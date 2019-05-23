Arabesques
Programmation musicale
Arabesques
du lundi au vendredi de 14h à 16hMusique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Jeudi 23 mai 2019
1h 58mn

Chamber Orchestra of Europe (4/5)

Chamber Orchestra of Europe (4/5)
Chamber Orchestra of Europe, © Chamber Orchestra of Europe
La programmation musicale :
    14:00
    Henry Purcell, Leopold Stokowski : Arrangeur

    Didon et Enée Z 626 : When I am laid (Acte III) Air de Didon - arrangement pour orchestre à cordes

    Richard Egarr, Orchestre De Chambre D'europe, Henry PurcellLABEL : WARNER CLASSICSANNÉE : 2004
    Didon et Enée Z 626 : When I am laid (Acte III) Air de Didon - arrangement pour orchestre à cordes
    14:06
    Ludwig Van Beethoven

    Triple concerto en Ut Maj op 56 : 3. Rondo alla polacca - pour violon violoncelle piano et orchestre

    Nikolaus Harnoncourt, Orchestre De Chambre D'europe, Pierre Laurent Aimard, Thomas Zehetmair, Clemens HagenALBUM : Pierre Laurent Aimard et Nikolaus Harnoncourt interprètent BeethovenLABEL : WARNER CLASSICSANNÉE : 2004
    Triple concerto en Ut Maj op 56 : 3. Rondo alla polacca - pour violon violoncelle piano et orchestre
    14:20
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

    Concerto pour piano n°15 en Si bémol Maj K 450 : 3. Allegro

    Pierre Laurent Aimard, Orchestre De Chambre D'europeLABEL : WARNER CLASSICSANNÉE : 2005
    Concerto pour piano n°15 en Si bémol Maj K 450 : 3. Allegro
    14:29
    Jean Sébastien Bach

    Concerto brandebourgeois n°5 en Ré Maj BWV 1050 : 3. Allegro

    Orchestre De Chambre D'europe, Daniel Hope, Jaime Martin, Kristian BezuidenhoutLABEL : WARNER CLASSICSANNÉE : 2006
    Concerto brandebourgeois n°5 en Ré Maj BWV 1050 : 3. Allegro
    14:34
    Jean Sébastien Bach

    Double concerto en ut min BWV 1060 - 1. Allegro / Pour hautbois violon cordes et basse continue

    François Leleux, Orchestre De Chambre D'europe, Francois Leleux, Elisabeth BatiashviliLABEL : Sony ClassicalANNÉE : 2007
    Double concerto en ut min BWV 1060 - 1. Allegro / Pour hautbois violon cordes et basse continue
    14:41
    Thomas Adès

    3 studies from Couperin : les tours de passe-passe

    Thomas Adès, Orchestre De Chambre D'europeLABEL : EMI CLASSICSANNÉE : 2010
    3 studies from Couperin : les tours de passe-passe
    14:46
    Felix Mendelssohn

    Octuor à cordes en Mi bémol Maj op 20 : 3. Scherzo

    Daniel HopeLABEL : DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHONANNÉE : 2007
    Octuor à cordes en Mi bémol Maj op 20 : 3. Scherzo
    14:52
    Antonio Vivaldi

    Andromeda liberata : Aria ""sovvente il sole""

    Orchestre De Chambre D'europe, Daniel Hope, Anne Sofie Von OtterLABEL : DGGANNÉE : 2008
    Andromeda liberata : Aria ""sovvente il sole""
    15:03
    George Gershwin

    Porgy and Bess : Clara Clara don't you be downhearted (Acte III Sc 1) Choeur Sporting Life et Maria

    Nikolaus Harnoncourt, Orchestre De Chambre D'europe, Choeur Arnold Schoenberg, Nenad Marinkovic, Jonathan Lemalu, Isabelle Kabatu, Bibiana Nwobilo, Michael Forest, Rodney Clarke, DiversLABEL : SonyANNÉE : 2009
    Porgy and Bess : Clara Clara don't you be downhearted (Acte III Sc 1) Choeur Sporting Life et Maria
    15:09
    George Gershwin

    Porgy and Bess : Summertime an' the livin' is easy (Acte III Sc 1) Bess et Porgy

    Nikolaus Harnoncourt, Orchestre De Chambre D'europe, Nenad Marinkovic, Jonathan Lemalu, Isabelle Kabatu, Bibiana Nwobilo, Michael Forest, Rodney Clarke, DiversLABEL : SonyANNÉE : 2009
    Porgy and Bess : Summertime an' the livin' is easy (Acte III Sc 1) Bess et Porgy
    15:14
    Jean Sébastien Bach

    Concerto en la min BWV 1044 : 3. Alla breve

    Douglas Boyd, Orchestre De Chambre D'europe, Jaime Martin, Baiba Skride, Lauma SkrideLABEL : GENUIN
    Concerto en la min BWV 1044 : 3. Alla breve
    15:21
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

    Don Giovanni : Madamina il catalogo è questo (Acte I Sc 2) Air de Leporello

    Yannick Nézet-séguin, Orchestre De Chambre Mahler, Luca PisaroniLABEL : DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHONANNÉE : 2012
    Don Giovanni : Madamina il catalogo è questo (Acte I Sc 2) Air de Leporello
    15:28
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

    Concerto en La Maj K 622 : . Adagio - pour clarinette et orchestre

    Orchestre De Chambre D'europe, Romain GuyotLABEL : MIRAREANNÉE : 2013
    Concerto en La Maj K 622 : . Adagio - pour clarinette et orchestre
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
mercredi 22 mai 2019
1h 58mn
Chamber Orchestra of Europe (3/5)
émission suivante
vendredi 24 mai 2019
1h 58mn
Chamber Orchestra of Europe (5/5)