Niels Gade et la musique danoise (4/5)
♫ Programmation musicale ♫
Niels Wilhelm Gade
Le Noël des enfants opus 36 :
- Jule-Klokkerne
- Indgangsmarsch
- Drengenes Runddans
- Smaapigernes Dans
- Godnat
Anker Blyme, piano
Marco Polo DCCD 9117
Niels Wilhelm Gade
Elverskud opus 30 :
- Hr Oluf standsed sin ganger i kvaeld (Prologue - Chœur)
- Nu synker sol i luften bla
- Sa tit jeg rider mig under o (1ère partie - Oluf, la mère, chœur)
Anne Gjevang, contralto (La mère)
Poul Elming, ténor (Oluf)
Chœur de la Radio Danoise
Orchestre Symphonique National du Danemark
Dimitri Kitaienko, direction
Chandos CHAN 9075
Niels Wilhelm Gade
Arabesque pour piano opus 27
Anker Blyme, piano
Marco Polo DCCD 9116
Niels Wilhelm Gade
Symphonie n°6 en sol mineur opus 32 :
- Andantino - Allegro molto vivace
- Andante sostenuto
- Allegro moderato ed energico
- Finale : Andantino quasi allegretto
Sinfonietta de Stockholm
Neeme Järvi, direction
BIS-CD-1835/36
Niels Wilhelm Gade
Elverskud opus 30 : Natten er stille (2ème partie - Oluf, Chœur, la fille du roi des elfes)
Poul Elming, ténor (Oluf)
Eva Johansson, soprano (La fille du roi des elfes)
Chœur de la Radio Danoise
Orchestre Symphonique National du Danemark
Dimitri Kitaienko, direction
Chandos CHAN 9075
Niels Wilhelm Gade
Fantasiestücke opus 43
- Andantino con moto
- Allegro vivace
- Ballade : Moderato
- Allegro molto vivace
Andreas Weiss, clarinette
Michiko Suzuki, piano
Fermate FER 20 003
Niels Wilhelm Gade
Elverskud opus 30 :
- I osten stiger solen op (3ème partie - Chœur)
- Alt vented jeg ved borgeled (3ème partie - La mère, chœur, Oluf)
- Thi rader jeg hver dannis svend (Epilogue - Chœur)
Anne Gjevang, contralto (La Mère)
Poul Elming, ténor (Oluf)
Choeur de la Radio Danoise
Orchestre Symphonique National du Danemark
Dimitri Kitaienko, direction
Chandos CHAN 9075
Niels Wilhelm Gade
Symphonie n°7 en fa majeur opus 45 : Finale : Allegro vivace
Sinfonietta de Stockholm
Neeme Järvi, direction
BIS-CD-1835/36
- François-Xavier SzymczakProduction
- Céline ParfenoffRéalisation
- Nelly PortalCollaboration