Serendipity : Mona Baptiste, Cedric Im Brooks, Teddy Wilson, Marlene Widmark

À Londres, on trouve les Caraïbes. Dans la neige, on trouve la chaleur. Dans le passé, on trouve le futur. Dans l'Afrique, on trouve l'Amérique. Ce soir dans Banzzaï, on trouve ce que l'on n'attend pas. Vive la sérendipité!

Programmation musicale

Mona Baptiste - Calypso Blues

Album London is the Place for Me

Honest Jon

Lord Beginner - Fed-a-Ray

Album London is the Place for Me

2002, Honest Jon

Stanley Turrentine - Sunshine Alley

Album Sugar

1970, CTI

Ethnic Heritage Ensemble - Black is Back

Album Be Known / Ancient / Future Music

2019, Spiritmuse

Cedric IM Brooks and the Light of Saba - Africa

Album The Magical Light of Saba

2003, Honest Jon

Palm Unit - Mad Nomad

Album Don’t Buy Ivory Anymore

2019, Komos

Leila Martial - Serendipity

Album Warm Canto

2019, Laborie

Mal Waldron - Warm Canto

Album The Quest

1962, New Jazz

Teddy Wilson, Marlene Widmark - You’re My Thrill

Album I Let A Song Go Out of My Head

1970, Parlophone