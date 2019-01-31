Perfidia : Allison Miller, Nat King Cole, Aka Moon, Horace Silver and more

Banzzaï
Jeudi 31 janvier 2019
59 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Allison Miller’s Boom Tic Boom, © Getty / Jack Vartoogian

On commence par un boléro ce soir, le célèbre Perfidia, chanté à la fin des années 50 par Nat King Cole. Un morceau qui nous emmènera sur des rivages latins où nous trouverons peut-être des réponses à nos questions...

Nat King Cole - Perfidia
Album A Mis Amigos
Capitol

Art Pepper - Besame Mucho
Album Live in Japan
Storyville

Oliver Nelson - Baja Bossa
 Album Skull Session
Flying Dutchman

Allison Miller’s Boom Tic Boom - Malaga
Single de 2019
Royal Potato Family

Sergio Mendes and Brasil 66 - Cinnamon And Clove
Album Equinox
A&M Records

Horace Silver - Who Has The Answer
Album All (The United States of Mind Phase 3)
Blue Note

Ashley Henry, The RE : Ensemble - Easter
EP Easter
Silvertone Records

Kenny Barron - Ringo Oiwake
Album Landscape
Baystate

Aka Moon - Amazir
Album Amazir
Cypres

Amazir
