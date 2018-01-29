Arabesques
Mardi 20 février 2018
1h 58mn

Tanti auguri Riccardo Chailly ! Riccardo Chailly et le Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam (2/5)

Tanti auguri Riccardo Chailly ! Riccardo Chailly et le Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam (2/5)
Riccardo Chailly (1986), © Getty / Frans Schellekens / Redferns

Alfred Schnittke
Concerto grosso n°3 : Allegro
Ronald Brautigam, clavecin
Viktor Liberman et Jaap Van Zweden, violons
Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam
Riccardo Chailly, direction
Decca 430698-2

Paul Hindemith
Kammermusik n°3 pour violoncelle et 10 instruments opus 36 n°2 : Lebhaft und lustig
Lynn Harrell, violoncelle
Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam
Riccardo Chailly, direction
Decca 433816-2

Robert Schumann
Symphonie n°2 en Ut Majeur opus 61 : Sostenuto assai - Allegro ma non troppo
Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam
Riccardo Chailly, direction
Decca 433486-2

Anton Bruckner
Symphonie n°5 en Si bémol Majeur WAB 105 : Scherzo
Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam
Riccardo Chailly, direction
Decca 433819-2

Arnold Schoenberg
5 pièces pour orchestre opus 16 : Farben (Sommermorgen an einem See)
Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam
Riccardo Chailly, direction
Decca 433151-2

Anton Webern
Im Sommerwind - pour orchestre
Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam
Riccardo Chailly, direction
Decca 436467-2

Franz Liszt
Eine Faust-Symphonie S 108 : Méphistophélès
Hans Peter Blochwitz, ténor
Groot Omroepkoor, chœur
Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam
Riccardo Chailly, direction
Decca 436359-2

Alexander Von Zemlinsky / Rabindranath Tagore
Symphonie lyrique opus 18 : Ich bin friedlos
Håkan Hagegård, baryton
Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam
Riccardo Chailly, direction
Decca 443569-2

Igor Stravinsky
Scherzo fantastique pour orchestre opus 3
Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam
Riccardo Chailly, direction
Decca 443703-2

Nicolas Rimski-Korsakov
Shéhérazade opus 35 : La mer et le vaisseau de Sindbad
Jaap Van Zweden, violon
Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam
Riccardo Chailly, direction
Decca 443703-2

