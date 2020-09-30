1001 nuits et plus ! : les choix de Johan Farjot & Raphaël Imbert

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Ce soir, nous confions les clés de la maison à Johan Farjot et Raphael Imbert ! Le pianiste et le saxophoniste ont sorti en mars dernier "les 1001 nuits du jazz" chez MDC. Le disque vient prolonger leurs aventures au mythique Bal Blomet à Paris, où les deux musiciens racontent sur scène, entourés d'invités, un jazz amoureux, vibrant et cabotin. La prochaine soirée, c'est dans quelques jours, le 2 octobre. A cette occasion, Johan et Raphael nous offrent une playlist contrepoint, tout en souvenirs, en surprises et en sourire. Les 1001 nuits du jazz comme si on y était, dans Banzzaï !

Johan Farjot est l'invité deMusique Matinde Jean-Baptiste Urbain vendredi 02 octobre

Programmation musicale

Johan Farjot, Raphaël Imbert - Childhood 2 (Johan Farjot)

Album Childhood

Guillaume Cornut (piano), Raphaël Imbert (saxophone soprano)

Klarthe

Sonny Rollins - The Cutting Edge - Live (Sonny Rollins)

Album The Cutting Edge

Sonny Rollins (saxophone ténor), Stanley Cowell (piano), Masuo (guitare), Bob Cranshaw (basse électrique), David Lee (batterie), Mitume (congas)

Milestone

John Coltrane - Alabama (John Coltrane)

Album Live at Birldand

John Coltrane (saxophone ténor), McCoy Tyner (piano), Jimmy Garrison (contrebasse), Elvin Jones (batterie)

Impulse !

Pierre-François Blanchard, Marion Rampal - Le secret (Gabriel Fauré, Armand Silvestre)

Album Le secret

Marion Rampal (voix), Pierre-François Blanchard (piano, claviers)

ArtOvations

Bill Evans - Peace Piece (Bill Evans)

Album Everybody Digs Bill Evans

Bill Evans (piano)

Riverside

George Gershwin, Leonard Bernstein - An American in Paris (George Gershwin)

Album Rhapsody In Blue / An American In Paris

New York Philharmonic, Leonard Berstein (direction)

Columbia

Duke Ellington - Caravan (Duke Ellington, Juan Tizol, Irving Mills)

Album Classics 1936 - 1937

Barney Bigard & His Jazzopaters

Classics Records

Raphaël Imbert, Anne Paceo, Alabama Slim - Rock With Me (Milton Cleo Frazier)

Album Music is My Home : Prologue

Raphaël Imbert (saxophone), Pierre Fenichel (basse), Big Ron Hunter (guitare), Leyla McCalla (violoncelle), Anne Paceo (batterie), Simon Sieger (claviers), Alabama Slim (voix), Thomas Weirich (guitare)

Jazz Village

Archie Shepp - Le Matin Des Noire (Archie Shepp)

Album New Thing at Newport

Archie Shepp (saxophone ténor), Bobby Hutcherson (vibraphone), Barre Phillips (basse), Joe Chambers (batterie)

Impulse !

Rickie Lee Jones - Rebel Rebel (David Bowie)

Album Traffic From Paradise

Rickie Lee Jones (voix, guitare), John Leftwich (basse), Brian Setzer (guitare électrique, choeurs), Jim Keltner (batterie), Brad Dutz (percussions), Syd Straw (choeurs)

Geffen