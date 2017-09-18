Arabesques
Programmation musicale
Arabesques
Par François-Xavier Szymczak
du lundi au vendredi de 14h à 16hMusique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Vendredi 13 octobre 2017
1h 58mn

Schubert symphonique (5/5)

Schubert symphonique (5/5)
Franz Schubert, © Getty / Leemage
La programmation musicale :
    14:02
    Franz Schubert

    Symphonie n°4 en ut min D 417 (Tragique) : 3. Menuet

    Armin Jordan, Orchestre Symphonique De BâleALBUM : Franz Schubert : Symphonies n°4 et 8LABEL : ERATO
    Symphonie n°4 en ut min D 417 (Tragique) : 3. Menuet
    14:07
    Franz Schubert

    Sei mir gegrüsst op 20 n°1 D 741

    Peter Schreier, Walter OlbertzALBUM : Franz Schubert : Lieder / CD 3LABEL : BERLIN CLASSICSANNÉE : 2015
    Sei mir gegrüsst op 20 n°1 D 741
    14:12
    Franz Schubert

    Symphonie n°8 en si min D 759 : Allegro moderato

    Philippe Jordan, Orchestre Symphonique De VienneALBUM : Franz Schubert : Symphonies D 759 et 944LABEL : WIENER SYMPHONIKERANNÉE : 2015
    Symphonie n°8 en si min D 759 : Allegro moderato
    14:24
    Franz Schubert

    Symphonie n°8 en si min D 759 : Andante con moto

    Philippe Jordan, Orchestre Symphonique De VienneALBUM : Franz Schubert : Symphonies D 759 et 944LABEL : WIENER SYMPHONIKERANNÉE : 2015
    Symphonie n°8 en si min D 759 : Andante con moto
    14:37
    Franz Schubert

    Symphonie n°8 en si min D 759 (Symphonie inachevée) : 3. Allegro

    Charles Mackerras, Orchestra Of The Age Of EnlightmentALBUM : Franz Schubert : Symphonies n°5 et 8LABEL : VIRGINANNÉE : 1992
    Symphonie n°8 en si min D 759 (Symphonie inachevée) : 3. Allegro
    14:45
    Franz Schubert

    Auf dem Wasser zu singen op 72 D 774

    Barbara Bonney, Geoffrey ParsonsALBUM : Franz Schubert : LiederLABEL : TELDECANNÉE : 1994
    Auf dem Wasser zu singen op 72 D 774
    14:51
    Franz Schubert

    Symphonie n°9 en Ut Maj D 944 : Andante - Allegro ma non troppo

    Philippe Jordan, Orchestre Symphonique De VienneALBUM : Franz Schubert : Symphonies D 759 et 944LABEL : WIENER SYMPHONIKERANNÉE : 2015
    Symphonie n°9 en Ut Maj D 944 : Andante - Allegro ma non troppo
L'équipe de l'émission :
Mots clés :
émission précédente
jeudi 12 octobre 2017
1h 58mn
Schubert symphonique (4/5)
émission suivante
lundi 16 octobre 2017
1h 58mn
Etienne-Nicolas Méhul (1/5)