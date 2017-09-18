Arabesques
Par François-Xavier Szymczak
du lundi au vendredi de 14h à 16hMusique classique
Mercredi 11 octobre 2017
1h 58mn

Schubert symphonique (3/5)

Franz Schubert, © Getty / Leemage
La programmation musicale :
    14:01
    Franz Schubert

    Konzertstück pour violon et orchestre en Ré Maj D 345

    Pinchas Zukerman, Orchestre De Chambre De Saint PaulALBUM : Pinchas Zukerman interprète des oeuvres pour violon et orchestreLABEL : PHILIPSANNÉE : 1986
    14:13
    Franz Schubert

    Rastlose Liebe op 5 n°1 D 138

    Bernarda Fink, Gerold HuberALBUM : Franz Schubert : LiederLABEL : HARMONIA MUNDIANNÉE : 2008
    14:14
    Franz Schubert

    An den Mond op 57 n°3 D 193

    Bernarda Fink, Gerold HuberALBUM : Franz Schubert : LiederLABEL : HARMONIA MUNDIANNÉE : 2008
    14:18
    Franz Schubert

    An die Nachtigall op posth 172 n°3 D 196

    Bernarda Fink, Gerold HuberALBUM : Franz Schubert : LiederLABEL : HARMONIA MUNDIANNÉE : 2008
    14:22
    Franz Schubert

    Symphonie nº5 en Si bémol Maj D 485 : Allegro

    Thomas Beecham, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra De LondresALBUM : Schubert / Symphonies n°3 - 5 - 6 / BeechamLABEL : EMIANNÉE : 1989
    14:27
    Franz Schubert

    Symphonie nº5 en Si bémol Maj D 485 : Andante con moto

    Thomas Beecham, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra De LondresALBUM : Schubert / Symphonies n°3 - 5 - 6 / BeechamLABEL : EMIANNÉE : 1989
    14:36
    Franz Schubert

    Symphonie nº5 en Si bémol Maj D 485 : Menuette (allegro molto) & trio

    Thomas Beecham, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra De LondresALBUM : Schubert / Symphonies n°3 - 5 - 6 / BeechamLABEL : EMIANNÉE : 1989
