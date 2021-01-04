Banzzaï
Lundi 4 janvier 2021
59 min

Amour à vendre : Angel Bat Dawid, Shirley Horn, Lee Morgan, Vincent Courtois, Stanley Cowell and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Amour à vendre : Angel Bat Dawid, Shirley Horn, Lee Morgan, Vincent Courtois, Stanley Cowell and more
Angel Bat Dawid, © Juri Hiensch

Ce soir, on met son amour à vendre. Qui est prêt à payer le prix, pour un voyage au paradis ?

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h01
    Love for sale - SHIRLEY HORN
    Shirley Horn

    Love for Sale

    Cole Porter. : compositeur, Shirley Horn (voix), Joe Newman (trompette), Franck Wess (saxophone ténor), Al Cohn (saxophone ténor), Gerry Mulligan (saxophone baryton), Jerome Richardson (flute, bois), Gene Orloff (violon), Kenny Burrel (guitare), Hank Jones (piano, arrangements, direction), Milt Hinton (contrebasse), Osie Johnson (batterie)
    Album Loads of Love Label Mercury (843454-2) Année 1990
  • 19h06
    The gigolo - LEE MORGAN
    Lee Morgan

    The Gigolo

    Lee Morgan. : compositeur, Lee Morgan (trompette), Wayne Shorter (saxophone ténor), Harold Mabern Jr. (piano), Bob Cranshaw (contrebasse), Billy Higgins (batterie)
    Album The Gigolo Label Blue Note (7842122) Année 1989
  • 19h17
    Afroeuropean - JIMI TENOR
    Jimi Tenor

    Afroeuropean

    Jimi Tenor. : compositeur, Jimi Tenor (piano, synthétiseur, keybass, saxophone ténor, flute), Johannes Bohmer (trompette), Jason Liebert (trombone), Johannes Schleiermacher (saxophone baryton), Ekow Alabi Savage (batterie), Kofi Emma (kpanlogo), Lizzy Amaliyenga (percussions), Max Weissenfeldt (vibraphone, percussions)
    Album Aulos Label Philophon Année 2020
  • 19h23
    All for you - NICOLE WILLIS
    Nicole Willis

    All For You

    Nicole Willis. : compositeur, Jimi Tenor. : compositeur, Nicole Willis (voix), Jimi Tenor (flûte, claviers, basse), Tony Allen (batterie)
    Album All For You Label Sahco Année 2015
  • 19h27
    Feathers waits for weights - PANORAMA CIRCUS
    Panorama Circus

    Feathers Waits for Weights

    Matthieu Jerome. : compositeur, Jean-François Bianco. : compositeur, Vincent Courtois. : compositeur, Matthieu Jerome (piano acoustique, Wurlitzer, clavinet, synthétiseurs), Jean-Francois Blanco (sample, scratch, programmation, percussions, synthétiseur), Jean-Philippe Morel (basse acoustique), Philippe Gleizes (batterie), Vincent Courtois (violoncelle)
    Album Painter of Soul Label Lifestyle Sounds (L4006) Année 2015
  • 19h34
    Black family - ANGEL BAT DAWID & THA BROTHAHOOD
    Angel Bat Dawid & Tha Brothahood

    Black Family

    Angel Bat Dawid. : compositeur, Angel Bat Dawid (clarinette, claviers, voix), Deacon Otis Cooke (voix, synthétiseur), Viktor Le Givens (voix), Xristian Espinoza (saxophone ténor, percussions), Norman W. Long (électroniques, synthétiseurs), Dr. Adam Zanolini (contrebasse, basse, flute, saxophone soprano, percussions), Isaiah Collier (batterie), Asher Simiso Gamedze (batterie)
    Album Live Label International Anthem Année 2020
