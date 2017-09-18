Schubert symphonique (2/5)

Arabesques
Par François-Xavier Szymczak
du lundi au vendredi de 14h à 16hMusique classique
Mardi 10 octobre 2017
1h 58mn

Franz Schubert, © Getty / Leemage
La programmation musicale :
    14:02
    Franz Schubert

    Die vierjährige Posten : Ouverture

    Christoph Spering, Das Neue OrchesterALBUM : Franz Schubert : Die vierjährige Posten et Die ZwillingsbrüderLABEL : PHEDANNÉE : 2008
    Die vierjährige Posten : Ouverture
    14:11
    Franz Schubert

    Schäfers Klagelied op 3 n°1 D 121

    Werner Güra, Christoph BernerALBUM : Franz Schubert : SchwanengesangLABEL : HARMONIA MUNDI
    Schäfers Klagelied op 3 n°1 D 121
    14:14
    Franz Schubert

    Heidenröslein op 3 n°3 D 257

    Werner Güra, Christoph BernerALBUM : Franz Schubert : Wilkommen und Abschied et autres LiederLABEL : HARMONIA MUNDIANNÉE : 2012
    Heidenröslein op 3 n°3 D 257
    14:16
    Franz Schubert

    3 Lieder op 4 : Wandrers Nachtlied D 224 op 4 nº3

    Werner Güra, Christoph BernerALBUM : Franz Schubert : Wilkommen und Abschied et autres LiederLABEL : HARMONIA MUNDIANNÉE : 2012
    3 Lieder op 4 : Wandrers Nachtlied D 224 op 4 nº3
    14:20
    Franz Schubert

    Quatuor à cordes n°8 en Si bémol Maj op 168 D 112 : Allegro ma non troppo

    Quatuor VoceALBUM : Franz Schubert : Quatuors à cordesLABEL : NASCORANNÉE : 2009
    Quatuor à cordes n°8 en Si bémol Maj op 168 D 112 : Allegro ma non troppo
    14:31
    Franz Schubert

    Symphonie n°3 en Ré Maj D 200 : 1. Adagio maestoso - Allegro con brio

    Carlos Kleiber, Orchestre Philharmonique De VienneALBUM : Franz Schubert : Symphonies n°3 et 8LABEL : DGG
    Symphonie n°3 en Ré Maj D 200 : 1. Adagio maestoso - Allegro con brio
