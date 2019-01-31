Perfidia : Allison Miller, Nat King Cole, Aka Moon, Horace Silver and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
On commence par un boléro ce soir, le célèbre Perfidia, chanté à la fin des années 50 par Nat King Cole. Un morceau qui nous emmènera sur des rivages latins où nous trouverons peut-être des réponses à nos questions...
Programmation musicale
Nat King Cole - Perfidia
Album A Mis Amigos
Capitol
Art Pepper - Besame Mucho
Album Live in Japan
Storyville
Oliver Nelson - Baja Bossa
Album Skull Session
Flying Dutchman
Allison Miller’s Boom Tic Boom - Malaga
Single de 2019
Royal Potato Family
Sergio Mendes and Brasil 66 - Cinnamon And Clove
Album Equinox
A&M Records
Horace Silver - Who Has The Answer
Album All (The United States of Mind Phase 3)
Blue Note
Ashley Henry, The RE : Ensemble - Easter
EP Easter
Silvertone Records
Kenny Barron - Ringo Oiwake
Album Landscape
Baystate
Aka Moon - Amazir
Album Amazir
Cypres
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration