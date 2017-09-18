Programmation musicale
Jeudi 12 octobre 2017
Schubert symphonique (4/5)
Schubert symphonique (4/5)
La programmation musicale :
14:03
Franz Schubert
Symphonie n°10 en Ré Maj D 936a : AndanteNeville Marriner, Academy Of Saint Martin In The FieldsALBUM : Franz Schubert : Symphonies n°7 à 10 et fragments symphoniquesLABEL : PHILIPS
14:15
Franz Schubert
Sonate pour piano n°13 en La Maj op posth 120 D 664 : 1. Allegro moderatoPhilippe CassardALBUM : Franz Schubert : Sonates pour pianoLABEL : AMBROISIEANNÉE : 2002
14:24
Franz Schubert
Die Götter Griechenlands D 677Matthias Goerne, Ingo MetzmacherALBUM : Franz Schubert : HeliopolisLABEL : HARMONIA MUNDIANNÉE : 2009
14:29
Franz Schubert
Messe n°5 en La bémol Maj D 678 : SanctusWolfgang Sawallisch, Staatskapelle De Dresde, Choeur De La Radio De LeipzigALBUM : Franz Schubert : Messes n°5 et 6LABEL : NEWTONANNÉE : 2011
14:33
Franz Schubert
Messe n°5 en La bémol Maj D 678 : BenedictusWolfgang Sawallisch, Staatskapelle De Dresde, Choeur De La Radio De Leipzig, Helen Donath, Ingeborg Springer, Peter SchreierALBUM : Franz Schubert : Messes n°5 et 6LABEL : NEWTONANNÉE : 2011
14:38
Franz Schubert
Quatuor à cordes n°12 en ut min D 703 : Allegro assaiQuatuor EmersonALBUM : Emerson String Quartet : Complete recordings on Deutsche Grammophon / CD 6LABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)ANNÉE : 2016
14:47
Franz Schubert
Quatuor à cordes n°12 en ut min D 703 : Andante (fragment)Quatuor EmersonALBUM : Emerson String Quartet : Complete recordings on Deutsche Grammophon / CD 6LABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)ANNÉE : 2016
L'équipe de l'émission :
- François-Xavier SzymczakProduction
- Céline ParfenoffRéalisation
- Nelly PortalCollaboration
