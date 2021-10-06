Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Mercredi 6 octobre 2021
Pas de diffusion à cette date en raison d'un mouvement social.
En raison d'un appel à la grève illimitée de la CGT Radio France, nous ne sommes pas en mesure de diffuser l'intégralité de nos programmes habituels. Nous vous prions de nous en excuser.
La programmation musicale :
- Peggy Lee
Me And My ShadowAl Jolson. : compositeur, Billy Rose. : compositeur, Dave Dreyer. : compositeur, Mundell Lowe. : compositeur, Peggy Lee (voix)Album Is That All There Is ? Label Capitol Année 2011
- John Zorncompositeur
Shadows in ancient timeJohn Medeski : Piano, Kenny Wollesen : Vibraphone, Carol Emanuel : Harpe, Trevor Dunn : Basse, Joey Baron : Batterie, Cyro Baptista : Percussions, Jack HustonAlbum A Vision in Blakelight Label Tzadik (TZ 8303) Année 2012
- Nat AdderleyCornet
Comin' out the shadowsBill Fischer : chef d'orchestre, Hubert Laws : Piccolo, Flûte traversière, George Marge : Clarinette, Cor anglais, Don Maccourt : Basson, Romeo Penque : Clarinette basse, Seldon Powell : Saxophone, Jerome Richardson : Saxophone, Paul Ingraham : Cor, Joe Zawinul : Piano électrique, Ron Carter : Contrebasse, Leo Morris : BatterieAlbum Calling out loud Label A&m Records (212 064) Année 1969
- Tigran Hamasyan
The poetAlbum Shadow theater Label Verve (374 264 4) Année 2013
- Isfar Sarabskicompositeur, Isfar SarabskiPiano
G-manMark Guilliana : Batterie, Alan Hampton : ContrebasseAlbum Planet Label Warner Music Group Germany Année 2021
- Art FarmerTrompette
Silk road (dedicated to D. Brown)Don Braden : Saxophone soprano, Geoff Keezer : Piano, Kenny Davis : Contrebasse, Carl Allen : BatterieAlbum Silk road Label Arabesque Jazz Année 1997
- Booker ErvinSaxophone ténor
GichiWoody Shaw : Trompette, Kenny Barron : Piano, Jan Arnett : Contrebasse, Billy Higgins : BatterieAlbum Spiritual Jazz vol. 9 /Blue Notes , Part One & Two Label Jazzman Records (JMANCD 103)
- Kenny BarronPiano
PhantomsAlbum The traveler Label Emarcy Records (5307530) Année 2008
- Guillermo PortabalesChant, Guitare
Lamento cubanoGrenet : compositeur, Mandy Vizoco : Basse, Angel Luis Catala : Guitare, Saul Fuentes : Percussions, Alvarez Guedes : VoixAlbum El carretero Label World Circuit / Bmg (WCDR043) Année 2019
- The Hi-Lo'S
Shadow waltzAlbum A musical thrill Label Jasmine Records (JASCD 433) Année 2006
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
