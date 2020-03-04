Apprendre à voler : Camilla George, Jamie Cullum, Pablo Held, Elizabeth Shepherd and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, dans Banzzaï, on étend nos ailes, on rêve en vertical, on vise nuages et ciels poudrés. Ce soir dans Banzzaï, on apprend à voler.
Programmation Musicale
Joy Bryan - I Was Doing All Right
Album Joy Bryan Sings
Mode Records
Sonny Clark - Love Walked In
Album Dial "S" For Sonny
Blue Note
Nostalgia 77 Octet - The Grass Harp
Compilation One Offs, Remixes & B-Sides
Tru Thoughts
Elizabeth Shepherd - Long as You’re Living
Album Parkdale
Do Right! Music
Hank Mobley - Avila and Tequila
Album Hank Mobley Quartet
Blue Note
Camilla George - Tappin the Land Turtle
Album The People Could Fly
Ubuntu
Pablo Held, Nelson Veras - Ascent
Album Ascent
Edition Records
Calvin Keys - Aunt Lovey
Album Criss Cross
Ovation
Eddie Gale - Black Rhythm Happening
Album Black Rhythm Happening
Blue Note
Jamie Cullum - When I Get Famous
Album Momentum
Island
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration