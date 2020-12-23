Ami ami : Frances Faye, Dexter Gordon, Barney Wilen, Girls in Airports and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Entre amis, on se fait des blagues, on se laisse gagner au jeu, on se balade ensemble de Copenhague à Manhattan. Alors, amis ?
Programmation musicale
Frances Faye - Frances And Her Friends
Album Caught in the Act
GNP
King Curtis Combo - Allright Okay You Win
Album Arthur Murray's Music For Dancing The Twist!
RCA
Dexter Gordon, Slide Hampton - A Day in Vienna
Album A Day in Copenhagen
MPS
Girls in Airports - Stonehouse
Album Dive
Mawi
Csaba Palotai - Say Hello (At Least)
Album The Deserter
BMC
Orchestra Nazionale della Luna - Al Bahr
Album There’s Still Life on Earth
BMC
Henri Texier, Azur Quintet - Glenn the Space
Album Strings’ Spirit
Label Bleu
Barney Wilen, Alain Jean-Marie - Skating in Central Park
Album Montréal Duets (live)
Elemental Music
Mel Torme - Manhattan
Album Gene Norman Presents Mel Tormé at the Crescendo
Bethlehem
