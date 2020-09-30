1001 nuits et plus ! : les choix de Johan Farjot & Raphaël Imbert
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, nous confions les clés de la maison à Johan Farjot et Raphael Imbert ! Le pianiste et le saxophoniste ont sorti en mars dernier "les 1001 nuits du jazz" chez MDC. Le disque vient prolonger leurs aventures au mythique Bal Blomet à Paris, où les deux musiciens racontent sur scène, entourés d'invités, un jazz amoureux, vibrant et cabotin. La prochaine soirée, c'est dans quelques jours, le 2 octobre. A cette occasion, Johan et Raphael nous offrent une playlist contrepoint, tout en souvenirs, en surprises et en sourire. Les 1001 nuits du jazz comme si on y était, dans Banzzaï !
Johan Farjot est l'invité deMusique Matinde Jean-Baptiste Urbain vendredi 02 octobre
Programmation musicale
Johan Farjot, Raphaël Imbert - Childhood 2 (Johan Farjot)
Album Childhood
Guillaume Cornut (piano), Raphaël Imbert (saxophone soprano)
Klarthe
Sonny Rollins - The Cutting Edge - Live (Sonny Rollins)
Album The Cutting Edge
Sonny Rollins (saxophone ténor), Stanley Cowell (piano), Masuo (guitare), Bob Cranshaw (basse électrique), David Lee (batterie), Mitume (congas)
Milestone
John Coltrane - Alabama (John Coltrane)
Album Live at Birldand
John Coltrane (saxophone ténor), McCoy Tyner (piano), Jimmy Garrison (contrebasse), Elvin Jones (batterie)
Impulse !
Pierre-François Blanchard, Marion Rampal - Le secret (Gabriel Fauré, Armand Silvestre)
Album Le secret
Marion Rampal (voix), Pierre-François Blanchard (piano, claviers)
ArtOvations
Bill Evans - Peace Piece (Bill Evans)
Album Everybody Digs Bill Evans
Bill Evans (piano)
Riverside
George Gershwin, Leonard Bernstein - An American in Paris (George Gershwin)
Album Rhapsody In Blue / An American In Paris
New York Philharmonic, Leonard Berstein (direction)
Columbia
Duke Ellington - Caravan (Duke Ellington, Juan Tizol, Irving Mills)
Album Classics 1936 - 1937
Barney Bigard & His Jazzopaters
Classics Records
Raphaël Imbert, Anne Paceo, Alabama Slim - Rock With Me (Milton Cleo Frazier)
Album Music is My Home : Prologue
Raphaël Imbert (saxophone), Pierre Fenichel (basse), Big Ron Hunter (guitare), Leyla McCalla (violoncelle), Anne Paceo (batterie), Simon Sieger (claviers), Alabama Slim (voix), Thomas Weirich (guitare)
Jazz Village
Archie Shepp - Le Matin Des Noire (Archie Shepp)
Album New Thing at Newport
Archie Shepp (saxophone ténor), Bobby Hutcherson (vibraphone), Barre Phillips (basse), Joe Chambers (batterie)
Impulse !
Rickie Lee Jones - Rebel Rebel (David Bowie)
Album Traffic From Paradise
Rickie Lee Jones (voix, guitare), John Leftwich (basse), Brian Setzer (guitare électrique, choeurs), Jim Keltner (batterie), Brad Dutz (percussions), Syd Straw (choeurs)
Geffen
