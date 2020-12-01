Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Mardi 1 décembre 2020
A Seattle : Térez Montcalm, Thomas Naïm, Jamie Cullum, Wynton Kelly and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, on file à Seattle ! Une ville qui a vu naître Jimi Hendrix, qui a vu jouer Cannonball Adderley, Gene Harris et Wynton Kelly, une ville que célébrait Jelly Roll Morton en 1941. Que de jolies notes, par là-bas !
La programmation musicale :
- 19h01Jamie Cullum
Wind Cries MaryJimi Hendrix. : compositeur, Jamie Cullum (voix, piano, wurlitzer, Hammond B3), Matin Shaw (trompette, bugle), Jamie Talbot (saxophone alto), Ben Castle (saxophone ténor), Geoff Gascoyne (basse), Sebastiaan de Kom (batterie), Francis Fuster (percussions)Album Twenty something Label Universal Année 2003
- 19h05The Hi Fly Orchestra
Crosstown TrafficJimi Hendrix. : compositeur, Johannes Herrlich (trombone), Florian Riedl (saxophone, flûte), Chris Gall (piano), Jerker Kluge (basse), Hajo von Halden (batterie), César Granados (percussions)Album Mambo Atomico Label Tramp Année 2008
- 19h09Thomas Naïm
Cherokee MistJimi Hendrix. : compositeur, Thomas Naïm (guitare), Marcello Giuliani (basse électrique), Raphaël Chassin (batterie)Album Sounds of Jimi Label Rootless Blues Année 2020
- 19h15Gene Harris
Listen HereEddie Harris. : compositeur, Gene Harris (piano), Red Holloway (saxophone ténor), Frank Potenza (guitare), Jack McDuff (orgue), Luther Hughes (basse), Paul Kreibich (batterie)Album Alley Cats Label Concord Jazz (CCD-4859-2) Année 1999
- 19h27Térez Montcalm
Voodoo ChildJimi Hendrix. : compositeur, Térez Montcalm (voix, guitare), Carl Naud (guitare), Louis Côté (guitare), François Marion (basse), Alain Bastien (batterie), Luc Boivin (percussions)Album Hendrix in Jazz Label Wagram (3350772) Année 2017
- 19h33Wynton Kelly Trio
Sir JohnRed Mitchell. : compositeur, Wynton Kelly (piano), Ron McClure (contrebasse), Jimmy Cobb (batterie)Album Smokin' in Seattle: Live at The Penthouse Label Resonance (HCD2029) Année 2017
- 19h41Jelly Roll Morton
Seattle HunchJelly Roll Morton. : compositeur, Jelly Roll Morton (piano)Album Volume 5 : 1928-1929 Label Masters Of Jazz (MJCD72) Année 1994
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuel BenitoRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
émission précédentelundi 30 novembre 2020