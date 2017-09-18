Programmation musicale
Mercredi 11 octobre 2017
Schubert symphonique (3/5)
La programmation musicale :
14:01
Franz Schubert
Konzertstück pour violon et orchestre en Ré Maj D 345Pinchas Zukerman, Orchestre De Chambre De Saint PaulALBUM : Pinchas Zukerman interprète des oeuvres pour violon et orchestreLABEL : PHILIPSANNÉE : 1986
14:13
Franz Schubert
Rastlose Liebe op 5 n°1 D 138Bernarda Fink, Gerold HuberALBUM : Franz Schubert : LiederLABEL : HARMONIA MUNDIANNÉE : 2008
14:14
Franz Schubert
An den Mond op 57 n°3 D 193Bernarda Fink, Gerold HuberALBUM : Franz Schubert : LiederLABEL : HARMONIA MUNDIANNÉE : 2008
14:18
Franz Schubert
An die Nachtigall op posth 172 n°3 D 196Bernarda Fink, Gerold HuberALBUM : Franz Schubert : LiederLABEL : HARMONIA MUNDIANNÉE : 2008
14:22
Franz Schubert
Symphonie nº5 en Si bémol Maj D 485 : AllegroThomas Beecham, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra De LondresALBUM : Schubert / Symphonies n°3 - 5 - 6 / BeechamLABEL : EMIANNÉE : 1989
14:27
Franz Schubert
Symphonie nº5 en Si bémol Maj D 485 : Andante con motoThomas Beecham, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra De LondresALBUM : Schubert / Symphonies n°3 - 5 - 6 / BeechamLABEL : EMIANNÉE : 1989
14:36
Franz Schubert
Symphonie nº5 en Si bémol Maj D 485 : Menuette (allegro molto) & trioThomas Beecham, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra De LondresALBUM : Schubert / Symphonies n°3 - 5 - 6 / BeechamLABEL : EMIANNÉE : 1989
