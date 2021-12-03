Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Vendredi 3 décembre 2021
All Right : Keith Jarrett, Julien Lourau, Cynthia Abraham, George Benson, Sonny Rollins and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Que faisait Keith Jarrett en 1968 ? Il faisait ce qu'il voulait, et c'est une belle leçon sur la liberté. Oser, surprendre, et même s'égarer... c'est All Right !
La programmation musicale :
- Keith Jarrett
All RightKeith Jarrett. : compositeur, Keith Jarrett (voix, guitare, harmonica, saxophone soprano, recorder, piano, orgue, basse électrique, batterie, tambourin, sistrum)Album Restoration Ruin Label Rhino Année 1990
- Keith Jarrett
For You and MeKeith Jarrett. : compositeur, Keith Jarrett (voix, guitare, harmonica, saxophone soprano, recorder, piano, orgue, basse électrique, batterie, tambourin, sistrum)Album Restoration Ruin Label Rhino Année 1990
- George Benson
Footin' itGeorge Benson. : compositeur, Don Sebesky. : compositeur, George Benson (guitare), Herbie Hancock (piano), Charles Covington (orgue), Leo Morris (batterie), Jack Jennings (vibraphone), Johnny Pacheco (congas), Bernard Eichen (violon), Charles Libove (violon), David Mankovitz (alto), George Marge (violoncelle), Romeo Penque (violoncelle), Stan Webb (violoncelle), Joe Shepley (trompette), Marvin Stamm (trompette), Wayne Andre (trombone), Alan Raph (trombone), Buddy Lucas (saxophone, harmonica)Album Shape of things to come Label Am Année 2007
- Jackie & Roy
Summer Song / SummertimeDave Brubeck. : compositeur, George Gershwin. : compositeur, Ira Gershwin. : compositeur, Dubose Heyward. : compositeur, Jackie (voix), Roy (voix), Paul Desmond (saxophone alto), Ron Carter (contrebasse), Billy Cobham (batterie), Jay Berliner (guitare), Bob James (piano électrique), Pat Rebillot (orgue), Airto (percussions), Phil Kraus (percussions), Hubert Laws (flûtes)Album Time & Love Label Epic (EPC 4604162) Année 1972
- Milt Jackson
People Make the World Go RoundThomas Bell. : compositeur, Linda Creed. : compositeur, Milt Jackson (vibraphone), Herbie Hancock (piano), Freddie Hubbard (tompette, bugle), Ron Carter (contrebasse), Billy Cobham (batterie)Album Sunflower Label Epic (EPC 4508982) Année 1973
- Julien Lourau
Love and PeaceArthur K. Adams. : compositeur, Julien Lourau (saxophone ténor), Arnaud Roulin (synthétiseurs), Léo Jassef (piano, prophet 5), Sylvain Daniel (bugle), Jim Hart (batterie, percussions), Bojan Zulfikarpašic (guitare), Mathieu Debordes (trombone), Mathieu Debordes. : auteur, Julien Lourau. : auteurAlbum Power of soul Label Komos Année 2021
- Kenny Clarke, Francy Bolland
LilemorSahib Shihab. : compositeur, Jimmy Woode. : compositeur, Kenny Clarke (batterie), Francy Boland (piano), Jimmy Woode Jr. (contrebasse, voix), Fats Sadi (vibraphone), Sahib Shihab (flûte), Joe Harris (percussions)Album Calypso Blues Label Rearward (RW 101) Année 1997
- Hubert Laws
No MoreRodgers Grant. : compositeur, Hubert Laws (flûte), Alan Rubin (trompette), Marvin Stamm (trompette), Garnett Brown (trombone), James Buffington (cor), Phil Bodner (clarinette), Romeo Penque (flûte, clarinette), Jack Knitzer (basson), Bob James (piano électrique), John Tropea (guitare), Ron Carter (contrebasse), Billy Cobham (batterie), Dave Friedman (vibraphone, percussion), Ralph MacDonald (percussions), Harry Cykman (violon), Max Ellen (violon), Emanuel Green (violon), Harry Lookofsky (violon), David Nadien (violon), Gene Orloff (violon), Elliot Rosoff (violon), Irving Spice (violon), George Koutzen (violoncelle), Charles McCracken (violoncelle), Lucie Schmit (violoncelle), Gloria Agostini (harpe), Lani Groves (choeurs), Eloise Laws (choeurs), Debra Laws (choeurs), Tasha Thomas (choeurs), Don Sebesky (direction)Album Morning Star Label Masterworks Jazz (088697 7683329) Année 1973
- Cynthia Abraham
Laisser allerCynthia Abraham. : compositeur, Cynthia Abraham (voix, flûte, percussions)Album Unisson Label Le Violon D'ingres (CA1021) Année 2021
- Sonny Rollins
Ee-ahSonny Rollins. : compositeur, Sonny Rollins (saxophone ténor), Kenny Drew (piano), George Morrow (contrebasse), Max Roach (batterie)Album The Complete Prestige Recordings Volume 2 Label Prestige (7PCD-4407-2 VOL2)
- Mark Guiliana Jazz Quartet
BPRich Hinman. : compositeur, Jason Rigby (saxophone ténor), Fabian Almazan (piano), Chris Morrissey (contrebasse), Mark Guiliana (batterie)Album Jersey Label Motéma (MTM0233) Année 2017
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
