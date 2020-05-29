Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Vendredi 29 mai 2020
59 min

Afrique, point sud : Miriam Makeba, Nduduzo Makhathini, Donald Byrd, Avishai Cohen and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Afrique, point sud : Miriam Makeba, Nduduzo Makhathini, Donald Byrd, Avishai Cohen and more
Miriam Makeba, © Getty / James Andanson

Les voyages de l'été sont encore difficiles à déterminer ? Le voyage de ce soir, lui, est tout trouvé : cap sur  l'Afrique du Sud ! Cap ?

Programmation musicale

Miriam Makeba - Chove-Chuva
Album Makeba Sings !
RCA

Makeba Sings !
Makeba Sings !

Nduduzo Makhathini - Umlotha
Album Modes of Communications : Letters from the Underworlds
Blue Note

Modes of Communications : Letters from the Underworlds
Modes of Communications : Letters from the Underworlds

Mabuta, Shabaka Hutchings - Bamako Love Song
Album Welcome to this World
Afrosynth

Welcome to this World
Welcome to this World

Marumo - Khomo Tsakak Deile Kae ?
Album Modiehi
Spades

Modiehi
Modiehi

The Mill - Inkululeko
Album When the Wind Blow
Mandla Mlangeni Music

When the Wind Blow
When the Wind Blow

Donald Byrd, Kenny Burrell - Flickers
Album All Night Long
Prestige

All Night Long
All Night Long

Avishai Cohen, Big Vicious - Teardrop
Album Big Vicious
ECM

Big Vicious
Big Vicious

Bettye Swann - Then You Can Tell Me Goodbye
Album The Soul View Now !
Capitol

The Soul View Now !
The Soul View Now !

The Blue Notes - The Blessing Light
Album Township Bop
Proper

Township Bop
Township Bop
L'équipe de l'émission :
