En attendant les Victoires de la musique classique 2019
Camille Saint-Saëns
Concerto pour piano n°5 en fa Maj. op.103 "L'Egyptien" (extr.) : Molto allegro
Bretrand Chamayou, piano
Orchestre national de France
Emmanuel Krivine, dir.
Jean-Sébastien Bach
Suite n°3 en do Maj. BWV 1010 (extr.) : Allemande
Jean-Guihen Queyras, violoncelle
Johannes Brahms
Trio avec piano en ut Maj. op.87 (extr.) : Allegro
Nicholas Angelich, piano
Renaud Capuçon, violon
Gautier Capuçon, violoncelle
Gioacchino Rossini
Le barbier de Séville (extr.) : Air de Rosine (Acte I)
Elsa Dreisig, soprano
Orchestre national de Montpellier
Michael Schonwandt, dir.
Claude Debussy
3 mélodies (extr.) : La mer est plus belle que les cathédrales
Stephane Degout, baryton
Alain Planès, piano
Georg Friedrich Haendel
Alexandre le Grand, HWV 21 (extr.) : Brilla nell'alma
Sandrine Piau, soprano
Les Talens lyriques
Christophe Rousset, dir.
Astor Piazzola
Las cuatro estaciones portenas : Otono porteno (arrangement pour guitare)
Thiabaut Garcia, guitare
Francis Poulenc
Sonate FP 143 (extr.) : III Ballabile
Astrig Siranossian, violoncelle
Théo Fouchenneret, piano
Franz Liszt
Concerto n°1 en mi bémol Maj. S 124 (extr.) : 3e Mouvement
Alexandre Kantorow, piano
Tapiola Sinfonietta
Jean-Jacques Kantorow, dir.
Darius Milhaud
La bien-aimée op.101
Orchestre national d'Ile de France
Enrique Mazzola, dir.
- Aurélie MoreauProduction