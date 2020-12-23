Banzzaï
Mercredi 23 décembre 2020
1h

Ami ami : Frances Faye, Dexter Gordon, Barney Wilen, Girls in Airports and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Frances Faye , © Getty / Fairfax Media Archives

Entre amis, on se fait des blagues, on se laisse gagner au jeu, on se balade ensemble de Copenhague à Manhattan. Alors, amis ?

Caught in the Act
Caught in the Act

Frances Faye - Frances And Her Friends
Album Caught in the Act
GNP

Arthur Murray's Music For Dancing The Twist!
Arthur Murray's Music For Dancing The Twist!

King Curtis Combo - Allright Okay You Win
Album Arthur Murray's Music For Dancing The Twist!
RCA

A Day in Copenhagen
A Day in Copenhagen

Dexter Gordon, Slide Hampton - A Day in Vienna
Album A Day in Copenhagen
MPS

Dive
Dive

Girls in Airports - Stonehouse
Album Dive
Mawi

The Deserter
The Deserter

Csaba Palotai - Say Hello (At Least)
Album The Deserter
BMC

There’s Still Life on Earth
There’s Still Life on Earth

Orchestra Nazionale della Luna - Al Bahr
Album There’s Still Life on Earth
BMC

Strings’ Spirit
Strings’ Spirit

Henri Texier, Azur Quintet - Glenn the Space
Album Strings’ Spirit
Label Bleu

Montréal Duets
Montréal Duets

Barney Wilen, Alain Jean-Marie - Skating in Central Park
Album Montréal Duets (live)
Elemental Music

Gene Norman Presents Mel Tormé at the Crescendo
Gene Norman Presents Mel Tormé at the Crescendo

Mel Torme - Manhattan
Album Gene Norman Presents Mel Tormé at the Crescendo
Bethlehem

