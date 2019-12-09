Banzzaï
Lundi 9 décembre 2019
59 min

Du Ritz à Ornette : Ornette Coleman, Fred Astaire, Claude Nougaro, Binker Golding and more.

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Du Ritz à Ornette : Ornette Coleman, Fred Astaire, Claude Nougaro, Binker Golding and more.
Ornette Coleman, © Getty / Paul Charbit

Drôle de parcours ce soir. On commence au Ritz, tirés à quatre épingles, avec Fred Astaire... et on finit débraillés, à jouer à chat avec Ornette Coleman, qui ne se laisse pas facilement attraper !

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    Puttin' on the Ritz - Irving Berlin
    Fred Astaire

    Puttin' on the Ritz

    Irving Berlin : compositeur, Oscar Peterson : Piano, Célesta, Barney Kessel : Guitare, Charlie Shavers : Trompette, Flip Phillips : Saxophone ténor, Ray Brown : Basse, Alvin Stoller : Percussions
    Album The Astaire story Label Drg Records (DARC-3-1102) Année 1978
  • 19h05
    I forgot Santa Monica - BINKER GOLDING
    Binker Goldingcompositeur, Binker GoldingSaxophone ténor

    I forgot Santa Monica

    Joe Armon-Jones : Piano, Daniel Casimir : Contrebasse, Sam Jones : Batterie
    Album Abstractions of Reality Past and Incredible Feathers Label Gearbox Records (GB1555CD) Année 2019
  • 19h11
    Bubblehouse - JOHN MEDESKI

    Bubblehouse

    Medeski Martin & Wood, John Medeski : Orgue, Billy Martin : Batterie, Chris Wood : Contrebasse
    Album Shack-man Label Gramavision (GCD 79514) Année 1996
  • 19h17
    Turnaround - ORNETTE COLEMAN
    Ornette ColemanSaxophone alto

    Turnaround

    Don Cherry : Trompette, Red Mitchell : Contrebasse, Percy Heath : Contrebasse, Shelly Manne : Percussions
    Album Tomorrow is the Question Label Contemporary (OJCCD 342-2) Année 1988
  • 19h25
    Lonely woman - GERI ALLEN
    Geri AllenPiano

    Lonely Woman

    Charlie Haden : Contrebasse, Paul Motian : Percussions
    Album Etudes Label Soul Note (121162-2) Année 1988
