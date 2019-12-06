Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Vendredi 6 décembre 2019
59 min

Sans Chichis : Rose Murphy, Baptiste Trotignon, Pharoah Sanders, Esbjörn Svensson Trio and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Sans Chichis : Rose Murphy, Baptiste Trotignon, Pharoah Sanders, Esbjörn Svensson Trio and more
Rose Murphy, © Getty / Michael Ochs Archives

Ce soir, on cueille des tournesols, on glisse du sucre dans nos bouches, on serre la pince aux fantômes. Sans chichis, mais avec la chi-chi girl.

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    Sweet Georgia Brown - ROSE MURPHY
    Rose MurphyVoix

    Sweet georgia brown

    Bernie Ben : compositeur, Casey Kenneth : compositeur, Pinkard Maceo : compositeur, Willie Smith : Saxophone alto, Bruce Lawrence : Contrebasse, Alvin Stoller : Batterie, Barney Kessel : Guitare, Bernie Ben : auteur, Casey Kenneth : auteur, Pinkard Maceo : auteur
    Album Not Cha-Cha But Chi-Chi Label Verve Année 2005
  • 19h06
    Hollywood stampede - COLEMAN HAWKINS
    Coleman HawkinsSaxophone ténor

    Hollywood stampede

    Album The Hollywood sessions 1945/The entire story of a group Label Ocium (OCM 0008) Année 2001
  • 19h09
    After the war - SHALOSH
    Matan Assayagcompositeur, David Michaelicompositeur, Gadi Sterncompositeur

    After the war

    Shalosh, Gadi Stern : Piano, David Michaeli : Contrebasse, Matan Assayag : Batterie
    Album Onwards and Upwards Label Act (ACT98852) Année 2019
  • 19h19
    Woodside waltz - DAYNA STEPHENS
    Dayna StephensSaxophone ténor

    Woodside waltz

    Brad Mehldau : Piano, Julian Lage : Guitare, Larry Grenadier : Contrebasse, Eric Harland : Batterie
    Album Gratitude Label Contagious Music (CGM002) Année 2017
  • 19h24
    Moniebah - PHAROAH SANDERS
    PHAROAH SANDERScompositeur

    Moniebah

  • 19h29
    Sunflowers - CHEIKH TIDIANE FALL
    Jo MakaSaxophone soprano

    Sunflowers

    Bobby Few : Piano, Cheikh Tidiane Fall : Percussions
    Album Diom futa Label Komos Jazz / Free Lance Année 1979
  • 19h38
    The wraith - ESBJORN SVENSSON
    Esbjorn Svensson Trio (e.s.t.)compositeur, Esbjorn Svensson Trio (e.s.t.)auteur

    The wraith

    Esbjorn Svensson : compositeur, Dan Berglund : compositeur, Magnus Ostrom : compositeur, Esbjorn Svensson Trio (e.s.t.), Esbjorn Svensson : Piano, Dan Berglund : Contrebasse, Magnus Ostrom : Batterie
    Album Live in Gothenburg Label Act (ACT90462) Année 2019
  • 19h49
    Sugar man (feat. Thomas de Pourquery) - BAPTISTE TROTIGNON
    Baptiste TrotignonPiano

    Sugar man (feat. Thomas de Pourquery)

    Sixto Rodriguez : compositeur, Thomas De Pourquery : Chant
    Album You've Changed Label Okeh / Sony Music (190759255629) Année 2019
  • 19h52
    The rich (and the poor) - KEITH JARRETT
    Keith JarrettSaxophone soprano

    The rich (and the poor)

    Non Identifie
    Album Treasure Island Label Impulse (254623-2) Année 1987
L'équipe de l'émission :
59 min
émission précédente
Programme non diffusé en raison d'un mouvement social
jeudi 5 décembre 2019 Programme non diffusé en raison d'un mouvement social