Afrique, point sud : Miriam Makeba, Nduduzo Makhathini, Donald Byrd, Avishai Cohen and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Les voyages de l'été sont encore difficiles à déterminer ? Le voyage de ce soir, lui, est tout trouvé : cap sur l'Afrique du Sud ! Cap ?

Programmation musicale

Miriam Makeba - Chove-Chuva

Album Makeba Sings !

RCA

Nduduzo Makhathini - Umlotha

Album Modes of Communications : Letters from the Underworlds

Blue Note

Mabuta, Shabaka Hutchings - Bamako Love Song

Album Welcome to this World

Afrosynth

Marumo - Khomo Tsakak Deile Kae ?

Album Modiehi

Spades

The Mill - Inkululeko

Album When the Wind Blow

Mandla Mlangeni Music

Donald Byrd, Kenny Burrell - Flickers

Album All Night Long

Prestige

Avishai Cohen, Big Vicious - Teardrop

Album Big Vicious

ECM

Bettye Swann - Then You Can Tell Me Goodbye

Album The Soul View Now !

Capitol

The Blue Notes - The Blessing Light

Album Township Bop

Proper