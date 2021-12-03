Programmation musicale
Vendredi 3 décembre 2021
Vincent d’Indy (3/3)
Compositeur fécond et personnage controversé ; créateur de la Schola Cantorum, Vincent d'Indy était aussi un enseignant exceptionnel. Nous explorons toutes ces facettes en un portrait musical qui se déroulera en trois épisodes.
Partisan de l'harmonie, Vincent d'Indy n'adhérait guère aux esthétiques de Béla Bartok, Gustav Mahler ou Arnold Schönberg, mais il imprima malgré tout un caractère novateur et durable à la musique française. Les œuvres de sa dernière période créatrice, dite « période d'Agay », témoignent d'une grande faculté de renouvellement, saluée par l'ensemble de la critique de l'époque, car il a su en même temps amorcer le retour vers le passé et encourager les tendances porteuses d’avenir.
La programmation musicale :
- 13h30Vincent D'Indycompositeur, Vincent D'Indyauteur
Lied maritimePhilippe Jaroussky : Haute-contre, Jérôme Ducros : PianoAlbum Opium Label Virgin Classics (216621 2) Année 2009
- 13h34Vincent D'Indycompositeur
Symphonie sur un chant montagnard français en Sol Maj op 25 (Symphonie cévenole) : 3. Animé - pour piano et orchestreMarek Janowski : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France, Catherine Collard : PianoAlbum Vincent d'Indy : Symphonie op 25 et Jour d'été à la montagne Label Musifrance (2292-45821-2) Année 1992
- 13h42Vincent D'Indycompositeur
Lied op 19Thierry Fischer : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National de la BBC Du Pays De Galles, Lawrence Power : Alto (instrument)Album Vincent d'Indy : Wallenstein et autres oeuvres pour ochestre Label Hyperion (HYPE CDA67690) Année 2009
- 13h51Vincent D'Indycompositeur
L'Etranger op 53 : Introduction symphonique (Acte II) (instrumental)Lawrence Foster : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National De Montpellier, Frank Markowitsch, Agathe Valerie Sainte, Cassandre Berthon, Ludovic Tézier, Marius Brenciu, Nona Javakhidze, Benedicte Roussenq, Franck Bard, Fabienne Werquin, Pietro Palazy, DiversAlbum Vincent d'Indy : L'étranger (intégrale) Label Accord (4810078)
- 13h57Vincent D'Indycompositeur, Vincent D'Indyauteur
L'Etranger op 53 : Le bateau O hé (Acte II Sc 3) Choeur L'Etranger Vita et un vieux marinLawrence Foster : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National De Montpellier, Choeur De Radio France, Cassandre Berthon : Soprano, Vita, Ludovic Tézier : Baryton, L'Etranger, Florent Mbia : Basse, Un vieux marinAlbum Vincent d'Indy : L'étranger (intégrale) Label Accord (4810078)
- 14h05Vincent D'Indycompositeur
Jour d'été à la montagne op 61 : 3. SoirMarek Janowski : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio FranceAlbum Vincent d'Indy : Symphonie op 25 et Jour d'été à la montagne Label Musifrance (2292-45821-2) Année 1992
- 14h16Vincent D'Indycompositeur
Souvenirs op 62 : 4. Animé - poème pour orchestreRumon Gamba : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique D'IslandeAlbum Vincent d'Indy : Oeuvres symphoniques vol 1 Label Chandos (CHAN 10464) Année 2008
- 14h23Vincent D'Indycompositeur
Poème des rivages op 77 : 2. La joie du bleu profond. Miramar de Mallorca (Méditerranée)Georges Prêtre : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De Monte-CarloAlbum Georges Prêtre : The symphonic recordings / CD 13 Label Erato (0190295953522/13) Année 2016
