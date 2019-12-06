Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Vendredi 6 décembre 2019
Sans Chichis : Rose Murphy, Baptiste Trotignon, Pharoah Sanders, Esbjörn Svensson Trio and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, on cueille des tournesols, on glisse du sucre dans nos bouches, on serre la pince aux fantômes. Sans chichis, mais avec la chi-chi girl.
La programmation musicale :
- 19h00Rose MurphyVoix
Sweet georgia brownBernie Ben : compositeur, Casey Kenneth : compositeur, Pinkard Maceo : compositeur, Willie Smith : Saxophone alto, Bruce Lawrence : Contrebasse, Alvin Stoller : Batterie, Barney Kessel : Guitare, Bernie Ben : auteur, Casey Kenneth : auteur, Pinkard Maceo : auteurAlbum Not Cha-Cha But Chi-Chi Label Verve Année 2005
- 19h06Coleman HawkinsSaxophone ténor
Hollywood stampedeAlbum The Hollywood sessions 1945/The entire story of a group Label Ocium (OCM 0008) Année 2001
- 19h09Matan Assayagcompositeur, David Michaelicompositeur, Gadi Sterncompositeur
After the warShalosh, Gadi Stern : Piano, David Michaeli : Contrebasse, Matan Assayag : BatterieAlbum Onwards and Upwards Label Act (ACT98852) Année 2019
- 19h19Dayna StephensSaxophone ténor
Woodside waltzBrad Mehldau : Piano, Julian Lage : Guitare, Larry Grenadier : Contrebasse, Eric Harland : BatterieAlbum Gratitude Label Contagious Music (CGM002) Année 2017
- 19h24PHAROAH SANDERScompositeur
Moniebah
- 19h29Jo MakaSaxophone soprano
SunflowersBobby Few : Piano, Cheikh Tidiane Fall : PercussionsAlbum Diom futa Label Komos Jazz / Free Lance Année 1979
- 19h38Esbjorn Svensson Trio (e.s.t.)compositeur, Esbjorn Svensson Trio (e.s.t.)auteur
The wraithEsbjorn Svensson : compositeur, Dan Berglund : compositeur, Magnus Ostrom : compositeur, Esbjorn Svensson Trio (e.s.t.), Esbjorn Svensson : Piano, Dan Berglund : Contrebasse, Magnus Ostrom : BatterieAlbum Live in Gothenburg Label Act (ACT90462) Année 2019
- 19h49Baptiste TrotignonPiano
Sugar man (feat. Thomas de Pourquery)Sixto Rodriguez : compositeur, Thomas De Pourquery : ChantAlbum You've Changed Label Okeh / Sony Music (190759255629) Année 2019
- 19h52Keith JarrettSaxophone soprano
The rich (and the poor)Non IdentifieAlbum Treasure Island Label Impulse (254623-2) Année 1987
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
59 min
jeudi 5 décembre 2019 Programme non diffusé en raison d'un mouvement social