Arabesques
Programmation musicale
Arabesques
Par François-Xavier Szymczak
du lundi au vendredi de 14h à 16hMusique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Lundi 9 octobre 2017
1h 58mn

Schubert symphonique (1/5)

Schubert symphonique (1/5)
Franz Schubert, © Getty / Leemage
La programmation musicale :
    14:02
    Franz Schubert

    Der Teufel als Hydraulicus ouverture D 4 (Le diable comme Hydraulicus ) - pour la pièce éponyme d'Albrecht

    Manfred Huss, Haydn Sinfonietta De VienneALBUM : Franz Schubert : Ouvertures d'opérasLABEL : BISANNÉE : 2012
    Der Teufel als Hydraulicus ouverture D 4 (Le diable comme Hydraulicus ) - pour la pièce éponyme d'Albrecht
    14:07
    Franz Schubert

    Fantaisie pour piano à 4 mains en Sol Maj D 1

    Yaara Tal, Andreas GroethuysenALBUM : Franz Schubert : Musique pour piano à 4 mains / vol 4LABEL : SONYANNÉE : 1996
    Fantaisie pour piano à 4 mains en Sol Maj D 1
    14:15
    Franz Schubert

    Des Mädchens Klage D 6 (1ère version)

    Christine SchÄfer, Irwin GageALBUM : Franz Schubert : LiederLABEL : ORFEOANNÉE : 1997
    Des Mädchens Klage D 6 (1ère version)
    14:21
    Franz Schubert

    Der Spiegelritter D 11

    Christian Benda, Orchestre Symphonique De PragueALBUM : Franz Schubert : Intégrale des ouvertures / vol 1LABEL : NAXOSANNÉE : 2009
    Der Spiegelritter D 11
L'équipe de l'émission :
Mots clés :
émission précédente
vendredi 6 octobre 2017
2h
Le jeune Benjamin Britten (5/5)
émission suivante
mardi 10 octobre 2017
2h
Schubert symphonique (2/5)