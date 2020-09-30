Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Mercredi 30 septembre 2020
59 min

1001 nuits et plus ! : les choix de Johan Farjot & Raphaël Imbert

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Johan Farjot & Raphaël Imbert, © Jean-Baptiste Millot

Ce soir, nous confions les clés de la maison à Johan Farjot et Raphael Imbert ! Le pianiste et le saxophoniste ont sorti en mars dernier "les 1001 nuits du jazz" chez MDC. Le disque vient prolonger leurs aventures au mythique Bal Blomet à Paris, où les deux musiciens racontent sur scène, entourés d'invités, un jazz amoureux, vibrant et cabotin. La prochaine soirée, c'est dans quelques jours, le 2 octobre. A cette occasion, Johan et Raphael nous offrent une playlist contrepoint, tout en souvenirs, en surprises et en sourire. Les 1001 nuits du jazz comme si on y était, dans Banzzaï !

Johan Farjot est l'invité deMusique Matinde Jean-Baptiste Urbain vendredi 02 octobre

Programmation musicale

Johan Farjot, Raphaël Imbert - Childhood 2 (Johan Farjot)
Album Childhood
Guillaume Cornut (piano), Raphaël Imbert (saxophone soprano)
Klarthe

Childhood 2
Childhood 2

Sonny Rollins - The Cutting Edge - Live (Sonny Rollins)
Album The Cutting Edge
Sonny Rollins (saxophone ténor), Stanley Cowell (piano), Masuo (guitare), Bob Cranshaw (basse électrique), David Lee (batterie), Mitume (congas)
Milestone

The Cutting Edge
The Cutting Edge

John Coltrane - Alabama (John Coltrane)
 Album Live at Birldand
John Coltrane (saxophone ténor), McCoy Tyner (piano), Jimmy Garrison (contrebasse), Elvin Jones (batterie)
Impulse !

Live at Birldand
Live at Birldand

Pierre-François Blanchard, Marion Rampal - Le secret (Gabriel Fauré, Armand Silvestre)
Album Le secret
Marion Rampal (voix), Pierre-François Blanchard (piano, claviers)
ArtOvations

Le secret
Le secret

Bill Evans - Peace Piece (Bill Evans)
Album Everybody Digs Bill Evans
Bill Evans (piano)
Riverside

Everybody Digs Bill Evans
Everybody Digs Bill Evans

George Gershwin, Leonard Bernstein - An American in Paris (George Gershwin)
Album Rhapsody In Blue / An American In Paris
New York Philharmonic, Leonard Berstein (direction)
Columbia

Rhapsody In Blue / An American In Paris
Rhapsody In Blue / An American In Paris

Duke Ellington - Caravan (Duke Ellington, Juan Tizol, Irving Mills)
Album Classics 1936 - 1937
Barney Bigard & His Jazzopaters
Classics Records

Classics 1936 - 1937
Classics 1936 - 1937

Raphaël Imbert, Anne Paceo, Alabama Slim - Rock With Me (Milton Cleo Frazier)
Album Music is My Home : Prologue
Raphaël Imbert (saxophone), Pierre Fenichel (basse), Big Ron Hunter (guitare), Leyla McCalla (violoncelle), Anne Paceo (batterie), Simon Sieger (claviers), Alabama Slim (voix), Thomas Weirich (guitare)
Jazz Village

Music is My Home : Prologue
Music is My Home : Prologue

Archie Shepp - Le Matin Des Noire (Archie Shepp)
Album New Thing at Newport
Archie Shepp (saxophone ténor), Bobby Hutcherson (vibraphone), Barre Phillips (basse), Joe Chambers (batterie)
Impulse !

New Thing at Newport
New Thing at Newport

Rickie Lee Jones - Rebel Rebel (David Bowie)
Album Traffic From Paradise
Rickie Lee Jones (voix, guitare), John Leftwich (basse), Brian Setzer (guitare électrique, choeurs), Jim Keltner (batterie), Brad Dutz (percussions), Syd Straw (choeurs)
Geffen

Traffic From Paradise
Traffic From Paradise
