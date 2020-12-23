Ami ami : Frances Faye, Dexter Gordon, Barney Wilen, Girls in Airports and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Entre amis, on se fait des blagues, on se laisse gagner au jeu, on se balade ensemble de Copenhague à Manhattan. Alors, amis ?

Programmation musicale

Frances Faye - Frances And Her Friends

Album Caught in the Act

GNP

King Curtis Combo - Allright Okay You Win

Album Arthur Murray's Music For Dancing The Twist!

RCA

Dexter Gordon, Slide Hampton - A Day in Vienna

Album A Day in Copenhagen

MPS

Girls in Airports - Stonehouse

Album Dive

Mawi

Csaba Palotai - Say Hello (At Least)

Album The Deserter

BMC

Orchestra Nazionale della Luna - Al Bahr

Album There’s Still Life on Earth

BMC

Henri Texier, Azur Quintet - Glenn the Space

Album Strings’ Spirit

Label Bleu

Barney Wilen, Alain Jean-Marie - Skating in Central Park

Album Montréal Duets (live)

Elemental Music

Mel Torme - Manhattan

Album Gene Norman Presents Mel Tormé at the Crescendo

Bethlehem