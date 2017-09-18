Programmation musicale
Arabesques
du lundi au vendredi de 14h à 16hMusique classique
Vendredi 13 octobre 2017
Schubert symphonique (5/5)
La programmation musicale :
14:02
Franz Schubert
Symphonie n°4 en ut min D 417 (Tragique) : 3. MenuetArmin Jordan, Orchestre Symphonique De BâleALBUM : Franz Schubert : Symphonies n°4 et 8LABEL : ERATO
14:07
Franz Schubert
Sei mir gegrüsst op 20 n°1 D 741Peter Schreier, Walter OlbertzALBUM : Franz Schubert : Lieder / CD 3LABEL : BERLIN CLASSICSANNÉE : 2015
14:12
Franz Schubert
Symphonie n°8 en si min D 759 : Allegro moderatoPhilippe Jordan, Orchestre Symphonique De VienneALBUM : Franz Schubert : Symphonies D 759 et 944LABEL : WIENER SYMPHONIKERANNÉE : 2015
14:24
Franz Schubert
Symphonie n°8 en si min D 759 : Andante con motoPhilippe Jordan, Orchestre Symphonique De VienneALBUM : Franz Schubert : Symphonies D 759 et 944LABEL : WIENER SYMPHONIKERANNÉE : 2015
14:37
Franz Schubert
Symphonie n°8 en si min D 759 (Symphonie inachevée) : 3. AllegroCharles Mackerras, Orchestra Of The Age Of EnlightmentALBUM : Franz Schubert : Symphonies n°5 et 8LABEL : VIRGINANNÉE : 1992
14:45
Franz Schubert
Auf dem Wasser zu singen op 72 D 774Barbara Bonney, Geoffrey ParsonsALBUM : Franz Schubert : LiederLABEL : TELDECANNÉE : 1994
14:51
Franz Schubert
Symphonie n°9 en Ut Maj D 944 : Andante - Allegro ma non troppoPhilippe Jordan, Orchestre Symphonique De VienneALBUM : Franz Schubert : Symphonies D 759 et 944LABEL : WIENER SYMPHONIKERANNÉE : 2015
L'équipe de l'émission :
- François-Xavier SzymczakProduction
- Céline ParfenoffRéalisation
- Nelly PortalCollaboration
émission précédentejeudi 12 octobre 2017
Schubert symphonique (4/5)
1h 58mn
émission suivantelundi 16 octobre 2017
Etienne-Nicolas Méhul (1/5)
1h 58mn