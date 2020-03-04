Banzzaï
Mercredi 4 mars 2020
1h

Apprendre à voler : Camilla George, Jamie Cullum, Pablo Held, Elizabeth Shepherd and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Apprendre à voler : Camilla George, Jamie Cullum, Pablo Held, Elizabeth Shepherd and more
Camilla George, © ubuntumanagementgroup.com

Ce soir, dans Banzzaï, on étend nos ailes, on rêve en vertical, on vise nuages et ciels poudrés. Ce soir dans Banzzaï, on apprend à voler.

Programmation Musicale

Joy Bryan - I Was Doing All Right
Album Joy Bryan Sings
Mode Records

Sonny Clark - Love Walked In
Album Dial "S" For Sonny
Blue Note 

Nostalgia 77 Octet - The Grass Harp
Compilation One Offs, Remixes & B-Sides
Tru Thoughts

Elizabeth Shepherd - Long as You’re Living
Album Parkdale
Do Right! Music 

Hank Mobley - Avila and Tequila
Album Hank Mobley Quartet
Blue Note

Camilla George - Tappin the Land Turtle
Album The People Could Fly
Ubuntu

Pablo Held, Nelson Veras - Ascent
Album Ascent
Edition Records

Calvin Keys - Aunt Lovey
Album Criss Cross
Ovation

Eddie Gale - Black Rhythm Happening
Album Black Rhythm Happening
Blue Note

Jamie Cullum - When I Get Famous
Album Momentum
Island

