Riccardo Chailly et le Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam (5/5)
Riccardo Chailly dirige l'Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam dans Bruckner, Mahler, Rossini, Chostakovitch, Edgar Varèse, Leoncavallo, et Stravinsky.
Anton Bruckner
Symphonie n°6 en la Majeur WAB 106 : scherzo
Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam
Riccardo Chailly, direction
Decca 458189-2
Gustav Mahler
Symphonie n°5 en ut dièse mineur : rondo-finale
Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam
Riccardo Chailly, direction
Decca 458860-2
Gioacchino Rossini
Stabat Mater
Barbara Frittoli, soprano
Sonia Ganassi, mezzo-soprano
Giuseppe Sabbatini, ténor
Michele Pertusi, basse
Chœur de la Radio Néerlandaise
Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam
Riccardo Chailly, direction
Decca 460781-2
Dimitri Chostakovitch
Seule opus 26 :
1 Marche / La rue
2 Galop
Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam
Riccardo Chailly, direction
Decca 460792-2
Edgar Varèse, musique
Chou Wen-Chung, arrangeur
Tuning up - reconstitution pour orchestre
Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam
Riccardo Chailly, direction
Decca 4602082
Ruggero Leoncavallo
Paillasse (Acte I, scène 4) :
1 Cammina adagio e li sorprenderai (Tonio, Silvio, Nedda, Canio et Beppe)
2 Recitar mentre preso dal delirio / Vesti la giubba (Récitatif et air de Canio)
Barbara Frittoli, soprano (Nedda)
José Cura, ténor (Canio)
Charles Castronovo, ténor (Beppe)
Simon Keenlyside, baryton (Silvio)
Carlos Alvarez, baryton (Tonio)
Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam
Riccardo Chailly, direction
Decca 467086-2
Anton Bruckner
Symphonie n°8 en ut mineur WAB 108 : finale
Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam
Riccardo Chailly, direction
Decca 466653-2
Gustav Mahler
Symphonie n°4 en sol Majeur : Sehr behaglich / Das himmlische Leben - pour orchestre avec soprano
Barbara Bonney, soprano
Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam
Riccardo Chailly, direction
Decca 466720-2
Igor Stravinsky
Concerto en ré Majeur : Capriccio - pour violon et orchestre
Alexander Kerr, violon
Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam
Riccardo Chailly, direction
RCO Live RCO12004/3
Gustav Mahler
Symphonie n°9 en ré Majeur : rondo - burlesque
Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam
Riccardo Chailly, direction
Decca 475 6191
- François-Xavier SzymczakProduction
- Céline ParfenoffRéalisation
- Nelly PortalCollaboration