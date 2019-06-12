Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Mercredi 12 juin 2019
59 min

Abîmes : Ernestine Anderson, Avishai Cohen, Cannonball Adderley, Alex Tassel and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Abîmes : Ernestine Anderson, Avishai Cohen, Cannonball Adderley, Alex Tassel and more
Ernestine Anderson, © Getty / Heritage Images

Voyage en profondeur ce soir dans Banzzaï. Dans nos abîmes, on trouve des rivières, des serpents sous les rochers, et des courants d'eau chaude qui nous feront dériver, pendant des années.

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h01
    There will never be another you (recorded live in 1962) - ERNESTINE ANDERSON
    Ernestine Anderson

    There Will Never Be Another You

    Josef Myrow : compositeur, Ernestine Anderson (voix), Dick Palombi (piano), Chuck Metcalf (basse), Bill Richardson (batterie)
    Album Ernestine Anderson Swings The Penthouse Label Highnote
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
mardi 11 juin 2019
59 min
Quand l’amour est parti : Cécile McLorin Salvant, Magic Malik, Archie Shepp, Wynton Marsalis and more
émission suivante
jeudi 13 juin 2019
59 min
Broken Hearted Melody : Sarah Vaughan, Olivier Hutman, Alfa Mist, Kenny Dorham and more