Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Mardi 29 octobre 2019
59 min

Serendipity : Mona Baptiste, Cedric Im Brooks, Teddy Wilson, Marlene Widmark

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Serendipity : Mona Baptiste, Cedric Im Brooks, Teddy Wilson, Marlene Widmark
Mona Baptiste, © Getty / Hulton Archive

À Londres, on trouve les Caraïbes. Dans la neige, on trouve la chaleur. Dans le passé, on trouve le futur. Dans l'Afrique, on trouve l'Amérique. Ce soir dans Banzzaï, on trouve ce que l'on n'attend pas. Vive la sérendipité!

Programmation musicale

Mona Baptiste - Calypso Blues
Album London is the Place for Me
Honest Jon 

Lord Beginner - Fed-a-Ray
Album London is the Place for Me
2002, Honest Jon 

Stanley Turrentine - Sunshine Alley
Album Sugar
1970, CTI 

Ethnic Heritage Ensemble - Black is Back
Album Be Known / Ancient / Future Music
2019, Spiritmuse 

Cedric IM Brooks and the Light of Saba - Africa
Album The Magical Light of Saba
2003, Honest Jon 

Palm Unit - Mad Nomad
Album Don’t Buy Ivory Anymore
2019, Komos 

Leila Martial - Serendipity
Album Warm Canto
2019, Laborie 

Mal Waldron - Warm Canto
Album The Quest
1962, New Jazz

Teddy Wilson, Marlene Widmark - You’re My Thrill
Album I Let A Song Go Out of My Head
1970, Parlophone

L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
lundi 28 octobre 2019
59 min
Doux dragon : Shirley Horn, Théo Ceccaldi, Wynton Marsalis, Grant Green et Sophie Alour
émission suivante
mercredi 30 octobre 2019
59 min
Prières dans l’air : Bessie Jackson, Fats Domino, Kenny Dorham, Preservation Hall Jazz Band