson (piano)Album Still Waters Label Dodicilune Année 2005
- Kenny Wheeler
Humpty DumptyKenny Wheeler. : compositeur, Kenny Wheeler (bugle), Norma Winstone (voix), Nikki Iles (piano), Mark Lockheart (saxophone), Steve Watts (contrebasse), James Maddren (batterie), London Vocal Project, Pete Churchill (direction), Lewis Carroll. : auteurAlbum Mirrors Label Edition Records (EDN1038) Année 2013
- George Benson
Shape Of Things To ComeBarry Mann. : compositeur, Cynthia Weill. : compositeur, George Benson (guitare), Burt Collins (trompette), Joe Shepley (trompette), Marvin Stamm (bugle), Alan Raph (trombone), Wayne Andre (trombone), Stanley Webb (flûte), Hank Jones (piano), Charles Covington (orgue), Ron Carter (basse), Leo Morris (batterie), Johnny Pacheco (congas), Bernard Eichen (violon), Charles Libove (violon), George Marge (violoncelle), Romeo Penque (violoncelle), Don Sebesky (direction)Album Shape of Things to Come Label Verve (0602517426672) Année 2007
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Hortense Le Blouc'hCollaboration
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
