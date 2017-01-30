Arabesques
Programmation musicale
Arabesques
Par François-Xavier Szymczak
du lundi au vendredi de 14h à 16hMusique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Mardi 21 février 2017
1h 58mn

Niels Gade et la musique danoise (2/5)

♫ Programmation musicale ♫

Niels Wilhelm Gade
Comala : Introduction
Orchestre Symphonique du Jutland du Sud
Frans Rasmussen, direction
Kontrapunkt 32180

Niels Wilhelm Gade
Sonate n°1 en la majeur opus 6 : Allegro di molto - andante con moto - allegro con espressione
Soren Elbaek, violon
Elisabeth Westenholz, piano
Kontrapunkt 32098

Niels Wilhelm Gade
Dans les Highlands opus 7 : ouverture
Orchestre Symphonique de la Radio Danoise
Christopher Hogwood, direction
Chandos CHAN 9862

Niels Wilhelm Gade
Symphonie n°2 en mi majeur opus 10 :
- Andantino quasi allegretto - Molto allegro
- Andante con moto
- Scherzo : Molto allegro – Allegretto
- Finale : Allegro energico - Molto allegro
Sinfonietta de Stockholm
Neeme Jarvi, direction
BIS BIS-CD-1835/36

Niels Wilhelm Gade
Aquarelles pour piano opus 19
Elisabeth Westenholz, piano
Kontrapunkt 32097

Niels Wilhelm Gade
Comala opus 12 :
- Still ist die Jagd (Comala, Melicoma, Dersagrena et chœur)
- Wir wandeln auf dem Sturm durch's Feld (Chœur et Comala)
- O dass ich nicht sitze an Carus Wellen (Comala)
- Entflohn ist der Feind Getöse (Chœur)
- Lasst ab vom lauten Siegesgesang (Chœur et Fingal)
Anne Margrethe Dahl, soprano (Comala)
Elisabeth Halling, mezzo-soprano
Hitomi Katagiri, contralto
Johannes Mannov, baryton
Chœur Canzone
Orchestre Symphonique du Jutland du Sud
Frans Rasmussen, direction
Kontrapunkt 32180

Niels Wilhelm Gade
Octuor en fa majeur opus 17 : allegro molto e con fuoco
Quatuor Kontra
Bis CD-545

Niels Wilhelm Gade
5 chants opus 13 : Die Wasserrose
Chœur Canzone
Frans Rasmussen, direction
Kontrapunkt 32068

L'équipe de l'émission :
Mots clés :
émission précédente
lundi 20 février 2017
1h 58mn
Niels Gade et la musique danoise (1/5)
émission suivante
mercredi 22 février 2017
1h 58mn
Niels Gade et la musique danoise (3/5)