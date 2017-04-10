Arabesques
Arabesques
Par François-Xavier Szymczak
du lundi au vendredi de 14h à 16hMusique classique
Vendredi 5 mai 2017
1h 58mn

Philippe Herreweghe a 70 ans (5/5)

Philippe Herreweghe a 70 ans (5/5)
Philippe Herreweghe, chef d'orchestre, © Michiel Hendrickx

Jean-Sébastien Bach
Fürchte dich nicht BWV 228
Collegium Vocale de Gand
Philippe Herreweghe, direction
Outhere LPH002

Gustav Mahler
Symphonie n°4 en sol majeur : Ruhevoll
Orchestre des Champs-Elysées
Philippe Herreweghe, direction
Outhere LPH001

Anton Bruckner
Christus factus est
Collegium Vocale de Gand
La Chapelle Royale
Philippe Herreweghe, direction
Harmonia Mundi HMX 2901413.15

Jean-Baptiste Lully
Armide : Passacaille (Acte V, scène 1 - instrumental)
La Chapelle Royale
Philippe Herreweghe, direction
Harmonia Mundi HMX290871718

Frederic Chopin
Concerto n°2 en fa mineur opus 21 : Allegro vivace - pour piano et orchestre
Alexander Lonquich, pianoforte
Orchestre des Champs-Elysées
Philippe Herreweghe, direction
Naradowy Instytut Fyderyka Chopina NIFCCD 031

Antonín Dvořák
Stabat Mater opus 58 B 71 : Stabat mater dolorosa (Quatuor et chœur)
Ilse Eerens, soprano
Michaela Selinger, mezzo-soprano
Maximilian Schmitt, ténor
Florian Boesch, basse
Collegium Vocale de Gand
Royal Flemish Philharmonic
Philippe Herreweghe, direction
Outhere LPH009

Jean-Sébastien Bach
Cantate BWV 29 : Wir danken dir, Gott, wir danken dir
- Sinfonia (Instrumental)
- Wir danken dir, Gott, wir danken dir (Chœur)
- Halleluja, Stärk und Macht (Air de ténor)
- Gottlob! Es geht uns wohl! (Récitatif de basse)
- Gedenk an uns mit deiner Liebe (Air de soprano)
- Vergiß es ferner nicht, mit deiner Hand (Récitatif de haute-contre)
- Halleluja, Stärk und Macht (Air de haute-contre)
- Sei Lob und Preis mit Ehren (Choral)
Collegium Vocale de Gand
Philippe Herreweghe, direction
Harmonia Mundi HMC 901690

Felix Mendelssohn
Le songe d'une nuit d'été opus 61 : Ouverture
Orchestre des Champs-Elysées
Philippe Herreweghe, direction
Harmonia Mundi HMC 901502

