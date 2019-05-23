Programmation musicale
Arabesques
du lundi au vendredi de 14h à 16hMusique classique
Jeudi 23 mai 2019
Chamber Orchestra of Europe (4/5)
La programmation musicale :
14:00
Henry Purcell, Leopold Stokowski : Arrangeur
Didon et Enée Z 626 : When I am laid (Acte III) Air de Didon - arrangement pour orchestre à cordesRichard Egarr, Orchestre De Chambre D'europe, Henry PurcellLABEL : WARNER CLASSICSANNÉE : 2004
14:06
Ludwig Van Beethoven
Triple concerto en Ut Maj op 56 : 3. Rondo alla polacca - pour violon violoncelle piano et orchestreNikolaus Harnoncourt, Orchestre De Chambre D'europe, Pierre Laurent Aimard, Thomas Zehetmair, Clemens HagenALBUM : Pierre Laurent Aimard et Nikolaus Harnoncourt interprètent BeethovenLABEL : WARNER CLASSICSANNÉE : 2004
14:20
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Concerto pour piano n°15 en Si bémol Maj K 450 : 3. AllegroPierre Laurent Aimard, Orchestre De Chambre D'europeLABEL : WARNER CLASSICSANNÉE : 2005
14:29
Jean Sébastien Bach
Concerto brandebourgeois n°5 en Ré Maj BWV 1050 : 3. AllegroOrchestre De Chambre D'europe, Daniel Hope, Jaime Martin, Kristian BezuidenhoutLABEL : WARNER CLASSICSANNÉE : 2006
14:34
Jean Sébastien Bach
Double concerto en ut min BWV 1060 - 1. Allegro / Pour hautbois violon cordes et basse continueFrançois Leleux, Orchestre De Chambre D'europe, Francois Leleux, Elisabeth BatiashviliLABEL : Sony ClassicalANNÉE : 2007
14:41
Thomas Adès
3 studies from Couperin : les tours de passe-passeThomas Adès, Orchestre De Chambre D'europeLABEL : EMI CLASSICSANNÉE : 2010
14:46
Felix Mendelssohn
Octuor à cordes en Mi bémol Maj op 20 : 3. ScherzoDaniel HopeLABEL : DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHONANNÉE : 2007
14:52
Antonio Vivaldi
Andromeda liberata : Aria ""sovvente il sole""Orchestre De Chambre D'europe, Daniel Hope, Anne Sofie Von OtterLABEL : DGGANNÉE : 2008
15:03
George Gershwin
Porgy and Bess : Clara Clara don't you be downhearted (Acte III Sc 1) Choeur Sporting Life et MariaNikolaus Harnoncourt, Orchestre De Chambre D'europe, Choeur Arnold Schoenberg, Nenad Marinkovic, Jonathan Lemalu, Isabelle Kabatu, Bibiana Nwobilo, Michael Forest, Rodney Clarke, DiversLABEL : SonyANNÉE : 2009
15:09
George Gershwin
Porgy and Bess : Summertime an' the livin' is easy (Acte III Sc 1) Bess et PorgyNikolaus Harnoncourt, Orchestre De Chambre D'europe, Nenad Marinkovic, Jonathan Lemalu, Isabelle Kabatu, Bibiana Nwobilo, Michael Forest, Rodney Clarke, DiversLABEL : SonyANNÉE : 2009
15:14
Jean Sébastien Bach
Concerto en la min BWV 1044 : 3. Alla breveDouglas Boyd, Orchestre De Chambre D'europe, Jaime Martin, Baiba Skride, Lauma SkrideLABEL : GENUIN
15:21
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Don Giovanni : Madamina il catalogo è questo (Acte I Sc 2) Air de LeporelloYannick Nézet-séguin, Orchestre De Chambre Mahler, Luca PisaroniLABEL : DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHONANNÉE : 2012
15:28
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Concerto en La Maj K 622 : . Adagio - pour clarinette et orchestreOrchestre De Chambre D'europe, Romain GuyotLABEL : MIRAREANNÉE : 2013
L'équipe de l'émission :
- François-Xavier SzymczakProduction
- Céline ParfenoffRéalisation
- Nelly PortalCollaboration
émission précédentemercredi 22 mai 2019
émission suivantevendredi 24 mai 2019