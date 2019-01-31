Perfidia : Allison Miller, Nat King Cole, Aka Moon, Horace Silver and more

On commence par un boléro ce soir, le célèbre Perfidia, chanté à la fin des années 50 par Nat King Cole. Un morceau qui nous emmènera sur des rivages latins où nous trouverons peut-être des réponses à nos questions...

Programmation musicale

Nat King Cole - Perfidia

Album A Mis Amigos

Capitol

Art Pepper - Besame Mucho

Album Live in Japan

Storyville

Oliver Nelson - Baja Bossa

Album Skull Session

Flying Dutchman

Allison Miller’s Boom Tic Boom - Malaga

Single de 2019

Royal Potato Family

Sergio Mendes and Brasil 66 - Cinnamon And Clove

Album Equinox

A&M Records

Horace Silver - Who Has The Answer

Album All (The United States of Mind Phase 3)

Blue Note

Ashley Henry, The RE : Ensemble - Easter

EP Easter

Silvertone Records

Kenny Barron - Ringo Oiwake

Album Landscape

Baystate

Aka Moon - Amazir

Album Amazir

Cypres