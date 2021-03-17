A l’abri des regards : Joni Mitchell, Nicolas Repac, Esther Phillips, McCoy Tyner and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Qu'y-a t'il là-bas, que l'on ne voit pas ? Des champs de fleurs semées par McCoy Tyner. Des villes sud-africaines qui deviennent villages. Des âmes perdues, qui se reconstruisent grâce au blues...

Programmation musicale

Esther Phillips - Bye Bye Blackbird (Mort Dixon, Ray Henderson)

Album Confessin’ the Blues

Esther Phillips (voix), Jack Wilson (piano), Ike Issacs (contrebasse), Donald Bailey (batterie)

Atlantic

Earl Anderza - Outa Sight (Jack Wilson)

Album Outa Sight

Earl Anderza (saxophone alto), Jack Wilson (piano), George Morrow (contrebasse), Ronald Dean (batterie)

Pacific

Urban Village - Izivunguvungu (Tubatsi Mpho Moloi, Lerato Lichaba)

Album Udondolo

Sintu Ndzube (saxophone), Frédéric Soulard (piano, farfisa, drum machine), Tubatsi Mpho Moloi (voix, mbira, flûtes), Lerato Lichaba (guitare), Simangaliso Dlamini (basse)

Nø Førmat

Nicolas Repac - Kama Twist Dada (Nicolas Repac)

Album Rhapsodic

Nicolas Repac (sample de Prophet)

Nø Førmat

McCoy Tyner - Three Flowers (McCoy Tyner)

Album Today and Tomorrow

McCoy Tyner (piano), Thad Jones (trompette), Frank Strozier (saxophone alto), John Gilmore (saxophone ténor), Jimmy Garrison (Butch Warren), Elvin Jones (batterie)

Impulse !

Blossom Dearie - When Sunny Gets Blue (Marvin Fisher, Jack Segal)

Album May I Come In ?

Blossom Dearie (voix, piano), Jack Marshall (direction)

Capitol

Wayne Shorter - Lost (Wayne Shorter)

Album The Soothsayer

Wayne Shorter (saxophone ténor), James Spaulding (saxophone alto), Freddie Hubbard (trompette), McCoy Tyner (piano), Ron Carter (contrebasse), Tony Williams (batterie)

Blue Note

Joni Mitchell - The Sire of Sorrow (Job's Sad Song) (Joni Mitchell)

Album Turbulent Indigo

Joni Mitchell (voix, guitare, claviers, percussions), Wayne Shorter (saxophone soprano), Larry Klein (basses, percussions), Steuart Smith (guitare électrique orchestrale)

Reprise

Larry Coryell, Philip Catherine - Miss Julie (Larry Coryell)

Album Jazz at Berlin Philharmonic XI : The Last Call

Larry Coryell (guitare), Philip Catherine (guitare)

ACT

George Shearing Quintet, Nancy Wilson - On Green Dolphin Street (Bronisław Kaper, Ned Washington)

Album The Swingin’s Mutual !

Nancy Wilson (voix), George Shearing (piano), Eddie Costa (vibraphone), Dick Garcia (guitare), probablement George Duvivier (contrebasse), probablement Walter Bolden (batterie)

Capitol