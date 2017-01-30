Niels Gade et la musique danoise (2/5)
♫ Programmation musicale ♫
Niels Wilhelm Gade
Comala : Introduction
Orchestre Symphonique du Jutland du Sud
Frans Rasmussen, direction
Kontrapunkt 32180
Niels Wilhelm Gade
Sonate n°1 en la majeur opus 6 : Allegro di molto - andante con moto - allegro con espressione
Soren Elbaek, violon
Elisabeth Westenholz, piano
Kontrapunkt 32098
Niels Wilhelm Gade
Dans les Highlands opus 7 : ouverture
Orchestre Symphonique de la Radio Danoise
Christopher Hogwood, direction
Chandos CHAN 9862
Niels Wilhelm Gade
Symphonie n°2 en mi majeur opus 10 :
- Andantino quasi allegretto - Molto allegro
- Andante con moto
- Scherzo : Molto allegro – Allegretto
- Finale : Allegro energico - Molto allegro
Sinfonietta de Stockholm
Neeme Jarvi, direction
BIS BIS-CD-1835/36
Niels Wilhelm Gade
Aquarelles pour piano opus 19
Elisabeth Westenholz, piano
Kontrapunkt 32097
Niels Wilhelm Gade
Comala opus 12 :
- Still ist die Jagd (Comala, Melicoma, Dersagrena et chœur)
- Wir wandeln auf dem Sturm durch's Feld (Chœur et Comala)
- O dass ich nicht sitze an Carus Wellen (Comala)
- Entflohn ist der Feind Getöse (Chœur)
- Lasst ab vom lauten Siegesgesang (Chœur et Fingal)
Anne Margrethe Dahl, soprano (Comala)
Elisabeth Halling, mezzo-soprano
Hitomi Katagiri, contralto
Johannes Mannov, baryton
Chœur Canzone
Orchestre Symphonique du Jutland du Sud
Frans Rasmussen, direction
Kontrapunkt 32180
Niels Wilhelm Gade
Octuor en fa majeur opus 17 : allegro molto e con fuoco
Quatuor Kontra
Bis CD-545
Niels Wilhelm Gade
5 chants opus 13 : Die Wasserrose
Chœur Canzone
Frans Rasmussen, direction
Kontrapunkt 32068
