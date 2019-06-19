En attendant Musiques en fête...

Programmation musicale
Giuseppe VerdiNabucco Gli arredi festivi giù cadano infranti (Acte I) Choeur
Choeur et orchestre de l’opéra allemand de Berlin dirigé par Giuseppe Sinopoli 

Nabucco
Nabucco, © DGG 410 512-2

Etienne-Nicolas Méhul Ouverture en ut majeur
Orchestre de Bretagne dirigé par Stefan Sanderling 

Mehul Ouvertures
Mehul Ouvertures, © Asv CD DCA 1140

Robert SchumannSymphonie no 1 en si bémol majeur, op. 38 (dite « Le Printemps »)   IV. Allegro animato e grazioso
Orchestre philharmonique de New-York dirigé par Leonard Bernstein 

Bernstein dirige Schumann
Bernstein dirige Schumann, © SONY CLASSICAL SONY SMK 47611

Robert SchumannQuatuor en Mi bémol Maj op 47
I. Sostenuto assai - Allegro ma non troppo
Szymon Goldberg, violon / William Primrose, alto / Nikolai Graudan, violoncelle / Victor Babin, piano 

Beethoven Schumann Quatuors
Beethoven Schumann Quatuors, © RCA

Gustav MahlerLieder eines fahrenden Gesellen : Ging heut' morgen über's Feld Christian Gerhaher, baryton
Orchestre symphonique de Montréal dirigé par Kent Nagano 

Gustav Mahler / Kent Nagano
Gustav Mahler / Kent Nagano , © SONY 88883701332

Giacomo Puccini
Preludio sinfonico en La Maj op 1
Orchestre symphonique de Londres dirigé par Antonio Pappano 

Antonio Pappano dirige Giacomo Puccini
Antonio Pappano dirige Giacomo Puccini, © EMI 5571592

Giacomo PucciniMessa di Gloria : 16. Agnus Dei (Duo ténor baryton et choeur)
Roberto Alagna, ténor / Thomas Hampson, baryton
Choeur symphonique de Londres
Orchestre symphonique de Londres dirigé par Antonio Pappano 

Ferruccio Busoni
Sonatine n°6 / Fantaisie de chambre sur Carmen de BizetBV 284 - pour piano
Marc-André Hamelin, piano 

Ferruccio Busoni
Ferruccio Busoni , © HYPERION HYPE CDA 66765
