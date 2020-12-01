Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19h
Mardi 1 décembre 2020
59 min

A Seattle : Térez Montcalm, Thomas Naïm, Jamie Cullum, Wynton Kelly and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Térez Montcalm, © terezmontcalm.com/

Ce soir, on file à Seattle ! Une ville qui a vu naître Jimi Hendrix, qui a vu jouer Cannonball Adderley, Gene Harris et Wynton Kelly, une ville que célébrait Jelly Roll Morton en 1941. Que de jolies notes, par là-bas !

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h01
    Wind cries Mary - JAMIE CULLUM
    Jamie Cullum

    Wind Cries Mary

    Jimi Hendrix. : compositeur, Jamie Cullum (voix, piano, wurlitzer, Hammond B3), Matin Shaw (trompette, bugle), Jamie Talbot (saxophone alto), Ben Castle (saxophone ténor), Geoff Gascoyne (basse), Sebastiaan de Kom (batterie), Francis Fuster (percussions)
    Album Twenty something Label Universal Année 2003
  • 19h05
    Crosstown Traffic - THE HI FLY ORCHESTRA
    The Hi Fly Orchestra

    Crosstown Traffic

    Jimi Hendrix. : compositeur, Johannes Herrlich (trombone), Florian Riedl (saxophone, flûte), Chris Gall (piano), Jerker Kluge (basse), Hajo von Halden (batterie), César Granados (percussions)
    Album Mambo Atomico Label Tramp Année 2008
  • 19h09
    Cherokee mist - THOMAS NAIM
    Thomas Naïm

    Cherokee Mist

    Jimi Hendrix. : compositeur, Thomas Naïm (guitare), Marcello Giuliani (basse électrique), Raphaël Chassin (batterie)
    Album Sounds of Jimi Label Rootless Blues Année 2020
  • 19h15
    Listen here - GENE HARRIS
    Gene Harris

    Listen Here

    Eddie Harris. : compositeur, Gene Harris (piano), Red Holloway (saxophone ténor), Frank Potenza (guitare), Jack McDuff (orgue), Luther Hughes (basse), Paul Kreibich (batterie)
    Album Alley Cats Label Concord Jazz (CCD-4859-2) Année 1999
  • 19h27
    Voodoo child - TEREZ MONTCALM
    Térez Montcalm

    Voodoo Child

    Jimi Hendrix. : compositeur, Térez Montcalm (voix, guitare), Carl Naud (guitare), Louis Côté (guitare), François Marion (basse), Alain Bastien (batterie), Luc Boivin (percussions)
    Album Hendrix in Jazz Label Wagram (3350772) Année 2017
  • 19h33
    Sir John - WYNTON KELLY TRIO
    Wynton Kelly Trio

    Sir John

    Red Mitchell. : compositeur, Wynton Kelly (piano), Ron McClure (contrebasse), Jimmy Cobb (batterie)
    Album Smokin' in Seattle: Live at The Penthouse Label Resonance (HCD2029) Année 2017
  • 19h41
    Seattle hunch (master take) - JELLY ROLL MORTON
    Jelly Roll Morton

    Seattle Hunch

    Jelly Roll Morton. : compositeur, Jelly Roll Morton (piano)
    Album Volume 5 : 1928-1929 Label Masters Of Jazz (MJCD72) Année 1994
