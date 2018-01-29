Riccardo Chailly et le Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam (1/5)
Claude Debussy, musique
Maurice Ravel, orchestrateur
Tarentelle styrienne L 77 (69)
Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam
Riccardo Chailly, direction
Decca 4176112
Maurice Ravel
Boléro
Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam
Riccardo Chailly, direction
Decca 4176112
César Franck
Symphonie en ré mineur M 48 : Finale
Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam
Riccardo Chailly, direction
Decca 4174872
Gioacchino Rossini
Le siège de Corinthe : Ouverture
Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam
Riccardo Chailly, direction
RCO Live RCO 08005 13
Anton Dvorak
Carnaval ouverture opus 92 B 169
Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam
Riccardo Chailly, direction
Decca 4210162
Johannes Brahms
Symphonie n°1 en ut mineur opus 68 : Un poco sostenuto - Allegro
Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam
Riccardo Chailly, direction
Decca 4212952
Dimitri Chostakovitch
Concerto n°1 en ut mineur opus 35 - pour piano trompette et cordes :
Moderato
Allegro con brio
Ronald Brautigam, piano
Peter Masseurs, trompette
Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam
Riccardo Chailly, direction
Decca 4337022
Luciano Berio
Sinfonia III. In ruhig fliessender Bewegung
Ensemble Electric Phoenix
Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam
Riccardo Chailly, direction
Decca 4258322
Gustav Mahler
Symphonie n°6 en la mineur (Tragique) : Scherzo
Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam
Riccardo Chailly, direction
Decca 4301652
Johan Wagenaar
Le Cid opus 27 : ouverture
Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam
Riccardo Chailly, direction
Decca 4258332
Vincent Youmans
Dimitri Chostakovitch, Adaptateur
Tahiti trot (tea for two)
Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam
Riccardo Chailly, direction
Decca 4337022
- François-Xavier SzymczakProduction
- Céline ParfenoffRéalisation
- Nelly PortalCollaboration