Programmation musicale
Arabesques
du lundi au vendredi de 14h à 16hMusique classique
Lundi 9 octobre 2017
Schubert symphonique (1/5)
La programmation musicale :
14:02
Franz Schubert
Der Teufel als Hydraulicus ouverture D 4 (Le diable comme Hydraulicus ) - pour la pièce éponyme d'AlbrechtManfred Huss, Haydn Sinfonietta De VienneALBUM : Franz Schubert : Ouvertures d'opérasLABEL : BISANNÉE : 2012
14:07
Franz Schubert
Fantaisie pour piano à 4 mains en Sol Maj D 1Yaara Tal, Andreas GroethuysenALBUM : Franz Schubert : Musique pour piano à 4 mains / vol 4LABEL : SONYANNÉE : 1996
14:15
Franz Schubert
Des Mädchens Klage D 6 (1ère version)Christine SchÄfer, Irwin GageALBUM : Franz Schubert : LiederLABEL : ORFEOANNÉE : 1997
14:21
Franz Schubert
Der Spiegelritter D 11Christian Benda, Orchestre Symphonique De PragueALBUM : Franz Schubert : Intégrale des ouvertures / vol 1LABEL : NAXOSANNÉE : 2009
L'équipe de l'émission :
- François-Xavier SzymczakProduction
- Céline ParfenoffRéalisation
- Nelly PortalCollaboration
émission précédentevendredi 6 octobre 2017
émission suivantemardi 10 octobre 2017