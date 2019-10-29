Serendipity : Mona Baptiste, Cedric Im Brooks, Teddy Wilson, Marlene Widmark
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
À Londres, on trouve les Caraïbes. Dans la neige, on trouve la chaleur. Dans le passé, on trouve le futur. Dans l'Afrique, on trouve l'Amérique. Ce soir dans Banzzaï, on trouve ce que l'on n'attend pas. Vive la sérendipité!
Programmation musicale
Mona Baptiste - Calypso Blues
Album London is the Place for Me
Honest Jon
Lord Beginner - Fed-a-Ray
Album London is the Place for Me
2002, Honest Jon
Stanley Turrentine - Sunshine Alley
Album Sugar
1970, CTI
Ethnic Heritage Ensemble - Black is Back
Album Be Known / Ancient / Future Music
2019, Spiritmuse
Cedric IM Brooks and the Light of Saba - Africa
Album The Magical Light of Saba
2003, Honest Jon
Palm Unit - Mad Nomad
Album Don’t Buy Ivory Anymore
2019, Komos
Leila Martial - Serendipity
Album Warm Canto
2019, Laborie
Mal Waldron - Warm Canto
Album The Quest
1962, New Jazz
Teddy Wilson, Marlene Widmark - You’re My Thrill
Album I Let A Song Go Out of My Head
1970, Parlophone
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation