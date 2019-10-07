Programmation musicale
Arabesques
du lundi au vendredi à 13h30Musique classique
Lundi 7 octobre 2019
Ralph Vaughan Williams, compositeur anglais (1/5)
Ralph Vaughan Williams (1872-1958) est un compositeur britannique aux multiples facettes : il est à la fois symphoniste, collecteur de chant folklorique, compositeur de musique de film, chef d’orchestre et professeur.
Bibliographie
- Ralph Vaughan Williams – Auteur : Marc Vignal
Editeur : Bleu Nuit
La programmation musicale :
- 13h30Ralph Vaughan Williamscompositeur
Une messe à Cambridge : Credo - pour solistes double choeur mixte orgue et orchestreAlan Tongue : chef d'orchestre, New Queen's Hall Orchestra, The Bach Choir, Martin Ennis : Orgue, Olivia Robinson, Rebecca LodgeAlbum Ralph Vaughan Williams Et Hubert Parry : Une Messe À Cambridge Et Blest Pair Of Sirens Label Albion Records (ALBCD020) Année 2014
- 13h37Ralph Vaughan Williamscompositeur
How can the tree but wither ?Peter Ash : chef d'orchestre, Downshire Players of London, James Bowman : Contre-ténor, Lord Vaux : auteurLabel Meridian (CDE 84158)
- 13h41Ralph Vaughan Williamscompositeur
Linden lea - pour mezzo-soprano et pianoJanet Baker : Mezzo-soprano, Gerald Moore : Piano, William Barnes : auteurAlbum Janet Baker Interprète Parry Stanford Vaughan Williams Et Autres Compositeurs / Cd 18 Label Emi Classics (9038062) Année 2013
- 13h44Ralph Vaughan Williamscompositeur
The house of life : Silent noon - pour baryton et pianoPhilippe Sly : Baryton (voix), Michael Mcmahon : Piano, Dante Gabriel Rossetti : auteurAlbum Philippe Sly : Love' S Minstrels Label Analekta (AN29967) Année 2014
- 13h49Ralph Vaughan Williamscompositeur
Scherzo pour quintette à cordes (1904)Ensemble NashAlbum Ralph Vaughan-Williams : Musique De Chambre De 1898 A 1941 Cd2 Label Hyperion (HYPE CDA 67381/2) Année 2002
- 13h55Ralph Vaughan Williamscompositeur
Norfolk rhapsody n°1 en mi min - pour orchestreMark Elder : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre HalléAlbum English Landscapes / L'orchestre Hallé Interprète Des Oeuvres De Compositeurs Anglais Label Halle Concerts Society (CD HLD 7512) Année 2008
- 14h07Ralph Vaughan Williamscompositeur
A Sea Symphony : 3. The waves - pour soprano baryton choeur mixte et orchestreAndré Prévin : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Choeur Symphonique De Londres, Heather Harper, John Shirley-Quirk, Walt Whitman : auteurAlbum André Previn Conducts Vaughan Williams / Cd 1 Label Rca (88875126952/1) Année 2013
- 14h16Ralph Vaughan Williamscompositeur
The wasps : OuvertureConstantin Silvestri : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique de BournemouthAlbum Constantin Silvestri : Complete Emi Recordings / Vol. 14 Label Emi Classics (7233742)
- 14h25Ralph Vaughan Williamscompositeur
A London Symphony : 3. Scherzo (nocturne)Adrian Boult : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de LondresAlbum A London Symphony / Fantasia Sur Un Theme De Thomas Tallis Label Emi (7640172) Année 2000
- 14h34Thomas Talliscompositeur
9 psalm tunes for Archbishop Parker's psalter : 3rd tune : Why fum'th in fight - pour choeur a cappellaStile AnticoAlbum Heavenly Harmonies Label Hm (HMU 807463) Année 2008
- 14h35Ralph Vaughan Williamscompositeur
Fantaisie sur un thème de Thomas Tallis - pour orchestre à cordesDouglas Boyd : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de Chambre d'EuropeAlbum Lachrymae Label Warner Classics (2564 60190-2) Année 2004
- 14h52Ralph Vaughan Williamscompositeur
Death of Tintagiles : PréludeRichard Hickox : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De LondresLabel Chandos (CHAN 9646)
