Arabesques
Programmation musicale
Arabesques
Par François-Xavier Szymczak
du lundi au vendredi à 13h30
Lundi 7 octobre 2019
1h 28mn

Ralph Vaughan Williams, compositeur anglais (1/5)

Ralph Vaughan Williams, compositeur anglais (1/5)
Ralph Vaughan Williams, 1956, © Getty / Hulton-Deutsch Collection/Corbis

Ralph Vaughan Williams (1872-1958) est un compositeur britannique aux multiples facettes : il est à la fois symphoniste, collecteur de chant folklorique, compositeur de musique de film, chef d’orchestre et professeur.

La programmation musicale :
  • 13h30
    Une messe à Cambridge : Credo - pour solistes double choeur mixte orgue et orchestre - MARTIN ENNIS
    Ralph Vaughan Williamscompositeur

    Une messe à Cambridge : Credo - pour solistes double choeur mixte orgue et orchestre

    Alan Tongue : chef d'orchestre, New Queen's Hall Orchestra, The Bach Choir, Martin Ennis : Orgue, Olivia Robinson, Rebecca Lodge
    Album Ralph Vaughan Williams Et Hubert Parry : Une Messe À Cambridge Et Blest Pair Of Sirens Label Albion Records (ALBCD020) Année 2014
  • 13h37
    How can the tree but wither? - Track 12
    Ralph Vaughan Williamscompositeur

    How can the tree but wither ?

    Peter Ash : chef d'orchestre, Downshire Players of London, James Bowman : Contre-ténor, Lord Vaux : auteur
    Label Meridian (CDE 84158)
  • 13h41
    Linden lea - pour mezzo-soprano et piano - JANET BAKER
    Ralph Vaughan Williamscompositeur

    Linden lea - pour mezzo-soprano et piano

    Janet Baker : Mezzo-soprano, Gerald Moore : Piano, William Barnes : auteur
    Album Janet Baker Interprète Parry Stanford Vaughan Williams Et Autres Compositeurs / Cd 18 Label Emi Classics (9038062) Année 2013
  • 13h44
    The house of life : Silent noon - pour baryton et piano - PHILIPPE SLY
    Ralph Vaughan Williamscompositeur

    The house of life : Silent noon - pour baryton et piano

    Philippe Sly : Baryton (voix), Michael Mcmahon : Piano, Dante Gabriel Rossetti : auteur
    Album Philippe Sly : Love' S Minstrels Label Analekta (AN29967) Année 2014
  • 13h49
    Scherzo pour quintette a cordes - ENSEMBLE NASH
    Ralph Vaughan Williamscompositeur

    Scherzo pour quintette à cordes (1904)

    Ensemble Nash
    Album Ralph Vaughan-Williams : Musique De Chambre De 1898 A 1941 Cd2 Label Hyperion (HYPE CDA 67381/2) Année 2002
  • 13h55
    Norfolk rhapsody n°1 en mi min - pour orchestre
    Ralph Vaughan Williamscompositeur

    Norfolk rhapsody n°1 en mi min - pour orchestre

    Mark Elder : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Hallé
    Album English Landscapes / L'orchestre Hallé Interprète Des Oeuvres De Compositeurs Anglais Label Halle Concerts Society (CD HLD 7512) Année 2008
  • 14h07
    A Sea Symphony : The waves - pour soprano baryton choeur mixte et orchestre - HEATHER HARPER
    Ralph Vaughan Williamscompositeur

    A Sea Symphony : 3. The waves - pour soprano baryton choeur mixte et orchestre

    André Prévin : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Choeur Symphonique De Londres, Heather Harper, John Shirley-Quirk, Walt Whitman : auteur
    Album André Previn Conducts Vaughan Williams / Cd 1 Label Rca (88875126952/1) Année 2013
  • 14h16
    The Wasps : Ouverture
    Ralph Vaughan Williamscompositeur

    The wasps : Ouverture

    Constantin Silvestri : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique de Bournemouth
    Album Constantin Silvestri : Complete Emi Recordings / Vol. 14 Label Emi Classics (7233742)
  • 14h25
    A london symphony : Scherzo (nocturne) - allegro vivace
    Ralph Vaughan Williamscompositeur

    A London Symphony : 3. Scherzo (nocturne)

    Adrian Boult : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Londres
    Album A London Symphony / Fantasia Sur Un Theme De Thomas Tallis Label Emi (7640172) Année 2000
  • 14h34
    9 psalm tunes for Archbishop Parker's psalter : 3rd tune : Why fum¿th in fight - pour choeur a cappella
    Thomas Talliscompositeur

    9 psalm tunes for Archbishop Parker's psalter : 3rd tune : Why fum'th in fight - pour choeur a cappella

    Stile Antico
    Album Heavenly Harmonies Label Hm (HMU 807463) Année 2008
  • 14h35
    Fantaisie sur un thème de Thomas Tallis - pour orchestre à cordes
    Ralph Vaughan Williamscompositeur

    Fantaisie sur un thème de Thomas Tallis - pour orchestre à cordes

    Douglas Boyd : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de Chambre d'Europe
    Album Lachrymae Label Warner Classics (2564 60190-2) Année 2004
  • 14h52
    Death of Tintagiles : Prélude - Track 11
    Ralph Vaughan Williamscompositeur

    Death of Tintagiles : Prélude

    Richard Hickox : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres
    Label Chandos (CHAN 9646)
