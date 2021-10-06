Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Mercredi 6 octobre 2021
59 min

Pas de diffusion à cette date en raison d'un mouvement social.

En raison d'un appel à la grève illimitée de la CGT Radio France, nous ne sommes pas en mesure de diffuser l'intégralité de nos programmes habituels. Nous vous prions de nous en excuser.

La programmation musicale :
  • Me And My Shadow - Peggy Lee
    Peggy Lee

    Me And My Shadow

    Al Jolson. : compositeur, Billy Rose. : compositeur, Dave Dreyer. : compositeur, Mundell Lowe. : compositeur, Peggy Lee (voix)
    Album Is That All There Is ? Label Capitol Année 2011
  • Shadows in ancient time - John Medeski
    John Zorncompositeur

    Shadows in ancient time

    John Medeski : Piano, Kenny Wollesen : Vibraphone, Carol Emanuel : Harpe, Trevor Dunn : Basse, Joey Baron : Batterie, Cyro Baptista : Percussions, Jack Huston
    Album A Vision in Blakelight Label Tzadik (TZ 8303) Année 2012
  • Comin' out the shadows - Nat Adderley
    Nat AdderleyCornet

    Comin' out the shadows

    Bill Fischer : chef d'orchestre, Hubert Laws : Piccolo, Flûte traversière, George Marge : Clarinette, Cor anglais, Don Maccourt : Basson, Romeo Penque : Clarinette basse, Seldon Powell : Saxophone, Jerome Richardson : Saxophone, Paul Ingraham : Cor, Joe Zawinul : Piano électrique, Ron Carter : Contrebasse, Leo Morris : Batterie
    Album Calling out loud Label A&m Records (212 064) Année 1969
  • The poet - Tigran Hamasyan
    Tigran Hamasyan

    The poet

    Album Shadow theater Label Verve (374 264 4) Année 2013
  • G-man - Isfar Sarabski
    Isfar Sarabskicompositeur, Isfar SarabskiPiano

    G-man

    Mark Guilliana : Batterie, Alan Hampton : Contrebasse
    Album Planet Label Warner Music Group Germany Année 2021
  • Silk road (dedicated to D. Brown) - Art Farmer
    Art FarmerTrompette

    Silk road (dedicated to D. Brown)

    Don Braden : Saxophone soprano, Geoff Keezer : Piano, Kenny Davis : Contrebasse, Carl Allen : Batterie
    Album Silk road Label Arabesque Jazz Année 1997
  • Gichi - Booker Ervin
    Booker ErvinSaxophone ténor

    Gichi

    Woody Shaw : Trompette, Kenny Barron : Piano, Jan Arnett : Contrebasse, Billy Higgins : Batterie
    Album Spiritual Jazz vol. 9 /Blue Notes , Part One & Two Label Jazzman Records (JMANCD 103)
  • Phantoms - Kenny Barron
    Kenny BarronPiano

    Phantoms

    Album The traveler Label Emarcy Records (5307530) Année 2008
  • Lamento cubano - Guillermo Portabales
    Guillermo PortabalesChant, Guitare

    Lamento cubano

    Grenet : compositeur, Mandy Vizoco : Basse, Angel Luis Catala : Guitare, Saul Fuentes : Percussions, Alvarez Guedes : Voix
    Album El carretero Label World Circuit / Bmg (WCDR043) Année 2019
  • Shadow waltz - The Hi-Lo'S
    The Hi-Lo'S

    Shadow waltz

    Album A musical thrill Label Jasmine Records (JASCD 433) Année 2006
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
mardi 5 octobre 2021
59 min
Pas de diffusion à cette date en raison d'un mouvement social.
émission suivante
jeudi 7 octobre 2021
59 min
Banzzaï du jeudi 07 octobre 2021