Niels Gade et la musique danoise (2/5)

♫ Programmation musicale ♫

Niels Wilhelm Gade

Comala : Introduction

Orchestre Symphonique du Jutland du Sud

Frans Rasmussen, direction

Kontrapunkt 32180

Niels Wilhelm Gade

Sonate n°1 en la majeur opus 6 : Allegro di molto - andante con moto - allegro con espressione

Soren Elbaek, violon

Elisabeth Westenholz, piano

Kontrapunkt 32098

Niels Wilhelm Gade

Dans les Highlands opus 7 : ouverture

Orchestre Symphonique de la Radio Danoise

Christopher Hogwood, direction

Chandos CHAN 9862

Niels Wilhelm Gade

Symphonie n°2 en mi majeur opus 10 :

- Andantino quasi allegretto - Molto allegro

- Andante con moto

- Scherzo : Molto allegro – Allegretto

- Finale : Allegro energico - Molto allegro

Sinfonietta de Stockholm

Neeme Jarvi, direction

BIS BIS-CD-1835/36

Niels Wilhelm Gade

Aquarelles pour piano opus 19

Elisabeth Westenholz, piano

Kontrapunkt 32097

Niels Wilhelm Gade

Comala opus 12 :

- Still ist die Jagd (Comala, Melicoma, Dersagrena et chœur)

- Wir wandeln auf dem Sturm durch's Feld (Chœur et Comala)

- O dass ich nicht sitze an Carus Wellen (Comala)

- Entflohn ist der Feind Getöse (Chœur)

- Lasst ab vom lauten Siegesgesang (Chœur et Fingal)

Anne Margrethe Dahl, soprano (Comala)

Elisabeth Halling, mezzo-soprano

Hitomi Katagiri, contralto

Johannes Mannov, baryton

Chœur Canzone

Orchestre Symphonique du Jutland du Sud

Frans Rasmussen, direction

Kontrapunkt 32180

Niels Wilhelm Gade

Octuor en fa majeur opus 17 : allegro molto e con fuoco

Quatuor Kontra

Bis CD-545

Niels Wilhelm Gade

5 chants opus 13 : Die Wasserrose

Chœur Canzone

Frans Rasmussen, direction

Kontrapunkt 32068