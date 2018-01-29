Arabesques
Lundi 19 février 2018
1h 58mn

Riccardo Chailly et le Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam (1/5)

Riccardo Chailly (1982), © Getty / Werner Eckelt

Claude Debussy, musique
Maurice Ravel, orchestrateur
Tarentelle styrienne L 77 (69)
Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam
Riccardo Chailly, direction
Decca 4176112

Maurice Ravel
Boléro
Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam
Riccardo Chailly, direction
Decca 4176112

César Franck
Symphonie en ré mineur M 48 : Finale
Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam
Riccardo Chailly, direction
Decca 4174872

Gioacchino Rossini
Le siège de Corinthe : Ouverture
Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam
Riccardo Chailly, direction
RCO Live RCO 08005 13

Anton Dvorak
Carnaval ouverture opus 92 B 169
Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam
Riccardo Chailly, direction
Decca 4210162

Johannes Brahms
Symphonie n°1 en ut mineur opus 68 : Un poco sostenuto - Allegro
Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam
Riccardo Chailly, direction
Decca 4212952

Dimitri Chostakovitch
Concerto n°1 en ut mineur opus 35 - pour piano trompette et cordes :
Moderato
Allegro con brio
Ronald Brautigam, piano
Peter Masseurs, trompette
Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam
Riccardo Chailly, direction
Decca 4337022

Luciano Berio
Sinfonia III. In ruhig fliessender Bewegung
Ensemble Electric Phoenix
Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam
Riccardo Chailly, direction
Decca 4258322

Gustav Mahler
Symphonie n°6 en la mineur (Tragique) : Scherzo
Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam
Riccardo Chailly, direction
Decca 4301652

Johan Wagenaar
Le Cid opus 27 : ouverture
Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam
Riccardo Chailly, direction
Decca 4258332

Vincent Youmans
Dimitri Chostakovitch, Adaptateur
Tahiti trot (tea for two)
Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam
Riccardo Chailly, direction
Decca 4337022

