Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Lundi 9 décembre 2019
Du Ritz à Ornette : Ornette Coleman, Fred Astaire, Claude Nougaro, Binker Golding and more.
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Drôle de parcours ce soir. On commence au Ritz, tirés à quatre épingles, avec Fred Astaire... et on finit débraillés, à jouer à chat avec Ornette Coleman, qui ne se laisse pas facilement attraper !
La programmation musicale :
- 19h00Fred Astaire
Puttin' on the RitzIrving Berlin : compositeur, Oscar Peterson : Piano, Célesta, Barney Kessel : Guitare, Charlie Shavers : Trompette, Flip Phillips : Saxophone ténor, Ray Brown : Basse, Alvin Stoller : PercussionsAlbum The Astaire story Label Drg Records (DARC-3-1102) Année 1978
- 19h05Binker Goldingcompositeur, Binker GoldingSaxophone ténor
I forgot Santa MonicaJoe Armon-Jones : Piano, Daniel Casimir : Contrebasse, Sam Jones : BatterieAlbum Abstractions of Reality Past and Incredible Feathers Label Gearbox Records (GB1555CD) Année 2019
- 19h11
BubblehouseMedeski Martin & Wood, John Medeski : Orgue, Billy Martin : Batterie, Chris Wood : ContrebasseAlbum Shack-man Label Gramavision (GCD 79514) Année 1996
- 19h17Ornette ColemanSaxophone alto
TurnaroundDon Cherry : Trompette, Red Mitchell : Contrebasse, Percy Heath : Contrebasse, Shelly Manne : PercussionsAlbum Tomorrow is the Question Label Contemporary (OJCCD 342-2) Année 1988
- 19h25Geri AllenPiano
Lonely WomanCharlie Haden : Contrebasse, Paul Motian : PercussionsAlbum Etudes Label Soul Note (121162-2) Année 1988
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
