Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Mercredi 12 juin 2019
Abîmes : Ernestine Anderson, Avishai Cohen, Cannonball Adderley, Alex Tassel and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Voyage en profondeur ce soir dans Banzzaï. Dans nos abîmes, on trouve des rivières, des serpents sous les rochers, et des courants d'eau chaude qui nous feront dériver, pendant des années.
La programmation musicale :
- 19h01Ernestine Anderson
There Will Never Be Another YouJosef Myrow : compositeur, Ernestine Anderson (voix), Dick Palombi (piano), Chuck Metcalf (basse), Bill Richardson (batterie)Album Ernestine Anderson Swings The Penthouse Label Highnote
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration