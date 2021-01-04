Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
Lundi 4 janvier 2021
Amour à vendre : Angel Bat Dawid, Shirley Horn, Lee Morgan, Vincent Courtois, Stanley Cowell and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, on met son amour à vendre. Qui est prêt à payer le prix, pour un voyage au paradis ?
La programmation musicale :
- 19h01Shirley Horn
Love for SaleCole Porter. : compositeur, Shirley Horn (voix), Joe Newman (trompette), Franck Wess (saxophone ténor), Al Cohn (saxophone ténor), Gerry Mulligan (saxophone baryton), Jerome Richardson (flute, bois), Gene Orloff (violon), Kenny Burrel (guitare), Hank Jones (piano, arrangements, direction), Milt Hinton (contrebasse), Osie Johnson (batterie)Album Loads of Love Label Mercury (843454-2) Année 1990
- 19h06Lee Morgan
The GigoloLee Morgan. : compositeur, Lee Morgan (trompette), Wayne Shorter (saxophone ténor), Harold Mabern Jr. (piano), Bob Cranshaw (contrebasse), Billy Higgins (batterie)Album The Gigolo Label Blue Note (7842122) Année 1989
- 19h17Jimi Tenor
AfroeuropeanJimi Tenor. : compositeur, Jimi Tenor (piano, synthétiseur, keybass, saxophone ténor, flute), Johannes Bohmer (trompette), Jason Liebert (trombone), Johannes Schleiermacher (saxophone baryton), Ekow Alabi Savage (batterie), Kofi Emma (kpanlogo), Lizzy Amaliyenga (percussions), Max Weissenfeldt (vibraphone, percussions)Album Aulos Label Philophon Année 2020
- 19h23Nicole Willis
All For YouNicole Willis. : compositeur, Jimi Tenor. : compositeur, Nicole Willis (voix), Jimi Tenor (flûte, claviers, basse), Tony Allen (batterie)Album All For You Label Sahco Année 2015
- 19h27Panorama Circus
Feathers Waits for WeightsMatthieu Jerome. : compositeur, Jean-François Bianco. : compositeur, Vincent Courtois. : compositeur, Matthieu Jerome (piano acoustique, Wurlitzer, clavinet, synthétiseurs), Jean-Francois Blanco (sample, scratch, programmation, percussions, synthétiseur), Jean-Philippe Morel (basse acoustique), Philippe Gleizes (batterie), Vincent Courtois (violoncelle)Album Painter of Soul Label Lifestyle Sounds (L4006) Année 2015
- 19h34Angel Bat Dawid & Tha Brothahood
Black FamilyAngel Bat Dawid. : compositeur, Angel Bat Dawid (clarinette, claviers, voix), Deacon Otis Cooke (voix, synthétiseur), Viktor Le Givens (voix), Xristian Espinoza (saxophone ténor, percussions), Norman W. Long (électroniques, synthétiseurs), Dr. Adam Zanolini (contrebasse, basse, flute, saxophone soprano, percussions), Isaiah Collier (batterie), Asher Simiso Gamedze (batterie)Album Live Label International Anthem Année 2020
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Olivier GuérinRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
- Marjolaine Portier-KaltenbachCollaboration