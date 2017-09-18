Programmation musicale
Arabesques
du lundi au vendredi de 14h à 16hMusique classique
Mardi 10 octobre 2017
Schubert symphonique (2/5)
La programmation musicale :
14:02
Franz Schubert
Die vierjährige Posten : OuvertureChristoph Spering, Das Neue OrchesterALBUM : Franz Schubert : Die vierjährige Posten et Die ZwillingsbrüderLABEL : PHEDANNÉE : 2008
14:11
Franz Schubert
Schäfers Klagelied op 3 n°1 D 121Werner Güra, Christoph BernerALBUM : Franz Schubert : SchwanengesangLABEL : HARMONIA MUNDI
14:14
Franz Schubert
Heidenröslein op 3 n°3 D 257Werner Güra, Christoph BernerALBUM : Franz Schubert : Wilkommen und Abschied et autres LiederLABEL : HARMONIA MUNDIANNÉE : 2012
14:16
Franz Schubert
3 Lieder op 4 : Wandrers Nachtlied D 224 op 4 nº3Werner Güra, Christoph BernerALBUM : Franz Schubert : Wilkommen und Abschied et autres LiederLABEL : HARMONIA MUNDIANNÉE : 2012
14:20
Franz Schubert
Quatuor à cordes n°8 en Si bémol Maj op 168 D 112 : Allegro ma non troppoQuatuor VoceALBUM : Franz Schubert : Quatuors à cordesLABEL : NASCORANNÉE : 2009
14:31
Franz Schubert
Symphonie n°3 en Ré Maj D 200 : 1. Adagio maestoso - Allegro con brioCarlos Kleiber, Orchestre Philharmonique De VienneALBUM : Franz Schubert : Symphonies n°3 et 8LABEL : DGG
L'équipe de l'émission :
- François-Xavier SzymczakProduction
- Céline ParfenoffRéalisation
- Nelly PortalCollaboration
émission précédentelundi 9 octobre 2017
Schubert symphonique (1/5)
1h 58mn
émission suivantemercredi 11 octobre 2017
Schubert symphonique (3/5)
1h 58mn