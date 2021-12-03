Banzzaï
Vendredi 3 décembre 2021
59 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

All Right : Keith Jarrett, Julien Lourau, Cynthia Abraham, George Benson, Sonny Rollins and more
Keith Jarrett, © Getty / Tom Copi

Que faisait Keith Jarrett en 1968 ? Il faisait ce qu'il voulait, et c'est une belle leçon sur la liberté. Oser, surprendre, et même s'égarer... c'est All Right !

La programmation musicale :
  • All Right - Keith Jarrett
    Keith Jarrett

    All Right

    Keith Jarrett. : compositeur, Keith Jarrett (voix, guitare, harmonica, saxophone soprano, recorder, piano, orgue, basse électrique, batterie, tambourin, sistrum)
    Album Restoration Ruin Label Rhino Année 1990
  • For You and Me - Keith Jarrett
    Keith Jarrett

    For You and Me

    Keith Jarrett. : compositeur, Keith Jarrett (voix, guitare, harmonica, saxophone soprano, recorder, piano, orgue, basse électrique, batterie, tambourin, sistrum)
    Album Restoration Ruin Label Rhino Année 1990
  • Footin' it - George Benson
    George Benson

    Footin' it

    George Benson. : compositeur, Don Sebesky. : compositeur, George Benson (guitare), Herbie Hancock (piano), Charles Covington (orgue), Leo Morris (batterie), Jack Jennings (vibraphone), Johnny Pacheco (congas), Bernard Eichen (violon), Charles Libove (violon), David Mankovitz (alto), George Marge (violoncelle), Romeo Penque (violoncelle), Stan Webb (violoncelle), Joe Shepley (trompette), Marvin Stamm (trompette), Wayne Andre (trombone), Alan Raph (trombone), Buddy Lucas (saxophone, harmonica)
    Album Shape of things to come Label Am Année 2007
  • Summer Song / Summertime - Jackie & Roy
    Jackie & Roy

    Summer Song / Summertime

    Dave Brubeck. : compositeur, George Gershwin. : compositeur, Ira Gershwin. : compositeur, Dubose Heyward. : compositeur, Jackie (voix), Roy (voix), Paul Desmond (saxophone alto), Ron Carter (contrebasse), Billy Cobham (batterie), Jay Berliner (guitare), Bob James (piano électrique), Pat Rebillot (orgue), Airto (percussions), Phil Kraus (percussions), Hubert Laws (flûtes)
    Album Time & Love Label Epic (EPC 4604162) Année 1972
  • People Make the World Go Round - Milt Jackson
    Milt Jackson

    People Make the World Go Round

    Thomas Bell. : compositeur, Linda Creed. : compositeur, Milt Jackson (vibraphone), Herbie Hancock (piano), Freddie Hubbard (tompette, bugle), Ron Carter (contrebasse), Billy Cobham (batterie)
    Album Sunflower Label Epic (EPC 4508982) Année 1973
  • Love and Peace - Julien Lourau
    Julien Lourau

    Love and Peace

    Arthur K. Adams. : compositeur, Julien Lourau (saxophone ténor), Arnaud Roulin (synthétiseurs), Léo Jassef (piano, prophet 5), Sylvain Daniel (bugle), Jim Hart (batterie, percussions), Bojan Zulfikarpašic (guitare), Mathieu Debordes (trombone), Mathieu Debordes. : auteur, Julien Lourau. : auteur
    Album Power of soul Label Komos Année 2021
  • Lilemor - Kenny Clarke
    Kenny Clarke, Francy Bolland

    Lilemor

    Sahib Shihab. : compositeur, Jimmy Woode. : compositeur, Kenny Clarke (batterie), Francy Boland (piano), Jimmy Woode Jr. (contrebasse, voix), Fats Sadi (vibraphone), Sahib Shihab (flûte), Joe Harris (percussions)
    Album Calypso Blues Label Rearward (RW 101) Année 1997
  • No More - Hubert Laws
    Hubert Laws

    No More

    Rodgers Grant. : compositeur, Hubert Laws (flûte), Alan Rubin (trompette), Marvin Stamm (trompette), Garnett Brown (trombone), James Buffington (cor), Phil Bodner (clarinette), Romeo Penque (flûte, clarinette), Jack Knitzer (basson), Bob James (piano électrique), John Tropea (guitare), Ron Carter (contrebasse), Billy Cobham (batterie), Dave Friedman (vibraphone, percussion), Ralph MacDonald (percussions), Harry Cykman (violon), Max Ellen (violon), Emanuel Green (violon), Harry Lookofsky (violon), David Nadien (violon), Gene Orloff (violon), Elliot Rosoff (violon), Irving Spice (violon), George Koutzen (violoncelle), Charles McCracken (violoncelle), Lucie Schmit (violoncelle), Gloria Agostini (harpe), Lani Groves (choeurs), Eloise Laws (choeurs), Debra Laws (choeurs), Tasha Thomas (choeurs), Don Sebesky (direction)
    Album Morning Star Label Masterworks Jazz (088697 7683329) Année 1973
  • Laisser aller - Cynthia Abraham
    Cynthia Abraham

    Laisser aller

    Cynthia Abraham. : compositeur, Cynthia Abraham (voix, flûte, percussions)
    Album Unisson Label Le Violon D'ingres (CA1021) Année 2021
  • Ee-ah - Sonny Rollins
    Sonny Rollins

    Ee-ah

    Sonny Rollins. : compositeur, Sonny Rollins (saxophone ténor), Kenny Drew (piano), George Morrow (contrebasse), Max Roach (batterie)
    Album The Complete Prestige Recordings Volume 2 Label Prestige (7PCD-4407-2 VOL2)
  • BP - Mark Guiliana Jazz Quartet
    Mark Guiliana Jazz Quartet

    BP

    Rich Hinman. : compositeur, Jason Rigby (saxophone ténor), Fabian Almazan (piano), Chris Morrissey (contrebasse), Mark Guiliana (batterie)
    Album Jersey Label Motéma (MTM0233) Année 2017
