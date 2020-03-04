Apprendre à voler : Camilla George, Jamie Cullum, Pablo Held, Elizabeth Shepherd and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Ce soir, dans Banzzaï, on étend nos ailes, on rêve en vertical, on vise nuages et ciels poudrés. Ce soir dans Banzzaï, on apprend à voler.

Programmation Musicale

Joy Bryan - I Was Doing All Right

Album Joy Bryan Sings

Mode Records

Sonny Clark - Love Walked In

Album Dial "S" For Sonny

Blue Note

Nostalgia 77 Octet - The Grass Harp

Compilation One Offs, Remixes & B-Sides

Tru Thoughts

Elizabeth Shepherd - Long as You’re Living

Album Parkdale

Do Right! Music

Hank Mobley - Avila and Tequila

Album Hank Mobley Quartet

Blue Note

Camilla George - Tappin the Land Turtle

Album The People Could Fly

Ubuntu

Pablo Held, Nelson Veras - Ascent

Album Ascent

Edition Records

Calvin Keys - Aunt Lovey

Album Criss Cross

Ovation

Eddie Gale - Black Rhythm Happening

Album Black Rhythm Happening

Blue Note

Jamie Cullum - When I Get Famous

Album Momentum

Island