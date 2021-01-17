Le Concertgebouw d’Amsterdam et ses invités
L’Orchestre du Concertgebouw d’Amsterdam n’a connu que six directeurs musicaux depuis sa fondation. Mais il a parallèlement cultivé des relations avec un petit nombre de chefs invités qui ont contribué à élargir l’horizon musical fixé par ses patrons.
Générique de l'émission :
Serge Prokofiev
Roméo et Juliette : « danse »
Orchestre Philharmonique d’Oslo
Direction Mariss Jansons
CD EMI
Programmation musicale
Maurice Ravel
Daphnis et Chloé, « danse générale »
Orchestre du Concertgebouw d’Amsterdam
Direction : Pierre Monteux
Music and Arts. Enr. 23.6.1955 au Concertgebouw
Hector Berlioz
Symphonie fantastique, 2emvt « Un bal »
Orchestre du Concertgebouw d’Amsterdam
Direction : Pierre Monteux
Cascavelle. Enr. 1962 à Vienne
Gustav Mahler
Kindertotenlieder, « Nunwill die Sonn’ sohell aufgeh’n »
Kathleen Ferrier (contralto)
Orchestre du Concertgebouw d’Amsterdam
Direction : Otto Klemperer
Testament. Enr. 12.7.1951 au Concertgebouw
Gustav Mahler
Symphonie n°4, 1emvt « Bedächtig »
Orchestre du Concertgebouw d’Amsterdam
Direction : Bruno Walter
Radio Nederland. Enr. 6.6.1952 au Kurhaus de Scheveningen
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Symphonie n°29 en la majeur K 201, 1emvt « allegro moderato »
Orchestre du Concertgebouw d’Amsterdam
Direction : Josef Krips
Philips. Enr. 1973
William Walton
Partita pour orchestre, 1emvt « Toccata »
Orchestre du Concertgebouw d’Amsterdam
Direction : George Szell
Radio Nederland. Enr. 27.11.1958 au Concertgebouw
Piotr Tchaikovski
Casse-Noisette, ouverture
Orchestre du Concertgebouw d’Amsterdam
Direction : Antal Dorati
Philips. Enr. 1975
Dmitri Chostakovitch
Symphonie n°6, finale « presto »
Orchestre du Concertgebouw d’Amsterdam
Direction : KirillKondrachine
Philips. Enr. 21.1.1968 au Concertgebouw
Jean Sibelius
Symphonie n°6 en ré mineur op.104, 2emvt « poco vivace »
Orchestre du Concertgebouw d’Amsterdam
Direction : Sir Colin Davis
RCO Live. Enr. 20.1.1983 au Concertgebouw
Maurice Ravel
Ma mère l’Oye, « Jardin féerique »
Orchestre du Concertgebouw d’Amsterdam
Direction : Carlo Maria Giulini
Sony Classical. Enr. 1989
Anton Bruckner
Symphonie n°3, 3emvt « ziemlichschnell »
Orchestre du Concertgebouw d’Amsterdam
Direction : Kurt Sanderling
RCO Live. Enr. 8.11.1996 au Concertgebouw
Gustav Mahler
Symphonie n°4, finale « Dashimmlische Leben »
Helmut Wittek (soprano garçon)
Orchestre du Concertgebouw d’Amsterdam
Direction : Leonard Bernstein
DG. Enr. 1987
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Ouverture du Directeur de théâtre
Orchestre du Concertgebouw d’Amsterdam
Direction : Nikolaus Harnoncourt
Teldec. Enr. 1986
Franz Schubert
Symphonie n°3 en ré majeur D.200, 3emvt « allegretto »
Orchestre du Concertgebouw d’Amsterdam
Direction : Ivan Fischer
RCO Live. Enr. 23.4.2010 au Concertgebouw
Jean Sébastien Bach
Passion selon St Matthieu, chœur d’introduction
Chœur de la radio néerlandaise
Orchestre du Concertgebouw d’Amsterdam
Direction : Eugen Jochum
Philips. Enr. 1965
- Christian MerlinProduction
- Marie GroutRéalisation
- Soizic NoëlCollaboration