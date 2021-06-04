Programmation musicale
Vendredi 4 juin 2021
Amour secret : Leyla McCalla, Bigre, Art Blakey, Charlie Rouse and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
C'est dur de se dévoiler, quand on est amoureux... Heureusement qu'il y a des notes, quand on ne trouve pas les mots!
La programmation musicale :
- 19h01Doris Day
Love Somebody (feat.Buddy Clark)Joan Whiteney, Alex Kramer : compositeur, Doris Day (chant), Buddy Clark (chant), Melvin Soloman (trompette), Ernest Caceras (saxophone), Bernard Kaufman (saxophone), Henry Ross (saxophone), Herman Shertzer (saxophone), Muni Moore (trombone), Dan Perri (guitare), Robert Kitsis (piano), Herman ""Trigger"" Alpert (contrebasse), John Blowers (batterie)Album The Essential Doris Day (extrait) Label Columbia Legacy Année 2014
- 19h06Hubert Laws
Feelin' AlrightDavid Mason : compositeur, Hubert Laws (flûte), Ernie Royal (trompette), Marvin Stamm (trompette), Seldon Powell (saxophone), Art Clarke (saxophone), Garnett Brown (trombone), Tony Studd (trombone), Reggie Young (guitare), Bobby Wood (piano), Bobby Emmons (orgue), Mile Leech (basse électrique), Gene Chrisman (batterie), Ed Shaughnessy (tabla)Album Crying Song Label Epic (EPC 4508992) Année 1987
- 19h08Dytomite Starlite Band Of Ghana
AnomakoraAlbum Dytomite Starlite Band of Ghana Label Bbe Music Année 2019
- 19h15Geoff Keezer
AccraGeoff Keezer. : compositeur, Bill Mobley (trompette), Billy Pierce (saxophone ténor), Steve Nelson (vibraphone), Geoff Keezer (piano), Rufus Reid (conbtreasse), Anthony Reedus (batterie)Album Waiting in The Wings Label Sunnyside Communications (SSC 1035 D)
- 19h22Tony Allen
Très magnifique (feat.Tsunami)Antonio Coleman, Jr., Tony Allend, Vincent Taeger, VIncent Taurelle : compositeur, Tsunami (chant), Vincent Taeger (basse électrique, synthétiseur, piano, percussion), Vincent Taurelle (basse électrique, synthétiseur, piano, percussions), Maud Chabanis (percussions), Tony Allen (batterie)Album There is no end Label Blue Note Année 2021
- 19h26Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
PolitelyBill Hardman : compositeur, Lee Morgan (trompette), Wayne Shorter (saxophone ténor), Bobby Timmons (piano), Jymie Merritt (basse), Art Blakey (batterie)Album The Big Beat Label Blue Note (CDP 7464002) Année 1987
- 19h32The Very Big Experimental Toubifri Orchestra
Tell MeThe Very Big Experimental Toubifri Orchestra. : compositeur, Mathilde Bouillot (flute), Yannick Pirri (trompette), Félicien Bouchot (trompette), Emmanuelle Legros (trompette), Benjamin Nid (saxophone alto), Antoine Mermet (saxophone alto), Yannick Narejos (saxophone ténor), Thibaut Fontana (saxophone ténor, carillon, choeurs), Stéphanie Aurières (saxophone baryton), Laurent Vichard (clarinette), Alois Benoit (trombone, conque), Mélissa Acchiardi (vibraphone, percussion, carillon), Gregory Julliard (trombone), François Mignot (guitare), Alice Perret (clavier), Lucas Hercberg (basse, choeurs), Corentin Quemener (batterie), Lionel Aubernon (percussion, électroniques, carillon, poulet)Album Dieu poulet Label La Grande Expérimentale Année 2021
- 19h40Bigre ! & Célia Kameni
Ça m'iraLoïc Lantoine. : compositeur, Félicien Bouchot. : compositeur, Célia Kaméni (voix), Pierre Desassis (saxophone alto), Julien Chignier (saxophone alto), Thibaut Fontana (saxophone ténor), Romain Cuoq (saxophone ténor), Fred Gardette (saxophone baryton), Vincent Labarre (trompette), Rémi Gaudillat (trompette), Yacha Berdah (trompette), Aurélien Joly (trompette), Thomas Le Roux (trompette), Jean Crozat (trombone), Loïc Bachevillier (trombone), Sylvain Thomas (trombone), Sébastien Chetail (trombone), Aloïs Benoît (trombone), Francis Larue (guitare), Olivier Truchot (claviers), Nicolas Frache (basse électrique), Wendlavim Zabsonre (batterie), Jonathan Volson (percussions), Jorge Mario Vargas (percussions), Isel Rasua (percussions)Album Tumulte Label Pim (PIMPRO202105) Année 2021
- 19h44Hank Mobley
Recado Bossa Nova (Remastered)Djalma Ferreira, Luiz Antonio : compositeur, Hank Mobley (saxophone ténor), Lee Morgan (trompette), Harold Mabern Jr (piano), Larry Ridley (contrebasse), Billy Higgins (batterie)Album Dippin' Label Blue Note Année 2005
