En attendant Musiques en fête...
En amont de la 8ème édition de Musiques en Fête 2019, en direct du théâtre antique d'Orange, un programme musical présenté par Aurélie Moreau.
Avant - concert
Présentation Aurélie Moreau
Giuseppe VerdiNabucco Gli arredi festivi giù cadano infranti (Acte I) Choeur
Choeur et orchestre de l’opéra allemand de Berlin dirigé par Giuseppe Sinopoli
Etienne-Nicolas Méhul Ouverture en ut majeur
Orchestre de Bretagne dirigé par Stefan Sanderling
Robert SchumannSymphonie no 1 en si bémol majeur, op. 38 (dite « Le Printemps ») IV. Allegro animato e grazioso
Orchestre philharmonique de New-York dirigé par Leonard Bernstein
Robert SchumannQuatuor en Mi bémol Maj op 47
I. Sostenuto assai - Allegro ma non troppo
Szymon Goldberg, violon / William Primrose, alto / Nikolai Graudan, violoncelle / Victor Babin, piano
Gustav MahlerLieder eines fahrenden Gesellen : Ging heut' morgen über's Feld Christian Gerhaher, baryton
Orchestre symphonique de Montréal dirigé par Kent Nagano
Giacomo Puccini
Preludio sinfonico en La Maj op 1
Orchestre symphonique de Londres dirigé par Antonio Pappano
Giacomo PucciniMessa di Gloria : 16. Agnus Dei (Duo ténor baryton et choeur)
Roberto Alagna, ténor / Thomas Hampson, baryton
Choeur symphonique de Londres
Orchestre symphonique de Londres dirigé par Antonio Pappano
Ferruccio Busoni
Sonatine n°6 / Fantaisie de chambre sur Carmen de BizetBV 284 - pour piano
Marc-André Hamelin, piano
- Aurélie MoreauProduction