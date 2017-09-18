Arabesques
Jeudi 12 octobre 2017
1h 58mn

Schubert symphonique (4/5)

Schubert symphonique (4/5)
Franz Schubert, © Getty / Leemage

Schubert symphonique (4/5)

La programmation musicale :
    14:03
    Franz Schubert

    Symphonie n°10 en Ré Maj D 936a : Andante

    Neville Marriner, Academy Of Saint Martin In The FieldsALBUM : Franz Schubert : Symphonies n°7 à 10 et fragments symphoniquesLABEL : PHILIPS
    Symphonie n°10 en Ré Maj D 936a : Andante
    14:15
    Franz Schubert

    Sonate pour piano n°13 en La Maj op posth 120 D 664 : 1. Allegro moderato

    Philippe CassardALBUM : Franz Schubert : Sonates pour pianoLABEL : AMBROISIEANNÉE : 2002
    Sonate pour piano n°13 en La Maj op posth 120 D 664 : 1. Allegro moderato
    14:24
    Franz Schubert

    Die Götter Griechenlands D 677

    Matthias Goerne, Ingo MetzmacherALBUM : Franz Schubert : HeliopolisLABEL : HARMONIA MUNDIANNÉE : 2009
    Die Götter Griechenlands D 677
    14:29
    Franz Schubert

    Messe n°5 en La bémol Maj D 678 : Sanctus

    Wolfgang Sawallisch, Staatskapelle De Dresde, Choeur De La Radio De LeipzigALBUM : Franz Schubert : Messes n°5 et 6LABEL : NEWTONANNÉE : 2011
    Messe n°5 en La bémol Maj D 678 : Sanctus
    14:33
    Franz Schubert

    Messe n°5 en La bémol Maj D 678 : Benedictus

    Wolfgang Sawallisch, Staatskapelle De Dresde, Choeur De La Radio De Leipzig, Helen Donath, Ingeborg Springer, Peter SchreierALBUM : Franz Schubert : Messes n°5 et 6LABEL : NEWTONANNÉE : 2011
    Messe n°5 en La bémol Maj D 678 : Benedictus
    14:38
    Franz Schubert

    Quatuor à cordes n°12 en ut min D 703 : Allegro assai

    Quatuor EmersonALBUM : Emerson String Quartet : Complete recordings on Deutsche Grammophon / CD 6LABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)ANNÉE : 2016
    14:47
    Franz Schubert

    Quatuor à cordes n°12 en ut min D 703 : Andante (fragment)

    Quatuor EmersonALBUM : Emerson String Quartet : Complete recordings on Deutsche Grammophon / CD 6LABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)ANNÉE : 2016
    Quatuor à cordes n°12 en ut min D 703 : Andante (fragment)
