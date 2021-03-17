A l’abri des regards : Joni Mitchell, Nicolas Repac, Esther Phillips, McCoy Tyner and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Qu'y-a t'il là-bas, que l'on ne voit pas ? Des champs de fleurs semées par McCoy Tyner. Des villes sud-africaines qui deviennent villages. Des âmes perdues, qui se reconstruisent grâce au blues...
Programmation musicale
Esther Phillips - Bye Bye Blackbird (Mort Dixon, Ray Henderson)
Album Confessin’ the Blues
Esther Phillips (voix), Jack Wilson (piano), Ike Issacs (contrebasse), Donald Bailey (batterie)
Atlantic
Earl Anderza - Outa Sight (Jack Wilson)
Album Outa Sight
Earl Anderza (saxophone alto), Jack Wilson (piano), George Morrow (contrebasse), Ronald Dean (batterie)
Pacific
Urban Village - Izivunguvungu (Tubatsi Mpho Moloi, Lerato Lichaba)
Album Udondolo
Sintu Ndzube (saxophone), Frédéric Soulard (piano, farfisa, drum machine), Tubatsi Mpho Moloi (voix, mbira, flûtes), Lerato Lichaba (guitare), Simangaliso Dlamini (basse)
Nø Førmat
Nicolas Repac - Kama Twist Dada (Nicolas Repac)
Album Rhapsodic
Nicolas Repac (sample de Prophet)
Nø Førmat
McCoy Tyner - Three Flowers (McCoy Tyner)
Album Today and Tomorrow
McCoy Tyner (piano), Thad Jones (trompette), Frank Strozier (saxophone alto), John Gilmore (saxophone ténor), Jimmy Garrison (Butch Warren), Elvin Jones (batterie)
Impulse !
Blossom Dearie - When Sunny Gets Blue (Marvin Fisher, Jack Segal)
Album May I Come In ?
Blossom Dearie (voix, piano), Jack Marshall (direction)
Capitol
Wayne Shorter - Lost (Wayne Shorter)
Album The Soothsayer
Wayne Shorter (saxophone ténor), James Spaulding (saxophone alto), Freddie Hubbard (trompette), McCoy Tyner (piano), Ron Carter (contrebasse), Tony Williams (batterie)
Blue Note
Joni Mitchell - The Sire of Sorrow (Job's Sad Song) (Joni Mitchell)
Album Turbulent Indigo
Joni Mitchell (voix, guitare, claviers, percussions), Wayne Shorter (saxophone soprano), Larry Klein (basses, percussions), Steuart Smith (guitare électrique orchestrale)
Reprise
Larry Coryell, Philip Catherine - Miss Julie (Larry Coryell)
Album Jazz at Berlin Philharmonic XI : The Last Call
Larry Coryell (guitare), Philip Catherine (guitare)
ACT
George Shearing Quintet, Nancy Wilson - On Green Dolphin Street (Bronisław Kaper, Ned Washington)
Album The Swingin’s Mutual !
Nancy Wilson (voix), George Shearing (piano), Eddie Costa (vibraphone), Dick Garcia (guitare), probablement George Duvivier (contrebasse), probablement Walter Bolden (batterie)
Capitol
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration