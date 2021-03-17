Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Mercredi 17 mars 2021
59 min

A l’abri des regards : Joni Mitchell, Nicolas Repac, Esther Phillips, McCoy Tyner and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

A l’abri des regards : Joni Mitchell, Nicolas Repac, Esther Phillips, McCoy Tyner and more
Joni Mitchell, © Getty / Sulfiati Magnusson

Qu'y-a t'il là-bas, que l'on ne voit pas ? Des champs de fleurs semées par McCoy Tyner. Des villes sud-africaines qui deviennent villages. Des âmes perdues, qui se reconstruisent grâce au blues...

Programmation musicale

Esther Phillips - Bye Bye Blackbird (Mort Dixon, Ray Henderson)
Album Confessin’ the Blues
Esther Phillips (voix), Jack Wilson (piano), Ike Issacs (contrebasse), Donald Bailey (batterie)
Atlantic

Confessin’ the Blues
Confessin’ the Blues

Earl Anderza - Outa Sight (Jack Wilson)
Album Outa Sight
Earl Anderza (saxophone alto), Jack Wilson (piano), George Morrow (contrebasse), Ronald Dean (batterie)
Pacific

Outa Sight
Outa Sight

Urban Village - Izivunguvungu (Tubatsi Mpho Moloi, Lerato Lichaba)
 Album Udondolo
Sintu Ndzube (saxophone), Frédéric Soulard (piano, farfisa, drum machine), Tubatsi Mpho Moloi (voix, mbira, flûtes), Lerato Lichaba (guitare), Simangaliso Dlamini (basse)
Nø Førmat

Udondolo
Udondolo

Nicolas Repac - Kama Twist Dada (Nicolas Repac)
Album Rhapsodic
Nicolas Repac (sample de Prophet)
Nø Førmat

Rhapsodic
Rhapsodic

McCoy Tyner - Three Flowers (McCoy Tyner)
Album Today and Tomorrow
McCoy Tyner (piano), Thad Jones (trompette), Frank Strozier (saxophone alto), John Gilmore (saxophone ténor), Jimmy Garrison (Butch Warren), Elvin Jones (batterie)
Impulse !

Today and Tomorrow
Today and Tomorrow

Blossom Dearie - When Sunny Gets Blue (Marvin Fisher, Jack Segal)
Album May I Come In ?
Blossom Dearie (voix, piano), Jack Marshall (direction)
Capitol

May I Come In ?
May I Come In ?

Wayne Shorter - Lost (Wayne Shorter)
Album The Soothsayer
Wayne Shorter (saxophone ténor), James Spaulding (saxophone alto), Freddie Hubbard (trompette), McCoy Tyner (piano), Ron Carter (contrebasse), Tony Williams (batterie)
Blue Note

The Soothsayer
The Soothsayer

Joni Mitchell - The Sire of Sorrow (Job's Sad Song) (Joni Mitchell)
Album Turbulent Indigo
Joni Mitchell (voix, guitare, claviers, percussions), Wayne Shorter (saxophone soprano), Larry Klein (basses, percussions), Steuart Smith (guitare électrique orchestrale)
Reprise

Turbulent Indigo
Turbulent Indigo

Larry Coryell, Philip Catherine - Miss Julie (Larry Coryell)
Album Jazz at Berlin Philharmonic XI : The Last Call
Larry Coryell (guitare), Philip Catherine (guitare)
ACT

Jazz at Berlin Philharmonic XI : The Last Call
Jazz at Berlin Philharmonic XI : The Last Call

George Shearing Quintet, Nancy Wilson - On Green Dolphin Street (Bronisław Kaper, Ned Washington)
Album The Swingin’s Mutual !
Nancy Wilson (voix), George Shearing (piano), Eddie Costa (vibraphone), Dick Garcia (guitare), probablement George Duvivier (contrebasse), probablement Walter Bolden (batterie)
Capitol

The Swingin’s Mutual !
The Swingin’s Mutual !
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
mardi 16 mars 2021
59 min
Boogie roulis : Michael Jackson, Dominique Fils-Aimé, Lorenzo Naccarato, Fred Hersch and more
émission suivante
jeudi 18 mars 2021
59 min
On se souvient : Donny Hathaway, Anne Paceo, Stephane Belmondo, Kenny Garrett and more