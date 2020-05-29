Afrique, point sud : Miriam Makeba, Nduduzo Makhathini, Donald Byrd, Avishai Cohen and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Les voyages de l'été sont encore difficiles à déterminer ? Le voyage de ce soir, lui, est tout trouvé : cap sur l'Afrique du Sud ! Cap ?
Programmation musicale
Miriam Makeba - Chove-Chuva
Album Makeba Sings !
RCA
Nduduzo Makhathini - Umlotha
Album Modes of Communications : Letters from the Underworlds
Blue Note
Mabuta, Shabaka Hutchings - Bamako Love Song
Album Welcome to this World
Afrosynth
Marumo - Khomo Tsakak Deile Kae ?
Album Modiehi
Spades
The Mill - Inkululeko
Album When the Wind Blow
Mandla Mlangeni Music
Donald Byrd, Kenny Burrell - Flickers
Album All Night Long
Prestige
Avishai Cohen, Big Vicious - Teardrop
Album Big Vicious
ECM
Bettye Swann - Then You Can Tell Me Goodbye
Album The Soul View Now !
Capitol
The Blue Notes - The Blessing Light
Album Township Bop
Proper
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration