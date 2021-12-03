All Right : Keith Jarrett, Julien Lourau, Cynthia Abraham, George Benson, Sonny Rollins and more

George Benson

Footin' it

George Benson. : compositeur, Don Sebesky. : compositeur, George Benson (guitare), Herbie Hancock (piano), Charles Covington (orgue), Leo Morris (batterie), Jack Jennings (vibraphone), Johnny Pacheco (congas), Bernard Eichen (violon), Charles Libove (violon), David Mankovitz (alto), George Marge (violoncelle), Romeo Penque (violoncelle), Stan Webb (violoncelle), Joe Shepley (trompette), Marvin Stamm (trompette), Wayne Andre (trombone), Alan Raph (trombone), Buddy Lucas (saxophone, harmonica)