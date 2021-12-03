Arabesques
Programmation musicale
Arabesques
Par François-Xavier Szymczak
du lundi au vendredi à 13h30Musique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Vendredi 3 décembre 2021
1h 28mn

Vincent d’Indy (3/3)

Compositeur fécond et personnage controversé ; créateur de la Schola Cantorum, Vincent d'Indy était aussi un enseignant exceptionnel. Nous explorons toutes ces facettes en un portrait musical qui se déroulera en trois épisodes.

Vincent d’Indy (3/3)
Vincent D'Indy (1851-1931), © Getty / Universal History Archive

Partisan de l'harmonie, Vincent d'Indy n'adhérait guère aux esthétiques de Béla Bartok, Gustav Mahler ou Arnold Schönberg, mais il imprima malgré tout un caractère novateur et durable à la musique française. Les œuvres de sa dernière période créatrice, dite « période d'Agay », témoignent d'une grande faculté de renouvellement, saluée par l'ensemble de la critique de l'époque, car il a su en même temps amorcer le retour vers le passé et encourager les tendances porteuses d’avenir.

La programmation musicale :
  • 13h30
    Lied maritime - PHILIPPE JAROUSSKY
    Vincent D'Indycompositeur, Vincent D'Indyauteur

    Lied maritime

    Philippe Jaroussky : Haute-contre, Jérôme Ducros : Piano
    Album Opium Label Virgin Classics (216621 2) Année 2009
  • 13h34
    Symphonie sur un chant montagnard français en Sol Maj op 25 (Symphonie cévenole) : 3. Animé - pour piano et orchestre - CATHERINE COLLARD
    Vincent D'Indycompositeur

    Symphonie sur un chant montagnard français en Sol Maj op 25 (Symphonie cévenole) : 3. Animé - pour piano et orchestre

    Marek Janowski : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France, Catherine Collard : Piano
    Album Vincent d'Indy : Symphonie op 25 et Jour d'été à la montagne Label Musifrance (2292-45821-2) Année 1992
  • 13h42
    Lied op 19 - LAWRENCE POWER
    Vincent D'Indycompositeur

    Lied op 19

    Thierry Fischer : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National de la BBC Du Pays De Galles, Lawrence Power : Alto (instrument)
    Album Vincent d'Indy : Wallenstein et autres oeuvres pour ochestre Label Hyperion (HYPE CDA67690) Année 2009
  • 13h51
    L'Etranger op 53 : Introduction symphonique (Acte II) (instrumental) - FRANK MARKOWITSCH
    Vincent D'Indycompositeur

    L'Etranger op 53 : Introduction symphonique (Acte II) (instrumental)

    Lawrence Foster : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National De Montpellier, Frank Markowitsch, Agathe Valerie Sainte, Cassandre Berthon, Ludovic Tézier, Marius Brenciu, Nona Javakhidze, Benedicte Roussenq, Franck Bard, Fabienne Werquin, Pietro Palazy, Divers
    Album Vincent d'Indy : L'étranger (intégrale) Label Accord (4810078)
  • 13h57
    L'Etranger op 53 : Le bateau O hé (Acte II Sc 3) Choeur L'Etranger Vita et un vieux marin - FRANK MARKOWITSCH
    Vincent D'Indycompositeur, Vincent D'Indyauteur

    L'Etranger op 53 : Le bateau O hé (Acte II Sc 3) Choeur L'Etranger Vita et un vieux marin

    Lawrence Foster : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National De Montpellier, Choeur De Radio France, Cassandre Berthon : Soprano, Vita, Ludovic Tézier : Baryton, L'Etranger, Florent Mbia : Basse, Un vieux marin
    Album Vincent d'Indy : L'étranger (intégrale) Label Accord (4810078)
  • 14h05
    Jour d'été à la montagne op 61 : 3. Soir
    Vincent D'Indycompositeur

    Jour d'été à la montagne op 61 : 3. Soir

    Marek Janowski : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France
    Album Vincent d'Indy : Symphonie op 25 et Jour d'été à la montagne Label Musifrance (2292-45821-2) Année 1992
  • 14h16
    Souvenirs op.62 - poème pour orchestre : 4. animé
    Vincent D'Indycompositeur

    Souvenirs op 62 : 4. Animé - poème pour orchestre

    Rumon Gamba : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique D'Islande
    Album Vincent d'Indy : Oeuvres symphoniques vol 1 Label Chandos (CHAN 10464) Année 2008
  • 14h23
    Poème des rivages op 77 : La joie du bleu profond
    Vincent D'Indycompositeur

    Poème des rivages op 77 : 2. La joie du bleu profond. Miramar de Mallorca (Méditerranée)

    Georges Prêtre : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De Monte-Carlo
    Album Georges Prêtre : The symphonic recordings / CD 13 Label Erato (0190295953522/13) Année 2016
L'équipe de l'émission :
1h 28mn
émission précédente
Vincent d’Indy (2/3)
jeudi 2 décembre 2021 Vincent d’Indy (2/3)